Kadlec health officials urge unvaxxed Tri-Citians to change their minds about COVID shots

A message to our community:

It has been nearly 18 months since the first COVID-19 patient was hospitalized at Kadlec. Since then, our caregivers have been courageously and professionally carrying out our mission of safe, compassionate care.

We have recently been seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in our community and at Kadlec in what may be described as yet “another wave.”

Based on surveillance at the state level it is a safe assumption that the primary strains of Covid in our community are now the Alpha and Delta strains, both known to be more easily transmitted.

The Delta strain has a much higher attack rate and causes more severe illness in young healthy patients. This has been reflected in the kinds of patients we are seeing admitted to the hospital.

The vast majority of our hospitalized patients (approximately 95%) are unvaccinated. Fortunately, it appears that our vaccines still provide significant protection.

We recognize it is an individual choice whether or not to be vaccinated. At the same time, the evidence is overwhelming that the vaccines are safe and work to protect you from the virus.

Even in the low likelihood that you still get COVID after vaccination, your illness would be much less severe. As testimony of our belief in the efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, the entire team at Kadlec Infectious Diseases — physicians, nurses, medical assistants, front office staff, and manager — have all been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, clinical leaders at Kadlec join us in our request that each of you who remain unvaccinated at this time please reconsider being vaccinated.

