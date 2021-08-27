Ben Franklin Transit, vaccine, WSU football coach and other Herald letters to the editor

Transit system decision unfair





It was just announced that the Benton Franklin Transit system will not provide transportation to the fair this year. It is beyond my comprehension as to the lack of common sense that is being used with this whole pandemic issue. It is easy for the tax users (Benton Health District and Benton Franklin Transit) to say “shut down” as their income will still go on whether business continues or is shut down. They say they make this decision to protect everyone. That is a “Protect your a--” answer, when they should be making suggestions as to how best to mitigate the issue so business can continue.

If the tax generators are not allowed to do business, sooner or later the tax users will go begging. Do we keep shutting down business whenever a new variant comes to play? I think we need to accept the fact that new variants will be a thing of our future, and we need to be proactive and develop protocols to allow business to continue while mitigating the issue at hand. If in fact the Benton Franklin Transit does not work for the fair, I will be a strong advocate in the future to hold or reduce any tax increases being asked for.

Phil Clouse, Burbank

Get vaccinated for sake of everyone

I urge all Tri-Citians who have not gotten vaccinated yet to get vaccinated. Right now we’re lagging in the race to get vaccinated in our state. And frankly a lot of people here don’t care. This is unacceptable.

We all need to care about the fate of humanity right now. Thanks to peoples’ carelessness, COVID-19 rates are spiking again. We’re headed in the wrong direction. Getting vaccinated now would be a step in the right direction.

I personally think its ridiculous that after waiting a whole year for a vaccine, only half the country has gotten vaccinated. You’re holding us back by not getting the vaccine, which, by the way, is scientifically proven to be completely safe and effective. Getting vaccinated is not a Republican/Democrat issue. It is a public health issue, a human issue.

Samuel R Redick, Kennewick

Transit decision defies science

Why is it that Ben Franklin Transit believes masks are sufficient for normal operation but not transport to the fair? Either masks work or they do not. If they work, then that is the only precaution needed to prevent the spread of the virus. Why on earth would you not be sufficiently protected if you are vaccinated and wear a mask?

There seems to be no scientific nor logical reason for this line of thinking!

John Oldham, Kennewick

He’s no longer a proud WSU alum

I was a proud alumnus of Washington State University, supporter of the athletic department. (Football Coach Nick) Rolovich’s refusal to be vaccinated was devastating. His open defiance is unacceptable for a leader. The governor’s vaccination mandate applies to all state employees. Employees can be granted reasonable accommodation for medical or religious reasons but must work with their human relations department. He can’t exempt himself for unspecified “private reasons.”

His deliberate willingness to potentially expose the football team, athletic department staff, other WSU personnel is unconscionable. I strongly request the Board of Regents review any requested waiver. If no waiver was issued and he has not offered proof of vaccination by Oct. 18, by the governor’s proclamation ,he is subject to nondisciplinary dismissal.

(WSU) President Kirk Schulz, also a state employee, is required to follow/enforce the vaccination mandate, especially since he issued a campus vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff.

Rolovich’s actions have sullied the WSU reputation in genera,l and I am no longer proud of my alumnus status.

Until the governor’s and President Schulz’s vaccination mandate(s) are enforced for all, I can no longer support the WSU Athletic Department specifically or WSU generally.

Ernest R. Kuhn, Kennewick

Employment laws must be obeyed

Government officials: Don’t infringe upon my protected health information rights. Don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t discriminate.

Unions and employers: It is illegal under both federal and state laws to discriminate against an employee based on his or her medical condition with regard to employment decisions. These decisions include hiring, firing, promoting, demoting, training and job assignments. Don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t discriminate.

Darwin Walter, Kennewick

Letter writer: Read Constitution

Regarding the letter written by Kenneth Hahn: I am appalled that he would encourage our governor to “flex his muscles and mandate all people get vaccinated. It is time to go after the bad guys and not to punish the good guys.”

Evidently the word freedom and choice are not in his vocabulary. Talk about divisive rhetoric — good guys vs. bad guys? Perhaps he should read our democratic Constitution and then move to a country that is ruled by a dictator where he can accept all mandates without choice!

Carrie Brittain, Kennewick