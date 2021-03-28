Scout Clean Energy has this to say about the Horse Heaven Wind Farm | Guest Opinion

Scout Clean Energy is the developer of the Horse Heaven Energy Project and we are proud of what we do. We develop carbon free renewable energy projects that are increasingly necessary in a rapidly transitioning energy system. Our projects are responsibly sited with rigorous environmental, technical, and economic review. We actively and conscientiously support the communities in which we operate our projects. We do all of this because we believe strongly in the work we perform, the purpose we serve, and the integrity by which we stand.

All energy projects have impacts, regardless of their technology type. It is a reality that we face as a society. With wind energy projects, the impact that typically draws the most attention is visual. That makes sense. Modern wind turbines are large. They’re big for a reason…as they scale up in size, they are more efficient and produce energy at a lower cost.

Regrettably, partisan politics has turned renewable energy into a topic that is often mischaracterized and poorly understood. Fortunately, there are many ways to clear the air and learn the facts about wind energy. At the end of the day, we all want reliable and low-cost power for our homes and businesses.

The Pacific Northwest is facing a power shortfall over the next decade. Our existing infrastructure will not be able to meet growing demand for clean and affordable power. This is why building new power generation resources is needed.

We recognize that while some people see wind turbines as an elegant symbol of hope and achievement, others see them as blight. Our experience tells us that those who voice the most opposition to our projects are people with homes that will have direct line of sight to the proposed turbines. Makes sense, right?

Change brings uncertainty. We recognize the deep emotions that come with home ownership and respect the desire to protect that investment. While it may do little to quell everyone’s fears, there is abundant evidence from around the country that wind turbines do not negatively impact property values.

It is also important to note that the Horse Heaven energy project is proposed on private land that consists of nearly seventy landowners and their families. Most of these families have lived and farmed the Horse Heaven Hills for many years. Indeed, some were original homesteaders. The history of their homes and farming operations extends well beyond the time when large homes first started appearing on the ridgelines. These landowners, who work extremely hard under challenging farming conditions, deserve the opportunity to benefit from the energy project.

Scout chose to permit the Horse Heaven energy project through Washington State’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC). The Council was formed to evaluate energy projects in a fair and fact-based manner, impartially evaluating them based on their environmental impacts, energy cost, economic benefits, and for their alignment with state and national policies. Washington cannot afford to play politics when it comes to ensuring a reliable and low-cost energy system.

We commit to you, with absolutely no hesitation, that Scout has been truthful and transparent throughout the development process. We pledge to continue that spirit of partnership going forward. Our team has been in dialogue with the Tri-Cities community for over a year to address questions and concerns about the proposed project.

Information is made available at our webpage, our Facebook page, and through regular advertisements in the Tri-Cities Herald as well as other local publications. We’ve also held dozens of meetings with various community stakeholders, and had thousands of individual exchanges. In January of this year, we held a virtual open house to provide information about the project and address questions live from the local community. We have also attempted to engage with local government, albeit with limited success as some elected officials have refused to meet.

Here are some facts that we stand by:

▪ The Pacific Northwest region has an urgent need for additional energy sources. The Northwest Power and Conservation Council projects the region will need 8,000 MW of new generation by2030. Read more here.

▪ Wind and solar energy are carbon free resources that can be harnessed to produce electricity at economically competitive costs without contributing to global warming.

▪ Wind and solar energy receive federal tax incentives in the form of tax offsets, not direct payments of taxpayer dollars. This is unlike other energy technologies that do receive direct government payments as a form of subsidies. See: Small Module Reactor project receives $1.4B DOD grant.

▪ Wind and solar energy cause no harmful air emissions and leave no significant ground and water contamination.

▪ The Horse Heaven energy project will provide significant long-term economic benefits to Benton County and the greater Tri-Cities area.

▪ A legitimate and statistically significant poll shows that residents of the Tri-Cities area overwhelming support wind energy development.

We look forward to a healthy and truthful dialogue through a robust, fair, and fact-based EFSEC permitting process.