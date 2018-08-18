There’s plenty to like about the Benton Franklin fair

It can be nice to take a break from the buzz of life — screens, politics, you name it — and spend a day or just an evening in a place not far from home, where there’s always great food and something fun and interesting for all ages to do or see. Especially if the place also, even for a short time, “reminds us of all that once was good,” as a line in a famous baseball movie put it.
Around here that place is the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo, which will mark its 70th year from Aug. 21-25.
As a farmer, I naturally appreciate how the fair celebrates this region’s rich agricultural heritage and production with an incredible array of farm- and crop-related displays. As state senator for the 9th Legislative District, which includes much of Franklin County, I appreciate how the fair is a good citizen and a real economic force.
Food concessions and support jobs help civic groups, churches and school organizations raise funds. The commercial exhibits help mostly local companies, especially service providers, reach customers. And last year’s 4-H and FFA livestock sales again showed young people the value of their hard work, generating close to $800,000. I hope this year’s sales exceed that.
Fairs are called “the state’s largest classroom” for good reason. While most families have farming somewhere in their background, this year’s fair is sure to give someone their first look at a calf nursing, or a stalk of the wheat that they know only as bread. It’s great for learning more about where food comes from, local crops and the importance of Washington’s largest employer — agriculture.
Speaking of food, this fair has the widest assortment of concessions in the region. My advice is to come hungry — and there’s no excuse for leaving hungry.
As a rodeo fan, I’m partial to the Horse Heaven Round-up, which runs concurrently and kicks off the run of “Big 4” rodeos in the region. It draws top contestants from across the United States and Canada who are looking not only for a nice payday ($22,500 purse per event) but also to qualify for the Columbia River Circuit finals or reach the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Fair attendance is affected by heat or rain, much like any crop or harvest, so hopefully the Kennewick fair’s theme — the “Best Week of Summer” — also applies to the weather.
Back when horse racing was more prominent in our state, fairs received a share of the proceeds generated, but these days state support is limited to the Legislature’s budget allocation for fairs. That hasn’t increased in many years, but could change if we see higher attendance statewide.
As a two-county fair, the Benton Franklin fair is unique in our state. But that cooperation doesn’t mean a complete lack of politics: For those who still need a fix, the fair allows the Republican and Democratic parties to have their own booths.
See you at the fair!
Comments