Will the GOP remain centered on Trump or return to its traditional values and issues?

While there is some room for optimism by the recent passage of the bi-partisan $1 trillion public works infrastructure bill by the U.S. Senate, many of us believe that America’s politics remain deeply polarized, dysfunctional, and unresponsive and that we need two strongly policy-based political parties if we are to effectively deal with equity, climate change, and future pandemics.

President Donald Trump left office after losing the House, the Senate, and the Presidency by 8 million votes (which he continues to dispute). He is widely believed to have helped to incite a riotous mob that occupied the U.S. Capitol building on January 6, threatening the safety of his own Vice President and members of Congress. And yet, Trump remains a major factor in a Republican Party which did very well in the 2020 election cycle, nearly retaining the Senate, electing 10 new congressmen to the House, and registering gains in state and local elections.

In 2020, Donald Trump carried both Benton and Franklin Counties with approximately 57 percent of the vote. Republican Congressman Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump in his second impeachment, received approximately 66 percent of the vote, but is facing primary challenges from even more conservative members of his party.

This month’s Badger Forum explores the future of the Republican Party, post Trump. The former president’s popularity among the Republican base has been a major influence on congressional Republicans. And yet, the longer the ex-president remains out of office, the more others in the party will jockey to replace him as the party’s nominee in 2024.

Will the future of the party remain centered on the controversial Trump or will the party return to discussing traditional Republican values and issues? To what degree has the departure of numerous moderate Republican officials, operatives, and pundits influenced the future of the party. All this, and more, will be the subject of the next Badger Club forum.

Our speakers will address these issues from two very different perspectives. One is a former Republican officeholder, the other is the chairman of our state Republican Party’s political apparatus:

Sam Reed: Veteran Republican operative, former Washington Secretary of State, and one of the founders and board member of the Mainstream Republicans of Washington. Reed has long been associated with the moderate wing of the Republican Party. He is past president of the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Caleb Heimlich: Chairman of the Washington State Republican Party since January 2018. Heimlich has also served as the political director and executive director of the WSRP. He is a member of the Republican National Committee, Vice Chairman of its Western Region, and a member of the RNC Executive Committee.

The event will be Thursday, Aug. 19, 12:00-1:30 p.m. and you can register at columbiabasinbadgers.com to receive a confirmation and a link to join the forum. Cost is $5 for nonmembers, while Badger Club members can attend for free.

Also, when you visit the Badger Club’s webpage, you’ll also see a bonus Badger Club Forum, “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated” which will be presented at a special time — 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. We’re honored to present Dr. David Roach, a virologist and Pasco native who is now at Boston Medical Center/Harvard University. It’s free to Badger Club members, $5 for non-members.