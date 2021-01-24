If you think the Herald’s Opinion pages lean left, we want to hear from you | Editorial

After the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, my email inbox quickly filled with requests from Tri-Citians wishing to comment on the events of that terrible day. They all wanted extra space in our opinion section to share their perspectives.

For the most part, their column submissions were well done — heartfelt and carefully researched.

But they all said essentially the same thing.

The tone and phrasing may have been different, but each one denounced President Donald Trump and blamed him for the rampage that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

Believe me, I understand when something horrible happens and you feel compelled to write about it.

And while I appreciate the emotion driving all the local opinion pieces that have come my way condemning the former president, I can’t help but wonder about the Trump supporters living in our region.

The opinion section is the place for community dialogue and civil discourse. It contains political cartoons and national columns and editorials from the Tri-City Herald Editorial board, but it also includes guest opinions from Tri-Citians and others who want more space than a letter to the editor.

It bothers me that in a community where the majority of voters in Benton and Franklin counties supported Trump in the last election, I have received zero requests from them.

Only the anti-Trump side has reached out, asking for column space.

We did get some 200-word, Trump-supporting letters to the editor. And we did get phone messages and emails telling us that our opinion pages lean too far left, and that The Herald is too liberal and doesn’t represent the Tri-Cities’ conservative community.

But it’s tough to reflect conservative views in our opinion pages if people don’t share them with us.

So today, I want to emphasize that my inbox is open to all.

The Tri-City Herald truly wants to hear from people with different ideologies, different identities and different backgrounds. Contrary to what some readers think, we do strive for a balance of ideas.

People wanting The Herald to publish their guest opinions typically just send their work my way and I consider it. It’s that easy.

I’m looking forward to reading submissions by local writers with unique viewpoints on a variety of topics — not just on our former president. Send them to crexus@tricityherald.com.

Of course, there are guidelines to follow. Columns must be supported by facts, not based on unsubstantiated claims. There should be no name-calling or personal attacks.

Authors should shoot for a total of 500 words, and it is helpful if you have some expertise on the subject you are writing about, but it isn’t a requirement.

Our space is limited, so we can’t possibly publish every column request we receive, but we will try to get in what we can. If your perspective is unique, or provides an opposing side to an argument, that’s a plus.

The Tri-City Herald is a community newspaper and we want to reflect broad and diverse views from our region in our opinion section. And we need your help to accomplish that.