Tri-City, WA Dems aren’t the ones polarizing nonpartisan races | Guest Opinion

The Tri-Cities should be facilitating diversity and increasing the number of candidates running so democracy has a chance to flourish. It is incredibly important that we advance representatives that demonstrate concern for all constituents, both in word and deed.

For a party to politicize local races is not just a bad idea. It is a corrosive one.

The Executive Board of the Benton County Democratic Central Committee would like to thank the Tri-City Herald Editorial Board for their opinion article published June 10th: “Political parties should leave nonpartisan races alone.” While we share these concerns and agree with the main thrust of the editorial, the headline was pointed enough to imply “both sides” may be engaging in the endorsements of candidates in nonpartisan races, which prompts the need for further clarification.

Our country has become increasingly polarized, so to say overtly or imply tacitly “both sides” when one is clearly doing something the other is demonstrably not doing is misleading.

We are residents who volunteer our time, are civically engaged, and know the importance of a level playing field.

Washington’s tradition of keeping these positions away from party affiliation dates back to 1949 as reported by the Herald, and the local Democrats have kept with that practice to this day. We understand the need to keep politics separate from the necessary work of the day-to-day operations of our community.

We want to highlight the difference between an endorsement and a recommendation. An endorsement is an official statement of public support, backed by the full power of the endorsing organization. A recommendation is informal advice or a suggestion. We have never endorsed a candidate for nonpartisan races, nor have we recommended candidates for races without a candidate seeking our recommendation. This is an important distinction given the increasingly heated climate of races in recent years.

It can be daunting to run for office no matter who you are. Our goal has always been to be a resource in this community, working to educate voters and to inform potential candidates about the process of running for public office.

A robust democracy gives citizens options as well as opportunities for engagement. You do not have to fit a predetermined profile to run as a candidate. Our event invitations pertaining to local races go out to every candidate so that all available points of view are given the opportunity to be shared.

The two local parties are different in foundational and meaningful ways that should be recognized and respected. We would very much prefer our local political arena not to be polarized with national talking points, purity tests, or dog whistles meant to divide residents into corresponding camps that have no business in doing the people’s work locally.

Candidates and parties that see everyone as citizens first and foremost is the way we all give our best selves to our work and our community, not just during election season, but throughout our lives and for generations to come.

As Tri-Citians, there is far more that unites us than divides us.