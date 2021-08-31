COVID, Afghanistan, Richland School Board and other Herald letters to the editor

Let’s cultivate faith in each other

The world has been irreversibly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless we act quickly, it may become impossible to find solutions to problems left unattended that hinder a response to human dilemmas.

Some people suggest international vaccination cards to promote safer conditions for travel and trade. Others demand an end to the blockade of Cuba to restore respect and overcome political conflict that interferes with the ability of nations to conduct normal business affairs important for progress.

A global economy requires international mobility to create the means to deal with both climate change and pandemic health issues. Fair, outward-looking foreign policy could benefit developing nations and aid peaceful resolution of domestic challenges like voter suppression, immigrant detention, student debt cancellation or higher federal minimum wage standards.

Until our government quits trying to dominate economic relations with every country on the globe, it will be necessary to reset political, social and cultural objectives so current realities can be addressed more effectively.

China’s offer of two billion vaccine doses by December 2021 provides hope to millions in the world. We should cultivate faith in each other so that, in unity, it will be possible to build a new tomorrow.

Richard Grassl, Pasco

Byrd hostile to civil discourse

Recently, the mother of a fully vaccinated, immunocompromised teen voiced her concerns at the Richland School Board meeting. The next day, school board candidate Audra Byrd twisted those comments on her campaign Facebook page to advance her political aspirations. When the mother wrote to clarify and correct the actual statements she made, Ms. Byrd deleted the comment, and then banned her and subsequently anyone who made statements contrary to Ms. Byrd’s ideology. Most, if not all, of the comments Ms. Byrd removed were polite, simply providing a dissenting opinion and representing an alternative perspective to hers.

Ms. Byrd is running for a nonpartisan public office. School board members are there to represent their constituents. Ms. Byrd made it abundantly clear through both her actions and her statements that she is not interested in civil discourse or in hearing or representing individuals who do not subscribe to her narrative.

Audra Byrd has an agenda beyond “Giving Families Choice and Voice.” If elected to the school board, she may not listen to all sides of the issues. Your “voice” and her advocacy may stop if it does not align with her prejudice. It appears she prefers censorship to constructive discourse.

Carrie Hallquist, Richland

Congress must be held accountable

The current events in Afghanistan clearly demonstrate how the lack of a strategic plan by the United State leads to failed US military action. This tragic failure is due to the failure of the men and women (Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, alike) elected to the Congress of the US.Since World War II, the elected members of Congress have abdicated their duties as a check and balance to the executive branch. Their acquiescence to the “commander in chief” has allowed our young men and women to be sent to war in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and other places throughout the world without purposeful planning, debate and declaration of war.Before any military action is taken, a clear assessment of expected outcomes must be developed. Additionally, clear measurements of the expected outcomes must be analyzed. And finally, a clear exit plan must be developed if all the the outcomes are not realized.This tragic failure is also due to the failure of registered voters, you and me, to hold our elected members of Congress accountable to do their job. As voters, we can and must hold our elected members of Congress accountable and responsive to the people.It is time for change

Reuel Paradis, Prosser

Inflation cuts value of Harry’s buck

Buyden quoted Harry Truman (who actually meant what he said) by stating: “The Buck Stops Here!”Hmmm! There has been a lot of inflation since Harry’s presidency so Buyden’s “buck” is not worth anywhere near what Harry’s was.

Hugh N. Taylor, Richland

Personal decision has social impacts

Those in denial of the need for COVID-19 vaccination frequently claim that it is “personal decision.” Riding a bike without a helmet increases the chance of a head injury is a personal decision. The consequence of being unvaccinated is the highly transmissible Delta variant overwhelming our hospitals. Vaccination is not a personal decision. The struggle to achieve herd immunity, as Jamelle Bouie writes in the New York Times, is “because we refuse to treat the pandemic for what it is: a social problem to solve through collective action.”

The Reagan revolution reshaped society to one where individuals are left to carry the burdens of life into the marketplace and hope that they survive, as opposed to citizens bound together by rights and obligations. The freedom of fending for oneself becomes freedom to risk exposure and refuse vaccination.

Bouie closes with, “When you structure society so that every person is an island, you cannot blame people when inevitably they act as if they are. If you want a country that takes solidarity seriously, then we have to build one.” The failure to take collective action on a preventable disease is a lesson of deep concern in the face of climate change.

Mickey Beary, Richland

Let’s have a new vote on pot biz

I think it’s time we had more pot stores in the Tri-Cities. It’s been a long time since we had any referendum on pot businesses and (I) think we should have pot lounges, small producers and more distributors for marijuana.In addition, i think we should make the Uptown Shopping center into a “green district”where a few pot stores could also be added and would pay for renovations. That is the best-policed area.The back side could be used for drug treatment services and help other businesses in the Uptown.Also, we could also allow home delivery again.

Eric Kalia, Richland

What do those on ventilators say?

I have a question for the caregivers in our three local hospitals who administer care directly to COVID-19 patients.How many of your patients with COVID have stated that they are so thankful they are not vaccinated because the side effects of the vaccine are far worse than being in ICU on a ventilator?

John Heaton, Richland

In support of Audra Byrd

I would like to voice my support for Audra Byrd. She is well qualified for the position on the school board. She has always been positively engaged in community, civic and religious service. She is an advocate and positive voice for strong, healthy families and children’s education. She has led an exemplary life and is loved and respected by many in our community. Richland schools would be served well by her.

Andrea Kartchner, West Richland

Afghan pullout simply bungled

I, like so many Americans, am disgusted with the Afghanistan withdrawal operations. While serving as an instructor at the Armed Forces Staff College, we taught field grade officers and members of the State Department how to prepare contingency operational plans. In the simplistic form during a retrograde operation, a covering force provides security to withdrawing elements, e.g., civilians, allies and equipment. Numerous extraction locations are identified for flexibility.

If we had a plan in Afghanistan, it appears that it was executed backward. It also appears that we had a complete breakdown in competency. As one retired British general stated, President Biden should be court martialed. Unfortunately our president doesn’t understand what he doesn’t understand. God help us!

Donald Havre, Richland























