Art show celebrates our immigrant community

Art has a way of bringing people together, and the Tri-Cities Immigrant Coalition has planned a free art exhibit on Oct. 20 so people in the Tri-Cities can get to know their neighbors.
“Celebrating Our Immigrant Community Through the Arts” will take place 5-8 p.m. at Monarcha Winery, a beautiful setting that is part of the Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village on Columbia Drive in Kennewick.
The evening will include art exhibited in three parts.
The first showcases the artistic talents of immigrants and those whose parents immigrated to the United States. There will be artists from many different parts of the world who work with various mediums and live in our community. Come meet the artists, learn what inspires them, and ask questions. You may even fall in love with a piece that you will be able to purchase. To find out the names of the show’s artists, go to TCIC’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TCImmigrantCoalition).
The second part of the exhibit will be environmental portraits of immigrants who are representative of different demographics in the Tri-Cities.
These photos, by Madison Rosenbaum of Kennewick, capture stories about the people presented. Madison is a celebrated artist who has had solo exhibits and has published an acclaimed coffee table book of works entitled “Human After All.” The event will be an opportunity to talk to Madison, buy her book, and talk to people whose photos are on display.
The third part of the show will be a video installation called “Inspiring Latinos” that highlights the stories of immigrants in our area. This presentation consists of a looping of four short videos by videographer Ryan Scott. Community members will probably recognize some of the people in the video, but may not know all the details of their interesting and inspiring lives.
Besides being an opportunity to enjoy art, the evening at Monarcha will entertain with live music and a poetry reading by Brandon Sullivan, whose poems are as delightful as his delivery. Buy your dinner from local food trucks and purchase a glass of Victor Palencia’s award-winning wine. TCIC is excited to present this event. Please come join us!
For those of you who would like to view the art but are already busy on Oct. 20, visit Monarcha during normal business hours through Oct. 28.
TCIC would like to thank Victor Palencia and his staff for donating their time to plan a fun evening for everyone.
If you have any questions about the show, please contact us at tricitiesimmigrantcoalition@gmail.com.
Sonnichsen is Media and Communication Co-Chair of TCIC, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing the public with factual information on immigration issues.
