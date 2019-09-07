Tech Summit 2019 highlights innovation | Guest Opinion

2018 Tri-Cities Tech Summit Recap In 2018, the first Tri-City Tech Summit was launched and gathered together entrepreneurs and innovators from the community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2018, the first Tri-City Tech Summit was launched and gathered together entrepreneurs and innovators from the community.

When asking people for a word to describe the Tri-Cities, some of the answers that you hear might be wine, water sports, Hanford, agriculture or tumbleweeds. The last thing you would expect to hear is “technology.”

What most people don’t realize is that the Tri-Cities has a long and storied past linked to technology. And today, there are some very innovative companies that are either using technology as their product or as a catalyst to better grow their business.

The history of technology in the Tri-Cities has been here since the beginning of the Manhattan Project 75 years ago. Since that time, we’ve had some amazing technology originate from the Pacific Northwest National Lab: vitrification, acoustic holography, portable blood irradiators, the compact disc and the personal screening equipment used in airports.

But there is no monopoly on bringing new technologies to market, and there are many companies in our region doing just that. Organizations like Iso-Ray, Cadwell, Lampson International, Carbitex and Sign Fracture Care International are just a few of the businesses that have enriched our community and have been built with technology as the starting point.

But we’re in a new age now. Sometimes technology isn’t the product, but rather the backbone on which work is done. And many businesses are using that technology to start and expand beyond what they could have done without it. Because of the internet, apps, and social media, you no longer need a large capital investment or extensive team to develop a national or even global reach. In short, technology is allowing unprecedented growth.

This equalizer of technology is one of the reasons that we created the Tri-Cities Tech Summit: to create a forum of like-minded individuals who can network and talk to each other about using technology in new ways to grow their business more than ever before.

Now in its second year, our theme for this year is Origins. Every technology, company, and entrepreneur has a unique start.

The Tri-Cities Tech Summit this year will give people the opportunity to highlight those stories, allowing individuals to share their own Origins as they educate and inspire others to learn, do and invest in themselves, their ideas and their businesses.

Our theme also coincides with the anniversary of the Manhattan Project, a massive undertaking that helped a tiny community become globally recognized. Part of Tri-Cities Tech Summit will highlight the technology that came about because of the Manhattan Project and its greater impact on the Tri-Cities.

Whether you’re interested in the past, present or future of technology in our region, the Tri-Cities Tech Summit is a great place for you to be on Thursday, Sept. 12 to learn and be inspired. It is open to the public, and will be held at the Uptown Theater in Richland from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is $39, which covers the event, breakfast and lunch. Join us and let’s continue to evolve the story of technology in the Tri-Cities!