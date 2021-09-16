GOP questions for sheriff applicants, Didier, masks and other Herald letters to the editor

GOP questions upsetting

I am incensed that Benton County sheriff applicants are being asked if they “support Donald Trump’s America First Agenda.”

To have a question so completely unrelated to policing regarding an issue that is so divisive even within the Republican Party is utterly mind-boggling.

While I don’t affiliate myself with the Republican Party, I know many who do who disagree with Trump’s stance on this.

This question could essentially screen out the best of the seven sheriff candidates if he or she happens to disagree with the local party leadership on this issue.

I don’t know who is on the nominating committee, but I do know someone personally who is prominent on the Executive Board. While I disagree with him on many issues, I have always known him to be thoughtful and fair. This interview question is not only neither of those, it undermines the entire process.

I voted against Hatcher to get the best sheriff to serve in his place, not someone who believes something that has nothing to do with the position.

Matt Gruel, Kennewick

Didier a problem, not a solution

Franklin County has Washington’s lowest covid vaccination rate and highest death rate. Hospitalizations are surging, beyond capacity.

County Commissioner Clint Didier has advocated an incredible solution: defy state law and refuse to wear COVID-containing masks in public buildings.

Questions:

1) What are Didier’s qualifications to advise the public on the spread of infectious diseases?

2) How does NOT wearing COVID-containing masks in public buildings help end the pandemic?

Lacking any science, Didier solely rationalizes his illegal actions as protecting our “inalienable, God-given rights.”

Would our commissioner please explain how, exactly, God has given us “inalienable rights” to:

Disobey state law;

▪ Refuse wearing COVID-containing masks inside public buildings; and

▪ Spread deadly disease?

▪ Does his religion forbid wearing masks? Does Didier’s Bible have a Bill of Rights? Am I forgetting the Beatitude, “Blessed are those who refuse to wear masks, for they shall spread disease?”

Ignoring our horrible Delta surge, and the pressing needs requiring this law, Didier first politicizes Washington state’s public health emergency mandate. This unqualified politician then polarizes us with dangerous, irrational, “God-given rights” defiance.

Re-election pandering Trump’s public health protection.

Not part of the solution, ‘don’t wear masks’ Covid Clint is part of the problem.

Michael Harrington, Pasco

How to help cut U.S. national debt

I am writing to ask for help reducing our U.S. national debt. It would not be tax deductible. Two ERDF disposal cells costing $30 million each. U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) stated in newspaper they could use additional $7 billion for Hanford cleanup projects. Congress passed $200 Billion Act that includes $17 billion for 17 national research laboratories. So you can calculate $8,060,000,000 is needed on Hanford projects.

I found a couple (both U.S. born) who are dual citizens to the U.S. and Canada. They had moved to Canada after undergraduate college to start his career over 20 years ago. They have three children dual citizenship (Canadian born) so all five were given the U.S. COVID tax credits. He has been paying income tax to Canada for over 20 years, so why allow dual citizens tax credits?

You can access US government web site “pay.gov” for quick, easy form, credit card payment method “Gifts to Reduce the Public Debt” https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/23779454

Day’s Pay by personal check or M.O. (minimum $15) can be mailed to:

Bureau of the Fiscal Service

Attn Dept G

P. O. Box 2188

Parkersburg, WV 26106-2188

John Noble, Kennewick, WA

Your ‘freedom’ might not be mine

While some people might consider freedom the right to not wear a mask, or social distance or be vaccinated, others might understand freedom differently. So many “elective” surgeries have had to be put on hold because hospitals have been overwhelmed by people who didn’t get vaccinated and are fighting to breathe and who say, “I wish I’d gotten the much less painful shots.”

Meanwhile, vaccinated folks who might be in pain from other issues, but who don’t have “life-threatening” conditions, must wait because the beds are often occupied by people whose freedom costs everyone else. While conspiracy theorists are having a heyday drawing or believing implausible scenarios, causing doubt where the facts themselves speak with such clarity, hospital beds that really wouldn’t have to be filled with Delta variant victims had they been careful, deny others the freedom to be relieved of suffering.

Michael Kiefel, Walla Walla

Byrd has unique set of skills

I have know Audra Byrd for only a few months and have heard her speak at several events. Her experience as a teacher, fostering children and adoption are so valuable to the children and families of the Richland School District. She has a unique skill set and encourages looking into many options of learning. Vote for choice and Audra Byrd.

Heidi Larsen, Richland

Modest proposal to better gene pool

If King Inslee really wants to do something about covid perhaps he should order the hospitals to not treat unvaccinated patients. It would that take the pressure off the hospitals, provide additional business for the mortuarys and signifacantly improve the gene pool.

Ralph Curran, Richland

Real reporting vital to our society

Real newspaper reporters are vital to our survival, along with the freedom and resources needed to print the truth. Without quality newsrooms at our papers, we are lost. The art of good investigative reporting and reporters are nearly gone. Just see the movies, “All the President’s Men” or “Shock and Awe,” to see what we need to have in order to survive as a society; but sadly we have nearly lost already. This paper is no exception.

All discussions at papers now revolve around dollars and “cost centers.” Most “news” now comes from social media, and where we know most of it is a load of crap. “Journalism” schools rarely teach real, investigative journalism and the “why” it is so needed.

Thanks for reading and please think deeply about the subject of having quality newspapers and real investigative reports.

John Umbarger, Richland

Didier in need of more Bible study

Before Clint Didier talks about God given rights, he should read Romans 13:1-7; 1Peter 2:13 and 14 and Titus 3:1. As to comparing himself to Rosa Parks, he isn’t even close.

Pamela Scherpf, Kennewick

Respect power of Delta variant

Respect the power of the Delta variant; help stop this pandemic by getting vaccinated, wearing masks and asking President Biden (202-456-1111) to lead the efforts necessary to end this pandemic worldwide with universal vaccine access. This means more than shipping our extra doses, it means sharing the technology and formula to manufacture enough vaccine for the billions who have no access.

As long as we dally, we are letting the Delta variant continue to spread, to continue to mutate, to become more deadly, to become more transmissible. Unless we stop it here in the U.S., in Europe, in Asia, in the entire Southern Hemisphere, and including the least vaccinated countries of Africa, it can and probably will keep coming back to us stronger and more deadly. Do it now or save the headlines of surging cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, replacing “delta” with the name of the next more dangerous variants.

Stan Moon, Richland

Wear your mask

We have been asked to wear masks again when indoors to help reduce the spread of COVID in our communities. Yet every place I shop I see folks not wearing a mask, ignoring the sign at the store’s entrance that reminds patrons that masks are required. Or wearing a mask into the store, then removing it when they get past the employee at the entrance.

Day after day the local news reports that that infection rates continue to rise, the hospitals are overflowing with COVID patients. Many of us are likely carrying the virus whether we are vaccinated or not. The least I can do to protect myself and the people around me is to put on a mask. Why isn’t it the least we all can do? Please wear a mask where it is required.

Marcia Richman, Richland