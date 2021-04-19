Time to roll up our sleeves and make the Tri-Cities safer | Guest Opinion

WSU Running Start student Paris Burtner, 17, of Richland, receives a COVID-19 vaccine during a recent clinic held at the WSU Tri-Cities campus. TriCities

When I need to have uncomfortable conversations with my patients about their oral health, I find that an honest, fact-based assessment of the situation is always the best way to go.

In that spirit, it’s time for some candid, fact-based conversations about our community’s acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines. So far, only about one-quarter of Benton County residents have begun the vaccination process and less than one-fifth of county residents have been fully vaccinated. Franklin County rates are even lower.

When someone chooses to forego the vaccine, they are missing an important opportunity to protect themselves and those they love from a serious health threat. It makes no more sense than refusing to brush your teeth – but the consequences can be much more severe.

As a dentist, my team and I care for our patients’ oral and overall health. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have put everyone’s health and safety first by taking extra steps to help prevent the spread of the virus in our office. The same goes for my colleagues throughout dentistry and for our peers in other parts of the health care system.

This commitment to protecting myself, my family, and the people I serve was the reason I got my COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it was made available to me. I’m happy to report that it went well, which is exactly what I expected, given the scientific information available about the vaccines.

In creating patient treatment plans, I rely on detailed, research-based information to help identify the best option. The same approach should be used in evaluating COVID-19 vaccines.

While these vaccines were developed in a condensed timeframe, the science behind them was far from rushed. They were tested on tens of thousands of people and have been demonstrated to be safe and effective. Final trials included up to 40,000 participants – a population roughly 80 percent the size of Pasco – and show that the COVID vaccines are nearly twice as effective as the flu shots many of us get annually.

It’s also worth noting that vaccine supplies continue to grow in Washington state, so scarcity is no longer a serious excuse for not scheduling an appointment.

Vaccines essentially teach your body how to defend itself by producing antibodies that fight the disease. While an abundance of caution has recently caused the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s important to keep the widely reported problems in perspective. There have been six reported cases of patients developing blood clot issues after being vaccinated – out of 6.8 million doses administered.

The fact remains that most patients are more likely to have only a mild reaction, if any, to the shot – some muscle soreness or a fever for a short period. In comparison, COVID-19 infection rates are much higher among the unvaccinated, and getting COVID-19 poses very serious health risks to you and those around you.

It’s true that some generally healthy people who have had COVID-19 fortunately have experienced only mild cases. But even those with mild cases run the risk of infecting others, because the virus is highly contagious, and those they infect might not be so fortunate. It’s impossible to predict who will develop serious, even life-threatening, symptoms once exposed. Is that a risk you want to take with the lives of those you love?

The bottom line is that the more people we get vaccinated, even those who have already had COVID-19, the safer our community will be. Vaccinations are another layer of protection, a critically important step that substantially enhances the safety protocols being followed in health care settings or the masks we’re all wearing when we go out in public.

You can find a list of local vaccination sites at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.

I recognize that some people in our community may be unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Anyone facing such restrictions should consult their physician or their spiritual advisor to talk through their options. Others may simply hesitate because of doubts about these vaccines. If that’s the case, I urge you to consult your physician, your dentist, or another medical professional. We’re here to help.

Rolling up our sleeves and working together, we can fight the spread of COVID-19, make our community safer, and accelerate a safe return to the activities we normally enjoy in our daily lives.

Dr. Dennis Bradshaw practices in Pasco and is the current president of the Washington State Dental Association.