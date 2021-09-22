Garcia for Richland School Board and public health are among Herald letters to the editor

Keep politics out of public health

The states of Florida, Texas and Mississippi are among the most glaring examples of the politicization of public health policy. Don’t want to wear a face mask during a raging pandemic? No problem. No mandate.

Don’t want to get a vaccine that will save your life and protect others? No problem. Want to possibly die in an overcrowded hospital with staff shortages and burnout of medical professionals? No problem, if you can find a bed.

Public health promotes the welfare of the entire population, ensures its security and protects it from the spread of infectious disease (and environmental hazards), and helps to ensure access to safe and quality health care to benefit the population.

Government responsibilities include quarantine, mandatory immunization laws and regulatory authorities.

Let the federal government and public health officials do their job during a public health emergency. Mask mandates and vaccination mandates save lives, and many hospitalizations and most deaths would be avoided.

Amy Small, Richland

Garcia for Richland School Board

I am pleased to write a strong letter of support for Danica Garcia as candidate for Richland School Board.

As a teacher in Richland, I am excited to see the fresh ideas and energy that Danica will bring to the school board. Richland has a strong history of a well run district thanks to a vibrant school board. In the vein of veterans Phyllis Strickler and Mary Guay, Danica loves education and wants to support all aspects and all stakeholders.

My job is all about students. With Danica on board, I am confident that she will consider the needs and concerns of everyone, thoughtfully weigh the options, and move forward with the best solutions. In these trying times we need leaders who listen first and speak later. Danica is that leader to ensure that all voices are heard and validated.

An educator herself, Danica knows how to make a classroom and a school work. She is connects with the community and will build up our village to ensure that our community is strong through quality education.

A vote for Danica Garcia is a vote for quality schools and a strong community.

Trevor Macduff, Pasco

Look out for big government

Dictators have no shared vision. Unity comes through a shared vision. President Biden has not helped us work together to solve problems. Under our U. S. Constitution we thankfully have a shared vision based on our equality as citizens, our Republic form of government which makes our leaders the servants of the people, not the people servants of our leaders! Include our right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness and our shared vision becomes clear.

But a new idea of a shared vision is being forced upon us based on hatred and a perceived “equity.” Any shared vision must rely on what is true and what is good not what is false and what is evil. Like oil and water, good and evil don’t mix.

I don’t think the American public wants authoritarian, socialistic big government dictating our lives but many people still don’t appreciate the effect radicals are having on us under the guise of Covid, climate change, open borders and minimizing the importance of our role in keeping the peace at home and around the world. Even our Washington legislators are undermining the safety of our police force and therefore our citizens. Be on alert!

Herb Ayers, Pasco