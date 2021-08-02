Tri-City cancer warrior’s love of life was an inspiration

Libby Boothe of Kennewick pours tea during a photo shoot for a Warrior Sisterhood calendar in this 2017 photo. The tea party photo is a nod to the annual Witches’ Tea Party she held every October in conjunction with her birthday, a tradition she kept up even while fighting Stage 4 breast cancer. She died July 23 at age 44. Courtesy Scott Butner Photography

When you join a cancer support group, you inevitably have to say goodbye to friends.

Over the years, this has been the hardest part of serving on the board of Warrior Sisterhood, a program of the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center.

I added another name to my growing list of those cancer took too soon: Libby Boothe, 44, of Kennewick. She died in hospice care on July 23.

The first time we met was in October 2016. She was sitting in the lobby at the cancer center waiting for treatment — radiation to her skull. She was easy to pick out. She was the 39-year-old woman with the rainbow-colored hair.

I tried to hide my shock that this young woman, the mother to a 10-month-old and three other young boys, faced a Stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis. For those of you not fluent in cancerspeak, this is a deathsentence diagnosis, meaning the sinister disease has spread from its primary site to other regions of the body. Stage 4 is not cured by surgery or medicine. Treatments only work to reduce symptoms and prolong life.

As we sat in the waiting room that day, Libby and I laughed and chatted about our kids. Her oldest was a year older than mine. She showed me her “F*ck cancer” bracelet, and I told her I wore a T-shirt with the same message to each of my own chemotherapy treatments, which I had finished a year before. We shared the same red-hot anger for the disease that wreaked havoc in our bodies.

She fought a terminal disease that invaded her skeleton for about five years with a grace that’s hard to fathom. She made her goal clear in an acerbic blog a year after her diagnosis: “Living with cancer means fighting everyday. I am a warrior.”

She was a warrior in every sense of the word. She endured pain most people can’t even imagine.

Terrible bone aches, migraines in which the cancer “tried to eat” her brain (her words), acute pain that prevented her from walking, pneumonia, brain seizures, drugs that gobbled away her heart muscle. Tumors invaded her upper spine, skull, sacrum, shoulder, liver, her eyeballs and eventually her brain.

Please don’t get the impression that Libby was a sickly cancer patient for five years. She was down and out sometimes, but more often than not, she was busy living and making memories with her family and friends.

She didn’t waste the time she had left, her husband Gabriel told me two days after she died.

She fought back the disease to celebrate her baby Max’s first birthday (he’s now 5). She and her husband traveled to Paris for a second honeymoon and later to Greece. She walked in a 5K. She and Gabe saw a Violent Femmes concert. And the Florida girl got to put her toes in the sand at the Pacific Ocean, a bucket list goal.

On the fourth anniversary of her cancer diagnosis, in the thick of the pandemic in August 2020, she wished everyone good health. That’s just the kind of kind person Libby was.

Her death sent shockwaves through Warrior Sisterhood, even though we knew it was coming. We loved Libby, we hoped she’d get more time, and we magically thought she’d defeat the grim odds.

We knew her story could easily have been (and could still be) our story.

I’m writing this because Libby’s life mattered. And so did her death. It’s my duty to share her cancer message with as many people as possible because she no longer can.

Libby was vocal about the need for more research on metastatic breast cancer. She held fundraisers for the nonprofit METAvivor, which works to increase awareness about the funding discrepancy that shortchanges metastatic research in the cancer world and to fund Stage 4 research.

Young healthy women like Libby should not be dying from metastatic breast cancer. More research is necessary to save the 40,000 people who die of Stage 4 breast cancer every year. Libby always was convinced the numbers were higher as there’s no good way to track these kinds of cancer patients. Research and attention are focused on the earlier stages, at the expense of those with more advanced cases.

“With more research focused on early-stage breast cancer, we feel ignored. It isn’t that those studies are not important. They are. We just want to be acknowledged and have *MORE* studies done,” she wrote in October 2020.

Libby and I shared a bitter distaste for the growing feel-good push of all things adorned with a pink ribbon each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We both felt that wearing, buying or walking in the name of pink ribbons does little to reduce deaths from metastatic disease.

Libby was outspoken about encouraging women to trust their bodies and to ask for tests if they sensed something wasn’t right. Don’t let your doctor blow you off, she wrote two months after her diagnosis in 2016:

“If you think something is not quite right, ASK for a biopsy. At worst, your suspicions will be right. At best, it will be negative.

Trust your instincts and ask for tests if you sense something is wrong. If cancer marches along your family tree, push your doctor for earlier testing. Make an appointment for the preventative test you’ve been putting off.

And, maybe most importantly, be sure to make the most of the time you have now, as it’s time that Libby no longer has. She would want you to do that.