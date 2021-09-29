COVID immunity should count for something, and other Herald letters to the editor

Immune response should also count

“To vax, or not to vax? That is the question.” Or is it? What really counts is the ability to fight infection. We get that ability through vaccination or exposure. The evidence so far suggests exposure elicits an antibody response that is as strong as or stronger than that elicited by vaccination.

Nearly 32 million Americans are known to have been infected and recovered as of 9/12/21. If half of that number elected to forego vaccination, we are looking at 16 million people who are adequately protected (and possibly better protected) yet currently being ostracized.

Add to this estimate those who did not test and remained home and recovered. These survivors deserve respect and acknowledgment of their ordeal. We can begin to do that by valuing the results of an antibody test.

The development of quantitative antibody-strength testing is in flux, yet most agree that current testing can detect antibodies that signal exposure. Let’s break the churn of anger, resentment, and vilification. Provide COVID-19 antibody testing for everyone and treat a positive result as valid as a vaccination card. We want and need as many people as possible to get back to their lives.

Michael Fayer, Richland

GOP rhetoric dividing country

To Rep. Dan Newhouse and other Republicans: I’m very distressed as I follow the Afghanistan withdrawal hearings and comments from you and other Republican lawmakers. The level of rhetoric, name-calling and incendiary comments is simply out of control.

Yes, the withdrawal from Afghanistan is tragic on many levels and presents many continuing challenges.

However, I think you and your Republican colleagues need to remember that the withdrawal was negotiated by a Republican.

I’d also like to ask what you, or other Republicans, would have done differently? How would you have prevented suicide bombings like the one that claimed 13 service members? How would remaining in Afghanistan past the deadline have prevented even greater American losses?

Finally, as former President Bush said at the 9-11 memorial, “So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear and resentment,” and, “It is our continuing duty to confront them.” What possible good can come of divisive comments and name-calling? Is further dividing our country really the best you have to offer?

Clay Jackson, Prosser

Out-of-town labor for Amazon jobs

Jobs. Jobs. Jobs. But jobs for who? Certainly, the new Amazon distribution center in Pasco will bring a lot of permanent jobs to the area, but what about the skilled crafts utilized in the construction of these warehouses? The electrical contractor that Amazon’s developer elected to hire is based in California and had a track record of importing its workforce. The projects that they already have in the area are proof enough of this. Half of the individuals relocated from either their Seattle or Portland office, (and) their own ads are offering to pay for the cost of license reciprocity from Oregon, confirming they have no intention of even trying to hire locally. IBEW Local 112 has a local workforce that has been manning work with local electricians at Amazon data centers in Oregon for nearly a decade. IBEW Local 112 has a ready and willing membership that makes up about 60% of the licensed electricians in the area, but they don’t want to sacrifice their quality healthcare for the high deductible plan that Amazon’s electrical contractor is offering their employees.

Rylan Grimes, West Richland