‘Herd insanity,’ Gov. Inslee, mental health and other Herald letters to the editor

Value loved ones, get vaccinated

A compassionate act is something anyone can do. When COVID-19 invaded our country, we were thankful that vaccine was quickly made available to the older-aged and most vulnerable first, which saved countless lives. With the COVID variant now targeting the unvaccinated and children, causing many needless deaths, every eligible recipient of the vaccine should be compassionate and responsible enough to welcome getting the vaccine, which seems to be the most effective weapon we have against COVID. So many who have railed against taking the vaccine, leaving it to others to protect them, should at least think about their their inaction putting innocent children, maybe even their own, at risk.

Children depend on and trust adults, especially their parents, to protect them and keep them out of harm’s way by “doing the right thing.” In fact, getting to live their future may depend on it. Just as we responsibly accept the protection seat belts have given us, accepting and taking a vaccine is just another way of saying we value our loved ones.

Bonnie Hallett, Kennewick

We’ve achieved ‘herd insanity’

In Thursday’s (Aug. 19) paper, we read about 314 new COVID-19 cases. In another article, we found that less than 50% of the people in our area had received the vaccinations and a survey of people in Kennewick noted that 62% of those responding would not get the shots. The paper’s opinion article clearly noted that the unvaccinated folks are the ones spreading the virus.

So, on Saturday I see a number of people demonstrating against mandates for dealing with the pandemic — “Not my body” — “It’s my choice” — etc. With such folks interacting with the public at work, school, church and home, they could endanger their neighbors and relatives. Given the length of time that we have been in this pandemic, it certainly appears that we have achieved “Herd Insanity.” Or, as in the words of a noted comedian: “You can’t fix stupid.”

Jerry Johnson, Kennewick

Decision right but mistakes made

Did President Biden make mistakes in the Afghanistan withdrawal? Yes, he did. Did he accept responsibility? Yes, he did. Was it time to end the war? Absolutely – I think it passed its point of potential benefit years ago – Joe Biden said as much when he was vice president.

Probably there was a less chaotic way to end the Afghan war, so why did he do it as he did? I’m sure he listened to leaders in the military and in the intelligence agencies and went with what he thought was their best advice. Possibly the advice they gave him was based on a poor understanding of the actual situation, most likely colored by an unwillingness to admit that 20 years of ... suffering and spending had not defeated, weakened or sidelined the Taliban.

I’m sure behind the scenes there will be some people ‘taken to the woodshed’ for giving wishful advice, but Joe Biden is an actual leader. He’ll take the blame and do what can be done to remedy the situation and like a man, he has said, “The buck stops here.”

Kenneth Ames, Pasco

SARC reminds us prioritize self care

These last 18 months have brought forth struggles, fears, worries, loss, grief and much more as we continue to navigate this world wide pandemic. A positive shift that we have seen here is the increased focus on mental health and self-care. This shift has created a greater emphasis on suicide prevention in many areas of society where it wasn’t present previously as well as an increased focus and dedication within the schools, social service agencies and other organizations that were already working diligently to prevent deaths by suicide. Positive mental health and being proactive about self-care should be a priority rather than an afterthought in your weekly routine.

Here at SARC, we work with clients who may need assistance in prioritizing mental health and self-care, and at times may be suicidal because they have experienced a trauma. We work to help get them connected with mental health professionals and other resources within our community to help support them before they reach that threshold. If you or someone you know is struggling with crime victimization, please let them know that they are not alone and they can reach out to us at the Support and Advocacy Resource Center at 509-374-5391.

Samantha Yates, Richand

Are we aiding and abetting enemy?

I just don’t understand what has happened to the concept of civic duty. We are at war and COVID-19 is the enemy. It has killed more Americans in the last year and a half than during all of WWII.

During WWII, the Americans of my father’s generation were willing to do what it took to defeat the enemy. They endured lockdowns (curfews and blackouts), rationing, difficult working conditions (my aunt suffered from severe allergies after working in a munitions factory), and many were willing to sacrifice their lives to save other Americans. They didn’t complain about loss of freedoms because they knew that to maintain freedom required that the enemy be defeated.

Yet too many Americans today are unwilling to do the fundamental actions necessary to win this war — getting vaccinated and wearing masks. During WWII, that would be called aiding and abetting the enemy.

Theresa Bergsman, Richland

Don’t want shots? Don’t go to hospital

I’m all for citizens to able to make choices as long as it doesn’t affect others in a negative way. I’m okay with a smoker who smokes as long as the smoker keeps the smoke away from others. I’m okay with the unvaccinated being unvaccinated as long as they are able to keep the virus to themselves. Thanks to the unvaxed, we all have to wear masks again because we don’t want to offend them to require proof.

To the unvaccinated: Make your choice, take your risk, then have the courage to live with it as to not become a burden from the consequences. About 95% of persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, so do your community a big favor when you come down with COVID-19: stay out of the hospital.

John Julian, Richland

Gov. Inslee: Get out of my life

Dear Gov. Inslee:

Please stop governing my health. Please protect and maintain my individual rights. Please stop depriving me of life, liberty and property. Please stop disturbing my private affairs. All of these issues are clearly spelled out in our Washington State Constitution. I implore you to honor that by ending the state of emergency and all related mandates and by canceling any and all vaccine mandates.

Jen Frater, Richland

Let’s pick our debates wisely

The current mask mandate should not have to take place.

Indeed, 600,000-plus Americans have passed while we debate values.

Simply put, we must do a better job of picking when to fight what battles.

Everyone seems to understand the concept that without one’s health, at minimum, one’s life is diminished. Human life is actually governed by that.

We are risking the lives of children, grandchildren, parents and grandparents while we debate the issue of American laws and our questions of choice. There is not one person in the cemeteries who is hoisting a banner of, “It’s my right to choice.”

Pick your battles; this isn’t one of them. We cannot, seriously, believe 600,000-plus Americans have passed during this time as an act of “poor timing” or “out of coincidence,”

We have many issues about power and its use. It isn’t plausible to believe this figure, worsening daily, is a result of elected officials deeming to demonstrate control.

Let’s agree to welcome future debates on choices, values, laws and rules. Debating life and death only works for the living. We must unite and eliminate this virus.

Ron Buckland, Pasco

A reason not to wear a mask

To mask or not to mask: I have researched the reasons given for not wearing a mask and have found the fundamental reason that, while deceptively simple, encompasses all of the reasons given. Wearing a mask interferes with thumb sucking. That fact being well established, if you make me wear a mask, I’m gonna tell my Mommy.

David Bruce, Richland

Be altruistic: Get your vaccinations

I don’t often access YouTube, but occasionally it is very handy in providing “how-to” advice, especially for assembling or repairing things. I had the mundane task of adjusting a poorly aligned toilet seat and cover. I was puzzled because there were no nuts to attach to screws protruding on the underside. A search on YouTube and I found the information I needed; I followed the step-by-step demonstration to complete the job.

But this letter is about neither YouTube nor toilets; rather it is about the people who make these videos. Sometimes these people are professionals, but more often they are not. They have taken the time and effort to provide information to anyone who needs it, without direct benefit to themselves. I see this as true altruism, helping many whom the presenter doesn’t know or won’t ever meet.

I want to make a jump (you knew it was coming) to vaccinations for COVID-19. I especially admire those who altruistically choose to get inoculated, overcoming their personal reservations or fears, thinking that the good of society may hinge on such personal sacrifices that many people don’t even know to appreciate. Our society needs more of these people.

David King, Richland