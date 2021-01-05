American society must find its conscience| Guest Opinion

A protester raises a sign during a nationwide strike bringing together low-wage workers deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic to demand safer working conditions and higher wages in order address poverty and police brutality in marginalized communities, on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Durham, N.C. Charlotte News Observer

Justice and happiness are not limited resources where increases for some mean decreases for others. We should all want a happier and more just society. The question is, how do we obtain it?

When trying to adjust any system, it is important to start with those things that have the greatest effect. In a society, progress is primarily driven by three things; politics (our democratic systems, laws and policies); money (individual and corporate wealth and power), and, for want of a better word, conscience (the ability of a society to recognize what is fair and “do the right thing” for the greater good). The first two are showing disturbing trends toward instability. Can the third provide hope?

My previous essays have discussed the instability in our political system including four political positions, the structural failures of our three-part governmental institutions, and the need to “Reinvent our Democracy for the 21st Century”. These issues must be addressed; however, politicians, corrupted by their own power and driven by a win-lose mentality, are unlikely to make true political change. It is improbable that a broken system will heal itself.

Money is also a source of instability. Wealth and income inequality have been growing since the 1980s and have now reached levels not seen since the Gilded Age (the top 1% have 30% of the country’s net worth, the bottom 50% less than 2%). Moreover, the ups and downs of the US economy do not affect everyone the same way, as this pandemic has shown. There are those who have lost their business, become unemployed, lost health care, or are unable to pay for food and shelter compared to those with a robust stock portfolio and the resulting benefit.

A simplistic view of rich versus poor and an alignment with political positions ignores the complex reality. Marketing organizations have segmented the population into at least 19 different demographic types with corresponding incomes and preferences. Such sophisticated segmentation allows the cynical to target demographics in a way that maintains their own wealth and privilege. It is uncomfortably easy to call on self-interest.

Surprisingly, even if one obtains monetary success, it often does not lead to happiness (the podcast “the Happiness Lab” explains the research in this area). Once basic needs are met, individuals begin to compare and compete (one must keep up with Jones!). Success tends to reinforce self-conceit, “My success is due to me”, “others aren’t trying hard enough”, or, more divisively, “I could do better if it weren’t for ‘them’”. Sadly, it is a human tendency to credit our success to ourselves and blame failure on others.

Societal violence is also correlated with wealth inequality as the poor become desperate and the unaffected upper classes intransigent. The shrinking middle-class turn to their “tribes” to seek solace and hold on to what they have, including their individual cultural identity.

Can societal conscience make a difference? History provides some answers. A recent book The Upswing by Robert D. Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett (Simon & Schuster) looks at economic, political, societal, and cultural trends over the last 125 years.

At the start of the 20th century, the US looked startlingly like it does today with large fractures in politics, wealth, and society. However, over the course of “the American Century”, up until about the 1960s, the US became a more cohesive and equitable society. “I” began turning to “we”. This “Upswing” did not last, but it may provide a guide on how to change our current trajectory. Can “we” become “we” again?

It is sadly true that often selfish interests prevail, but occasionally conscience arises — slavery is halted, suffrage extended, fascism defeated, civil rights expanded, and prosperity shared. It is in these times, that the best of us is shown. It is time to show it again.