Eastern and Western university presidents counter those who say college isn’t worth it

Eastern Washington University and Western Washington University anchor both sides of our state. While each university is distinctive, our mission and values are similar.
Founded as colleges for teachers in the 19th century, our universities have evolved into institutions that transform the lives of students and work with employers and other partners to serve our growing state economy.
Each year as we graduate thousands of students, most of them Washingtonians, our universities help to ensure that our state continues to thrive with a knowledgeable professional work force and an informed citizenry. Our universities are significant engines for the economy and the well-being of the state.
Sadly, many people continue to argue that “not everyone needs to go to college.” However, the degrees our students achieve benefit not only the graduates themselves but also their families, employers, and entire communities that rely on a professional workforce in order to thrive and grow.
According to the State of Washington’s Employment Security Department, 11 of the top 25 occupations in the state require a four-year degree. And all of those are by far the highest paying jobs on the top 25 list, ranging from $72,000 to more than $126,000 a year: jobs such as software developers, computer science professionals, managers, medical and health professionals, engineers, and research analysts.
Nationwide, university graduates earn nearly 68 percent more than people with only a high school degree, and 42 percent more than those with a two-year degree. Moreover, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, not only do earnings increase but unemployment numbers decrease significantly for individuals with Baccalaureate degrees.
Our two universities work to ensure that our degree offerings align with student demand as well as state needs.
Eastern, for instance, offers the Microsoft Professional Program in Data Science in conjunction with our Baccalaureate degree in Data Analytics, to help meet a massive shortage of data managers and analysts.
Western’s Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management program ranks in the top 10 nationally — ahead of Stanford and MIT — and offers students hands-on learning partnerships with Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, PACCAR, REI, Amazon, Crane Aerospace, and other leading companies.
Another argument we often hear is “the cost of college isn’t worth it.” At under $7,000 per year, tuition at our institutions is less than at most universities. Since costs are lower, our students tend to borrow less than do students at more expensive universities.
Almost half our students graduate with no debt.
Students who do take out loans incur an average debt of $23,000, compared to a national average of $31,000. Both our institutions also offer a wide array of scholarships and financial aid options.
In a short time, a university degree from EWU or WWU more than pays for itself. But gaining a Baccalaureate degree is not just about earnings. Our students gain critical thinking, teamwork, and communication skills. They gain flexibility in their life choices. They are more easily able to change careers and change locations. They are often physically healthier and have longer life expectancies than people with only a high school diploma. They don’t rely on the state’s support services to the same extent as people without a college degree. And the children of college graduates are more apt to graduate from college and continue the family’s success into the next generations.
Every spring, our two universities graduate more than 7,000 students who enter the state’s professional work force as engineers, health and business professionals, computer scientists, teachers, and civic leaders. They pay taxes and contribute to the social and cultural life as well as the economic vitality of our communities.
And every year, several hundred thousand EWU and WWU alumni more than repay the state’s investment in their success. Together, our universities are economic and social engines, crucial for the prosperity of our state and the vibrancy of our local communities.
Mary Cullinan is president of Eastern Washington University. Sabah Randhawa is president of Western Washington University.
