Earth Day 2021: Supporting conservation through agriculture | Guest Opinion

Rep. Dan Newhouse, seen here on an Oct. 14 visit to Rattlesnake Mountain near the Tri-Cities, has introduced the Conservation and Innovative Climate Partnership Act, which will give local producers and others the resources they need to expand conservation efforts.

In Central Washington, our agriculture producers understand that in order to continue their important job of feeding the world, we must work together to conserve one of our most precious resources: our land. In fact, as I have said time and time again, our farmers and ranchers are the original conservationists, and this is exactly the message we should be promoting as we celebrate Earth Day 2021.

Our region is one of the most agriculturally productive in the world. From wine grapes, tree fruit, hops, and potatoes to dairy, wheat, and livestock, I am proud to represent the innovative producers of these diverse commodities.

While climate activists constantly attack the U.S. agriculture industry, we know that our farmers and ranchers are responsible stewards of our land. Many producers are actually leading the country in climate innovation and conservation efforts — and not just because their livelihoods depend on it. I have seen firsthand how agriculture producers in Central Washington genuinely care about our land, water, and air.

I have traveled throughout our district to see how farmers are giving back to their communities through donations and food drives, as well as how they are giving back to our Earth by implementing new carbon emission reduction techniques and climate-safe practices.

We are fortunate to have Washington State University (WSU) Tri-Cities and the nearby extension service centers to help reinforce these efforts. I have been proud to help secure funding for critical research programs at WSU, which has become one of the leading agriculture research institutions in the nation. As a land-grant university, WSU has a specific mission to support our state’s agriculture industry and its partners with the most innovative research.

This week, I introduced the Conservation and Innovative Climate Partnership Act, which will give local producers, land-grant universities like WSU, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and other entities like state governments and non-profits the resources they need to expand upon the conservation efforts that are already taking place.

Students and faculty at WSU are global leaders in soil health research, and scientists at WSU’s extension centers help apply this to the real world. This bill will help our agriculture industry connect this cutting-edge research and technical assistance with everyday practices on farms and ranches.

Whether it be planting cover crops to continue reducing carbon emissions or working with local conservation districts to improve the health of their soil, American producers need individualized tools to meet their specific needs. Instead of enacting burdensome federal regulations or punishing the men and women who produce our food, my legislation promotes partnerships and science-based solutions that will both increase productivity, enhance conservation efforts, and allow growers to continue investing in our local communities.

Our producers are the original conservationists. This legislation aims to build upon their leadership and their efforts to protect our environment. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues to pass this bill and ensure that our producers are recognized for their hard work and dedication.

This Earth Day, I encourage you to thank a farmer or rancher because they are truly the stewards of our land, working tirelessly to conserve our planet for future generations.