Do your homework before voting

Do homework on local elections

Local elections make a difference, so please look before you leap to conclusions or vote for a pretty, patriotic yard sign.

Our local elected officials have a direct impact on the future of our community and the quality of our lives. The upcoming primary election for Kennewick’s City Council is a good example where ill-informed voting could damage our future. There are a handful of social media-savvy candidates running for open seats (Britain, Lee, Trumbo and McKay) are all up for re-election. McKay and Trumbo have already cozied up to potential replacement candidates for Britain and Lee in Gretl Crawford and Loren Anderson and have taken to calling themselves “The Dream Team” on Facebook.

Voters, please look at the facts not the pretty pictures or the social media hype. Crawford, McKay’s son Will and Beauchamp are all proud building developers. Add to that mix Trumbo and dentist Anderson, who will follow in lockstep as part of the Dream Team, and you will have a developer-oriented majority fully in charge of Kennewick’s future growth and planning. Electing a ‘dream’ team like that means putting the foxes in charge of the hen house and kissing any reasoned approach to managing Kennewick’s future growth goodbye.

Chris Barnes, Kennewick

Garcia for Richland schools

Please consider voting Danica Garcia for the Richland School Board Position 1.

I have known Mrs. Garcia for over 15 years. In that time I have come to know her as a kind, generous and hard working person. She is passionate about education. As a teacher myself, I have had many conversations regarding teaching and education with Mrs. Garcia. She has a wealth of knowledge about the educational system and educational practices from pre-K through college.

She and I sometimes agree and sometimes disagree on best practices, but she always listens and considers every point of view, which can’t be said for everyone. She has shown me that the only agenda in education is to provide the best systems to facilitate learning for everyone. Because of her education and background she really is the perfect candidate for school board. Please consider a passionate advocate for students and vote Danica Garcia for the Richland School Board.

Gary Petersen, Richland

Our daily trust is not political issue

The politics of division must never make us forget that we depend on each other every day. When I’m driving around town or on the high-speed interstate, I don’t know your politics, yet I depend on you to follow the rules of the road to keep us both safe. When you and I go to a movie, we depend on each other to behave nicely so we both can enjoy the show. When I go to the bank, I don’t ask the teller what her religion is.

When I call 911 for help, the operator doesn’t check my political affiliation to decide what to do, and I don’t ask what color he is. If I need the assistance of a police officer, I don’t ask for one who is a Republican or a Muslim. When we need a contractor, a doctor, an FBI agent, we don’t ask if they have sworn loyalty to the Dear Leader. When we need someone to count the ballots, we trust the integrity of people we don’t know because they can trust us. We may not often think about it, but we trust each other in so many ways that matter more than our politics.

Edward J. Rykiel, Richland

Some facts on SB 5044

This year Benton County will hold elections for three positions on the Richland and two on the Kennewick school boards. I would like to clarify that Critical Race Theory will not be part of the K-12 curriculum in any schools in Washington state.

SB 5044 was passed in May 2021 and is for professional learning for educators on cultural competency, Diversity Equity and Inclusion.

A culturally competent educator has an understanding of and honors the histories, cultures, languages, traditions and child-rearing practices while valuing children’s different capacities and abilities.

Diversity includes, but is not limited to, race, color, ethnicity, nationality, religion, socioeconomic status, veteran status, education, marital status, language, age, gender, gender expression, gender identity, sexual orientation, mental or physical ability and learning styles.

Equity is the guarantee of fair treatment, access, opportunity and advancement for all while striving to identify and eliminate barriers that have prevented the full participation of some groups.

Inclusive practices support all individuals and/or groups to feel welcome, respected, supported, valued and able to fully participate.

Curriculum for K-12 has not been chosen and will not be implemented in schools until they are approved by the school boards. Stay informed with the facts.

Shankari Haack, West Richland

It’s nice to have a real president

A recent letter to the editor stated that President Biden “… struggles with every sentence he tries to speak.” It is certainly true that our president sometimes struggles to complete a sentence, but the vast majority of his public comments are coherent, factual and literate. In contrast to the public comments of president No. 45, Biden endeavors to tell the truth, not lie; he tries to unite, not divide; he speaks of helping, not hating; he is knowledgeable, not ignorant; he speaks with an impressive vocabulary, not like a third-grader; and he speaks to all Americans, not just his supporters.

Our former disgraced, twice-impeached president is currently either being litigated or under investigation for rape, slander, election tampering and inciting an insurrection. His company has been criminally charged with tax fraud and the investigation for bank and insurance fraud and racketeering is still ongoing.

He allowed over 500,000 Americans to die of COVID-19 on his watch. And he is still propagating the “big lie” (Joe really did get 80+ million votes!). So considering the ignorance, ineptitude, corruption and anti-democratic behavior of his predecessor, I don’t mind if President Biden stammers a bit. He is a real president, not a pathetic con-man.

Reese Bang, Richland

Kennedy right for Pasco schools

I am writing to highly recommend John Kennedy for Pasco School Board Position 5. As a history educator and as an economic planner at the Benton-Franklin Council of Governments, John will bring the depth, experience, reflection and values we need on the board. He believes in developmentally appropriate curriculum for students, career prep and college readiness.

He’ll tend to improving special education for students, post COVID-19 remediation and attention to learning lost when physical schools closed. He’ll listen to parents, students, staff and teachers, provide the kind of fiscal depth we need to keep the board running well, and collaborate with the superintendent and fellow board members. He’s the right candidate for right now, and my husband and I will be voting for him in the Aug. 3 primary and the Nov. 2 election. I hope you will as well.

Pamela Gaudet, Pasco

Business relies on taxpayer support

An important point that is often overlooked when business people (such as our local florist) are refusing to serve a member of the public because of “religious beliefs,” is that the business could not operate without civic infrastructure (roads, utilities and the like). This infrastructure is paid for by all of us, including those whose cultural beliefs may conflict with someone else’s religious beliefs.

Someone who chooses to operate a business should at least be cognizant of the fact that the business will need to rely upon the tax-support of even those folks whose cultural beliefs may diverge from those of the business operator. Our (elected) legislature has already determined upon what basis it is, or is not, permissible to discriminate against potential customers. Maybe it would be wise for potential business owners to review the scope of cultural discrimination that is allowed (or not) before deciding to take advantage of our civic infrastructure to “be their own boss.”

Eric T. Nordlof, Kennewick