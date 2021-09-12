Clint Didier, climate change, abortion and other Tri-City Herald letters to the editor

Passing the buck

Letter-writer Hugh Taylor implied that Harry Truman’s desk sign, “The buck stops here,” referred to the dollar. I hate to be a spoiler, but the term “passing the buck” has never had anything to do with currency. It originated with poker players in the Old West, who passed along a buckhorn-handled knife to the next dealer. If a player didn’t want to deal, he “passed the buck.”

Before computers changed everything, business documents and memos were often circulated from desk to desk with a “buck slip” attached. A staff member could use the buck slip to direct the paperwork to another person for action, and that person could pass it to someone else. Harry Truman simply made it clear that he was the final authority when others were shifting responsibility, which was called “passing the buck.”

That’s what President Biden implied when he quoted Give ’Em Hell Harry, and I have no doubt that Biden meant it.

Dennis Cresswell, Pasco

Does Clint Didier even care?

Clint Didier is no Rosa Parks. When did he have to sit in the back of the bus because he didn’t wear a mask.? When was he beaten for not wearing a mask? How many of his friends have been hung from a tree for not wearing a mask?

Rosa Parks wanted change for people who were not being treated justly. She was a hero because she acted in the best interest of the country. Clint Didier is acting only for his own political following.

Wearing a mask could save a life. Does he even care about how many people in our area are dying each week because people refused to mask up or get vaccines in the misguided belief that it’s all about their freedom?

We have been a country that pulled together in crisis. We have cared about our fellow citizens. Will those who continue to push the false belief that their personal freedom won’t affect anyone else be held accountable for the deaths they cause? Do they even care?

Becky Minister, Kennewick

Press Congress for tax on carbon

The good news on climate change is that solutions are available. Electricity and hydrogen can be produced without fossil fuels, and they can power our tractors and vehicles, heat our homes and produce steel.

But they aren’t solutions unless they are used by everyone. That requires policies that incentivize everyone to use them.

A carbon fee and dividend is the most effective policy, and gives everyone a monthly deposit in their bank account.

But Congress won’t pass it unless you call or write your members of Congress today. Go to cclusa.org/house to call for a price on carbon.

Steve Ghan, Richland

Taliban and Texas

As the U.S. expresses fear for Afghan women who will once again face severe oppression, we have our own Taliban flourishing in the Texas legislature.

Kate Loper, Richland

Didier’s rights

Clint Didier says it is his God-driven right not to wear a mask.

I totally forgot the 11th Commandant. “Thou shall not wear a mask if thou does not want to”.I also forgot the 12th...”Thou shall not get a vaccine shot if thou does not want to”.

Brady Layman III, Kennewick

My body, my choice

Couldn’t help noticing the signs being carried by anti-vaccine protesters. Did they adopt that “My body, my choice” slogan from Planned Parenthood?

Brenda E. Sartoris, Richland, WA

Byrd kind, helpful, will be ‘fantastic’

I’ve known Audra (Byrd) for a while and have not really gotten to know her on a personal level until about a year ago. She’s been a homeschooling mom for a long time, and I was new to the whole thing. I was terrified and she was so helpful and friendly. We met at a park where our kids got to play, and I got to know her family and more importantly, her. I can vouch that she is kind, friendly, and truly has a passion for the well-being of children. She put my worries at ease regarding homeschooling and showed me how to get involved as a homeschooling mother. I feel completely confident that she will do a fantastic job on the board.

Diane Hawkins, West Richland