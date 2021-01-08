Overcoming challenges and learning valuable lessons at Hanford | Guest Opinion

The Low-Activity Waste Facility at the Hanford nuclear reservation's vitrification plant near Richland, Wash. Courtesy Bechtel

Incredible progress in environmental cleanup efforts at Hanford has occurred over the last 30 years. The substantial progress the Department is making on the construction and operation of the Direct-Feed Low-Activity Waste (DFLAW) approach to treating low activity tank is one example. As the DOE Under Secretary for Science, I witnessed many individuals come together to advance this project, teaching us many lessons along the way that can help maintain and accelerate the positive momentum at the Hanford Site.

DOE leadership committed four years ago to focus on the commencement of vitrifying low activity tank waste via the DFLAW system. We discovered major construction and technology issues. Construction of the Low-Activity Waste Pretreatment System (LAWPS) was going to be significantly above cost and behind schedule, with costs continuing to slip each month. We had a daunting task ahead of us, but we faced these obstacles head on.

We brought together the Department, National Labs, and contractors nationwide for brainstorming sessions, eventually identifying that the ion exchange technology at our Savannah River Site (SRS) in South Carolina could replace the LAWPS facility and keep the effort to commence the vitrification of low activity waste on track. This is a perfect example of how science and innovation within the DOE Complex can be put to use to drive mission success.

The Secretary insisted that leadership focus on not only stopping schedule and cost slippage, but to recover the losses in both those areas. The solution was to engage in monthly detailed construction reviews with national and local contractor leadership, as well as DOE local and headquarters leadership. We could have easily pointed fingers or assigned blame, but instead, together we focused on stemming and then recovering costs and schedule. It worked.

Construction and budget performance gradually rebounded, getting us back on track.

We have just announced that the construction of the WTP facilities needed to achieve DFLAW is complete. There is still more work ahead to bring DFLAW up to operation, but I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to overcome and achieve.

Having been involved with the Office of Environmental Management (EM) for 15 years — 12 on the EM Advisory Board and over three as the Under Secretary for Science — I have learned a few pieces of wisdom that I believe are worth passing on to the broad community of parties engaged in the Hanford cleanup effort.

Working together to solve problems is a much more effective strategy than arguing, assigning blame, or pointing fingers.

Set high goals, but ones that are achievable and affordable. Neglecting to set goals gets you nowhere. Extraordinarily lofty goals eventually become out-of-reach and unattainable, killing morale and momentum. Strike the right balance between high and realistic.

And finally, but most importantly, successful programs get support in DC; those that are perceived as an inefficient use of taxpayer dollars do not. I have periodically heard some comment that money would continue to flow regardless of progress and performance. I can assure you that programs that perform well and maintain positive relationships in the community garner support and funding. Those that are contentious and fall off schedule are at risk of losing support.

I am hopeful that the progress made on DFLAW, along with other recent successes including the ahead of schedule and under budget work at the K Basin project in 2019, positively impact the well-earned reputation of our Hanford team for safely delivering progress and taxpayer value. Working together and fostering strong partnerships that support of cleanup progress to reach achievable and affordable goals will bring long term success.