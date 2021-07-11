Letters to the Editor Letters: Building codes are critical, enforce ban on fireworks, embrace critical race theory and more | July 11

Kennedy brings right experience

I wholeheartedly endorse John Kennedy for Pasco School Board Position 5. In times of divisiveness, John brings the unique combination of experience, temperament and passion for this important position. He has extensive education experience teaching ... locally at CBC and WSU Tri-Cities. His role in economic planning at Benton-Franklin (Council) of Governments has given him a foundation in understanding the bigger picture while balancing the details of how to make that picture a reality.

John has comprehensive priorities for the students in our community. However, John understands this is a community effort. His goal is to listen to parents, students and district staff to understand their concerns and work collaboratively with the superintendent and other school board members. John’s priorities include career preparation and college readiness, improving special education services and working to ensure our students make up academic ground lost due to COVID-19. John is level-headed and believes in age and developmentally appropriate curriculum.

As someone who cares about this community and as a parent, I believe John is the right choice to help Pasco and our students achieve their full potential.

Kendra Palomarez, Pasco

Building codes critical to safety

The Surfside building collapse is truly horrific. If, in fact, it turns out that it could have been avoided, there are people who need to go to jail.

As a former city engineer, for me this tragedy also underlines another set of facts:

1. The fact this is big news is a testament that buildings built and maintained to code in the U.S. are incredibly safe.

2. The people that develop building codes and those who enforce them are critical to the safety and well-being of everyone.

3. People rely upon the words of a person with apparent authority. In this case, the city employee, who may have, in fact, had zero technical knowledge to speak as he did, made folks feel safe in the short run. If true, it directly led to the deaths of many people.

When faced with almost constant cries that over-regulation stands in the way of development/progress/business, the municipal sector stands tall in its dedication to keeping us safe.

If local leadership loses these critical facts, people die. Regardless of race, religion or political standing.

So, the “easy answer” of deregulation has implications that may rarely occur, but are often accompanied by devastating consequences.

Thomas Helgeson, Kennewick

VFW provides etiquette for flag

Thanks to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) for this flag etiquette information:.

1. The flag should be hoisted briskly, lowered ceremoniously.

2. Do not allow the flag to touch the ground or floor.

3. If hung over a sidewalk on a rope extending from building to a pole, the stars are always away from the building.

4. When vertically hung over the center of a street, stars are to the north in an east/west street and to the east in a north/south street.

5. The United States flag should be at the center and the highest point of a group of other flags.

6. The flag should fall free. Do not draw it up, back, in folds or bunch up.

7. The flag is at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day, then raised to the top of the staff.

8. Never fly the flag upside down except as a signal of distress, extreme danger to life or property.

9. The flag is never flown in inclement weather unless an all-weather flag.

10. The flag can be flown daily, sunrise to sunset and at night with proper lighting.

The VFW holds events to properly and respectfully dispose of damaged flags.

Kris Marks, Kennewick

Let’s enforce ban on fireworks

I think that the local authorities need to enforce the fireworks ban more. This is ridiculous. We’re in the hottest summer on record in the Tri-Cities, pushing triple-digit temperatures and the last thing we need is some fireworks when there’s extreme risk of fires starting in this blistering heat. That’s just adding insult to injury.

Samuel Redick, Kennewick

Electric autos need more thought

With all the talk of us needing to be driving electric cars in the near future, has anyone thought of the drain on the electricity that this will cause? California already has rolling brownouts, days when their power will be cut off for the day and all the talk about breaching dams, which would cause loss of significant power that we are now using. And no one talks about what do we do with the batteries that are dead after years of use. Where do we dispose of toxic waste from them?

I personally think that we should stick with our gas and diesel fuel. Have the powers that be thought of the transporting of goods that the truckers use? The railroad, the ships. Get real, people, and think logically about this.

Judith Kees, Pasco

Create program for young to serve

One possible way to counter the growing divide within our society could be through our youth, mixing them together in common tasks before their prejudices toward “the other” can become firmly established. This would be accomplished through a mandatory year of service to our nation, at age 17 or 18 following high school.

Our youth could be supported by an infrastructure bill that provides room, board and a modest stipend for expenses. Examples of work could include clearing brush in our forests for fire prevention, helping and observing road or construction crews, working in schools, food banks, hospice or hospitals. Quality mentoring would very important, and mentors supported with financial incentives.

The experience of meeting and living with others having diverse backgrounds would be invaluable, as I know from personal experience. Those planning to go on to college might bring greater maturity to campuses and have a greater sense of purpose in their choice of major and career. Those wanting to enter the workforce directly would have a leg up. I urge us to abandon our cynicism toward government programs and to support our youth in this way.

David King, Richland

Embrace Critical Race Theory

Rep. Dan Newhouse, along with some fellow conservative Republicans, wants to stop the government from teaching critical race theory in schools. Unless we learn the hard lessons of history, we are bound to repeat our mistakes.

How Native Americans, African Americans and Asian Americans were treated, and still to this day (are treated) in many instances, is deplorable. To look “other” singles one out for a particularly nasty discrimination and harsh treatment. But being white does not necessarily stop the discrimination and hate. Sometimes it feels like the hate never ends.

So the question is, what can we do to make this country a place where all are valued and treated with respect? Children must learn how this country made critical mistakes, and why we must never repeat them. Diversity is what makes a vibrant and healthy culture and (affirms) that all are created equal.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” He never lived to see that day. I fear that I will not as well.