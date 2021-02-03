WA lawmakers should expand legalized sports betting

A man watches a baseball game in the sports book at the South Point hotel-casino in 2018 in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court now allows states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. AP

This Thursday, during a virtual meeting of the Senate Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs committee, I am joining local leaders, businesses, and workers in asking for the opportunity to offer sports betting at cardrooms and racetracks by passing Senate Bill 5212.

Senate Bill 5212 will impose a 10% tax on commercial sports betting and charge any license-holders like my employer — Maverick Gaming — $100,000 per facility to help fund the Washington State Gambling Commission’s regulatory oversight. Passage of Senate Bill 5212 will help reinvigorate jobs and create new opportunity. The proposed 10% tax on gross revenues for the state is in addition to the taxes we already pay at the local level.

On average, Maverick Gaming pays about $13 million in taxes to local governments where we operate — from the Tri-Cities to Tukwila. This proposal will help generate additional critical revenue and help stabilize jobs in a way that is cautious and responsible — about 10 new jobs will be created per Maverick Gaming location with a licensed sports book.

Senate Bill 5212 has bipartisan support. Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, and Sen. Marko Liias, D-Lynnwood, come from different sides of the aisle but collaborated to sponsor this bill. It makes sense when you understand Senate Bill 5212 isn’t about politics, but opportunity and a cautious approach.

For example, it limits who can participate — only existing cardrooms or racetracks. Legal sports betting could not pop up everywhere, on every corner across the state. It does not allow betting on college sports, or high school sports, or Washington college teams that are playing out of state. It does not allow betting on e-sports, and it definitely does not allow betting to anyone under 18 years old.

It acknowledges that tribes go first — and will not allow any commercial cardroom or racetrack to offer sports betting before the tribes have finished the compacts process for themselves. Senate Bill 5212 is a respectful proposal to offer sports betting and aligns with Washington’s careful approach over the years.

I deal cards at Coyote Bob’s Roadhouse Casino in Kennewick, a commercial card room owned and operated by Maverick Gaming. A year ago, our workplace was evolving, we had just become proud members of Teamsters 117 — a union that supports a living wage, health care, a pension, and gives confidence that comes with knowing you’re in the company of people like you who are all doing their best to support their families.

Maverick Gaming was also in strong pursuit of legalizing sports betting last year — something that to date, 25 other states and D.C. have already legalized, with good reason. Wagering on sports generates millions in taxes for local and state governments by people engaged in their favorite pastime. Sports betting seemed like a heavily regulated no-brainer that would deliver benefits to so many working families like my own, and sweeten the pot for tax collectors, too.

It didn’t turn out that way for us last year.

The 2020 state legislature offered the opportunity to tribal casinos only. I fully support sovereign tribal nations and their pursuit of what will help tribal communities. But it was a major disappointment that was followed by the onset of COVID-19. Maverick Gaming is committed to a first-class guest experience, and the well-being and safety of everyone was in focus. We are lucky enough to be able to operate safely outdoors (or indoors at reduced capacity) at many of our facilities. But with our sisters and brothers in the hospitality industry across the country, it has been tough. Like many reading this column, it’s tough to fathom all that has happened.

Something like Senate Bill 5212 may have seemed inconsequential a year ago, especially if you’re not a gambler and you don’t care about sports. Today, it represents more revenue to local governments, job security, the creation of new jobs, and an equitable approach for legal, regulated sports betting for sports fans in non-tribal communities.

The pandemic has kept us all safely distanced from one another, but my hope is that Senate Bill 5212 will bring us together when it’s safe, so we can have a little fun, cheer on our favorite teams, and slowly move toward recovery in the months ahead. Please support Senate Bill 5212.