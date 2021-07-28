TCH Letters 07/29/2021

Beware ‘coded’ talk on schools

I consider myself blessed to live in Washington state. My family has attended Richland schools for generations. Unfortunately, we have school board candidates who want to ignore state and federal laws and rob our schools of funding.

The Washington State Constitution states: “It is the paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders, without distinction or preference on account of race, color, caste or sex.” Our children are guaranteed a fair, appropriate education.

The “coded” language these individuals are using is choice. They homeschool their kids and believe everyone should pull their students out of public schools. They claim our teachers don’t want to work and that the school board is stealing tax dollars. They don’t understand our complex school system and, with narrow-minded views, will try to dismantle it.

Don’t be fooled. A strong public school is the backbone of our country. When folks move here from states with weaker education and demand we change our schools, it hurts kids. Vote for candidates who want to improve our schools, follow the laws and care about all kids.

Vote for Rick Jansons, Elizabeth Vann-Clark, Danica Garcia.

Dori Luzzo Gilmour, Richland

Doubts about Bill McKay

I’ve been following the saga of the PDC complaint(s) against both Bill and Will McKay. The general excuse for failing to disclose Limited Liability Corporations and a land transfer from father to son (or council member to county commissioner) seems to be some version of, “I didn’t understand.”

Council member McKay states in his PDC response: “Just simply was not able to figure out the revised reporting system concerning the transfer (of land) and then overlooked reporting it.” Rather than read the instructions or ask for help, he submits a flawed financial statement and never, over a four-year period, bothers to check on it. One must wonder what else has “confused” him or what else he hasn’t checked on. The voters of Kennewick can only hope that this level of “competence” doesn’t extend to his duties as a council member. Do not re-elect McKay!

Amy Goatley, Kennewick

Vote Rodgers and Steinert

As a retired school teacher, and a current school volunteer, I am concerned about the education students receive and about the people who help form policies for schools. .

Scott E. Rodgers got my vote for Director #1. Mr. Rodgers states, “We owe our children the best education and opportunities available.” Mr. Rodgers does not have a personal or a political agenda. In fact, he says, “students should not become pawns in our current political environment.” He focuses on providing academics and activities that will help prepare students for the future.

Erin Steinert got my vote for Director #2. Ms. Steinert has experience in both teaching and in developing curriculum. She is familiar with state learning standards. She says, “ a thirst for knowledge, critical thinking skills , kindness and empathy” are what is needed to prepare students for the changing world. Once again, no personal or political agendas.

Read the Volters’s Pamphlet. Three of the other candidates boldly state their personal/ political agendas. Two do not have experience.

A vote for Scott E. Rodgers and Erin Steinert will ensure a quality and fair education for all students.

Gayle Hane, Kennewick

Vote Britain and Lee

Three hundred Thompson Hill neighbors told city planners 25 years ago we did not want the north face of the hill messed up by builders wanting to line their wallets. All these years later we are still fighting to keep these developers from rezoning and changing low residential to high density.

The Kennewick Planning Commission listened, as did the city council (mostly Mayor Don Britain, Torelli, Lee and Millbauer) and the citizens want to keep this part of the council. “NO!” to stacking the Kennewick City Council with building connections (McKay and Crawford) who have a vested interest in running down our property values.

Vote Britain and Lee!

Jim and AJ Foster. Kennewick

Garcia for RSD School Board

With great enthusiasm I recommend Danica Garcia for election to Richland School Board Position 1. As an Orchard Elementary teacher, I’ve known Danica through her volunteer work with our PTO and as a substitute teacher. As a mother, former college instructor, and online language teacher, Danica understands how board decisions can impact my ability to meet the needs of my students. Something that impresses me about Danica is her willingness to listen and learn from others. This is an excellent skill in making school board decisions.

Also, Danica has sought to understand the “Science of Reading.” These are research based instructional practices proven to make huge differences in how our youngest students learn to read. As a former instructional specialist, this is important to me as it’s the direction RSD should go when it comes to curriculum adoption and teacher professional development. Having raised two children who graduated from Richland schools, my husband and I know how important it is to have school board directors who will listen and make sound decisions that will have the most positive impact for our students. Please vote for Danica Garcia for the Richland School Board.

Stacy and Jim Hall, Richland

These school candidates impress

When people are considering relocating to an area for a job, or where to purchase a home, most who have children will look up the schools.

Five of the Tri-Cities top local employers (PNNL, Hanford contractors and Kadlec) do scientific and engineering work at their core. Even Lamb Weston requires a cadre of scientists and engineers to make their quality food products.

Electing school board directors who support science and fact-based instruction will ensure we can continue to attract top-notch scientists and medical professionals to our science reliant community.

Danica Garcia for RSD; John Kennedy for PSD; Scott Rodgers & Erin Steinert for KSD are the candidates who will ensure our students are prepared for college or career.

Ginger Wireman, Richland

McKays’ acts merit scrutiny

Kennewick City Councilmember Bill McKay was recently the lone vote to give a controversial developer a blank check to put high-density housing on Thompson Hill, ignoring the recommendation of the planning commission and the people in the surrounding neighborhoods.

That vote shows us where his loyalties lie. He presents himself as someone with commercial banking experience and a supporter of transparency. It’s hard to reconcile this with his actual behavior. A recent Public Disclosure Commission complaint (#89531) documented his inability to fill out a financial statement.

As to transparency, there is a paper trail of McKay claiming to want to build a storage facility. Once he received the desired zoning, he “sells” the property to his son, who is now building an apartment complex. Co-owner of the apartment complex is Kyle Beauchamp, brother of Council member Brad Beauchamp.

The close relationship between the McKays and the Beauchamps as well as the public offices being held by the McKays (council member and county commissioner) requires extra attention to transparency. Instead, there is a failure to adhere to even the minimum standards of openness. The people of Kennewick deserve better!

Reg Unterseher, Kennewick

Vote Danica Garcia

Make the educated choice for the Richland School Board and vote for Danica Garcia, Position 1.

Parents, educators, and staff in the Richland School District need an enthusiastic leader who is on their team to create the safe and fulfilling educational environment we want for our students. Danica is an experienced bilingual teacher, a substitute teacher, a volunteer with PTO and Destination Imagination, and the mother of children in RSD.

She has the objectivity required to work thoughtfully and effectively with other board members to make decisions that will benefit all students and staff. I am impressed with the respect and tolerance she shows others, which are qualities the job requires. Danica is endorsed by the Richland Education Association and not endorsed by political groups. On August 3, please vote for Danica Garcia for Richland School Board Position 1. www.votedanicagarcia.com/

Jennifer Reed, West Richland