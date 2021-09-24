Kennewick council candidates, religious exemptions, abortion and other Herald letters

COVID taking us far from Kansas

To those who have opted out of getting vaccinated and/or refuse to wear a mask, perhaps you should visit the Land of OZ and ask for:

A heart – so you can have compassion for the overwhelmed ICU nurses and doctors who are facing death daily of Covid patients.

A brain – to believe scientific FACTS and the words of the healthcare experts.

And courage – to at least have the courtesy to wear a mask, for your safety and all of those around you.

Too much to ask? Well Toto, we sure aren’t in Kansas anymore or even a place that has respect for your fellow human being.

Laurie Hutton, Richland

What can religious exemptions lead to?

If you can get a religious exemption from getting the COVID vaccine, maybe you should also be able to get a religious exemption from any highway speed limit restrictions.

Walt Gray, Pasco

Best Kennewick candidates

I feel fortunate to live in the Tri-Cities, and doubly so to live in Kennewick. For many years, I’ve watched the (Kennewick) City Council and administration and believe both have led our community with great integrity and extraordinary skill. I hope that our community stays on the healthy path we’ve enjoyed for so long.

That’s why I’ve paid very close attention to the candidates now running for city council. I believe the most qualified and well suited candidates to help lead our community are our current Mayor Don Britain current Council Member Steve Lee, candidate Jason Lohr and candidate Ken Short. I believe all of these people are sincere, knowledgeable and thoughtful. Each of them has unique skills that will add to the depth of the council and each of them has a positive attitude that will help ensure the stability of the council. Perhaps most importantly, I believe all of them have the best interest of the city in their hearts and minds, not in the best interest of themselves.

Sue Frost, Kennewick

Too much red tape for vaccinations

One thing hindering people from getting vaccinations is all the red tape you have to go through to get an appointment at the local drugstores. I had trouble filling out the form, and when I called the drug store, the person who answered was unable to help me.

John Tompkins, Richland

Why pro-choice people don’t get it

In response to Katie Loper’s letter, “Taliban and Texas,” (Sept. 9): I believe the reference was to the Texas ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detectable. Most people who are pro choice (pro abortion) have not had an abortion and will likely not.

Most people who are pro life against abortion believe as science proves, that it is a human life at conception or they had an abortion, like myself, and were lied to by the abortionist telling me, “Everything will be okay.”

I, like, many other women and baby daddies who snuffed out their child’s human life, go through deep pain, regret and long term depression … and lifelong loss. Pro choice people who have not had an abortion just don’t get it.

Ellen Jennifer Hendricksen, West Richland

Vote Fitzgerald

I am a long time resident of Richland, working here a number of years prior to retirement. I am writing in support of Chauné Fitzgerald in her campaign for Position 1 on the Richland City Council. I have known and observed Mrs. Fitzgerald in her multifaceted roles supporting the Richland community and Tri-City area for more than a decade.

Ms. Fitzgerald is a deeply committed, educated woman and community leader of honesty, integrity and common sense. She is a woman with deeply held family values. She has worked hard for years to help citizens of this area to improve their lives and provide more business and educational opportunities for the young. She is true to her word, collaborative, unifying and listens well. She is open, fair, compassionate and level-headed.

She has been recognized and rewarded for her community accomplishments. I urge everyone to read about and listen to Ms. Fitzgerald and her views. Learn for yourselves how much she will add to and enhance the Richland City Council and our community at large, representing all of her constituents, if elected. Then I hope you too will join me and her other supporters and vote for Chauné Fitzgerald for Council Position 1 in November.

Betty Hollowell, Richland

After Texas, ‘I’m terrified for’ U.S.

A groundswell of misogyny has come to a head in Texas, where the war on women’s reproductive rights has escalated in a most draconian and repulsive manner. Noticeably absent in the abortion wars: Has the concept of prevention of unwanted pregnancy been raised, as it should have been?

It is obvious that birth control and sex education prevent abortions (the number will not be zero under any system), and prevention is something we can all theoretically get behind.

Anyone who claims to be anti-abortion but opposes or ignores family planning, is a howling hypocrite with another agenda. The fundamental subtext of the antiabortion movement is that prevention does not lend itself to drama or provide scapegoats to persecute. Prevention does not provide a vehicle for self righteousness.

Another agenda of the Texas lawmakers, in addition to eroding voting rights, is a means of enforcing their anti-abortion laws that pays bounties to citizens to spy on others for the state.

Worse, five members of the Supreme Court in a secret night meeting upheld the Texas law in a way that circumvented due process. The above horrors will metastasize to other states in both their content and means.

I am terrified for my country.

Robin Walker, Richland

GOP questions ignored too much

In reference to the Sept. 8 Tri-City Herald article regarding questions being asked of candidates by the Benton County Republican Party’s nominating committee for the interim sheriff position. Questions being asked of candidates for the replacement sheriff position include:

1) What political Party he/she is affiliated with?

2) Whether he/she is knowledgeable of the Republican Party platform.

3) Whether he/she supports or does not support Trump’s programs.

4) How quickly can he/she hire new deputy sheriffs?

5) Deciding which laws/initiatives are unconstitutional?

6) His/her position on vaccination regarding COVID-19?

7) His/her future plans to run for sheriff next year?

Guess our next sheriff won’t have to have any professional qualifications such as experience, education, knowledge, intelligence or ability and willingness to serve the citizens of Benton County in a professional, fair and objective manner. No wonder Hatcher didn’t last long as our last Republican Benton County sheriff.

Carl Grando, West Richland

Lousy drivers are dangerous to all

Obnoxious drivers? Is it just me or is there a pervasive issue with bad and obnoxious drivers these days? Case in point: Watch other drivers and see how many a) text or use phone while driving (illegal), b) run red lights (illegal), and c) speed excessively (illegal), especially in neighborhood areas.

I’ve been driving for more than 40 years and I have never seen such horrible driving habits. There is no such thing as a two-second spacing rule, it simply can’t be done because someone will tuck in front of you with only inches to spare. Apparently a turn signal is too difficult for many to use.

I think our driving society needs a swift kick in the butt, especially after the COVID-19 hiatus, which seems to have eroded driving ability for many. I think the use of red light cameras should be substantially expanded.

Is this something the Tri-City Herald would be willing to do more investigation and reporting on? For the sake of all drivers and pedestrians, please consider writing an article about this issue.

Curtis King, Richland

Our governments need to plan better

With more jobs come more headaches. Local governments need to start working together to plan the Tri-Cities better. The traffic problems are ever-increasing and a lack of housing is making rents and home ownership nearly unobtainable. We are already having an increasing homeless problem in this area, with no apparent plan.

I would encourage everyone to get involved with their local leaders.

Daniel Holliday, Pasco