Gun control measures don’t work | Guest Opinion

Each time I read articles about “common sense” gun control, I’m left to ponder why the proponents of those policies are unable to show how their ideas will stop criminals.

Let’s examine their proposals one by one, as listed in the article, “Parkland survivors propose ambitious gun-control measures,” which was published Aug. 22 in the Tri-City Herald.

▪ Create a national licensing and gun registry.

And this would stop a criminal from killing someone how?

▪ Put a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Define assault weapon and high capacity.

▪ Implement a mandatory gun buyback program for assault-style weapons, and a voluntary buyback for other firearms.

Buyback defined: the buying back of goods by the original seller. Seriously?

What business is going to do this? Who is going to pay said business to do this?

There are an estimated 7-10 million weapons in use today.

Then there’s that pesky 14th Amendment: No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.

▪ Set a limit of one firearm purchase a month per person.

And again, this would stop a criminal from killing someone how?

▪ Establishment a “national director of gun violence prevention” to report directly to the White House.

I have no idea what this is!

▪ Raise the minimum age to buy guns from 18 to 21.

Under the age premise, we should prohibit persons under 21 from driving vehicles.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among teens ages 16 to 19 than among any other age group. In fact, per mile driven, teen drivers ages 16 to 19 are nearly three times more likely than drivers 20 years and older to be in a fatal crash.

In 2016, 2,433 teens in the United States ages 16 to 19 were killed, and 292,742 were treated in emergency departments for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes.

▪ A new multiple-step gun licensing system, overseen by Washington, that would include in-person interviews and a 10-day wait before gun purchases are approved. Licenses would need to be renewed annually.

Since we all know how well Washington works, can you imagine implementing a “multiple-step gun licensing system” and interviewing 393 million gun owners every year?

▪ A Peace Corps-style program that would pay for young people to work on gun violence prevention for a year in communities and nonprofits around the country.

An estimated 20,000 gun laws on the books haven’t prevented shootings.

Until the anti-gun crowd acknowledges and accepts the fact that it’s an individual committing a crime and not an object, there will never be a consensus from the pro-gun and pro-Constitutional side.

Criminals will never comply. Can you understand that? Show me how any of the above will stop or prevent more shootings.