Letters to the Editor Letters: Combating inflation, unsure of vaccinations and Critical Race Theory | June 27

Action required to combat inflation

Strong signs are present that inflation may be developing. It occurs when demand far exceeds supply. Costs increase dramatically and insidiously. Your money decreases dramatically in buying power. Taxes increase as costs increase. Manufacturers pass on cost increases to the consumer. Raises generally cannot keep up with wages during such periods. Finally, your savings are even worth less!

I’m old enough to have witnessed out-of-control inflation in the 1970s and early 1980s and felt its impacts. The Feds learned then inflation can be controlled and should not be allowed to exceed healthy economic growth again. Every local governmental organization and citizen should be writing their federal congressmen demanding that inflationary signs be addressed and brought under control starting immediately. Our present economic good fortunes are under threat unless strong actions are taken now.

John P. Schmidt, Richland

.......

We can’t be sure of vaccinations

Recently, Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statement declaring that citizens of Washington no longer need to wear their masks if they have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. There is a significant concern that I have about this. While this is a significant step towards opening up the entire state, there is currently nothing preventing individuals who are not vaccinated from entering businesses without their masks on.

For example, you can’t assume that a person shopping at a local supermarket is vaccinated if they are not wearing a mask. This is because there is no sort of verification process in place for people entering businesses. This still puts those who are not vaccinated at risk of getting the virus. It has been proven that masks protect other people from exhalation better than it protects wearers from inhalation.

The Tri-Cities is a much more conservative city compared with much of Western Washington, and there are many people who do not believe in both the virus and/or the reliability of masks. If Wal-Mart employees are able to facilitate entering and exiting of their stores, there should be a system for verifying individual’s vaccine cards or records to help protect everyone.

Cody Holt, Pasco

.......

Some facts on SB 5044

This year Benton County will hold elections for three positions on the Richland and two on the Kennewick school boards. I would like to clarify that Critical Race Theory will not be part of the K-12 curriculum in any schools in Washington state.

SB 5044 was passed in May 2021 and is for professional learning for educators on cultural competency, Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

A culturally competent educator has an understanding of and honors the histories, cultures, languages, traditions and child-rearing practices while valuing children’s different capacities and abilities.

Diversity includes, but is not limited to, race, color, ethnicity, nationality, religion, socioeconomic status, veteran status, education, marital status, language, age, gender, gender expression, gender identity, sexual orientation, mental or physical ability and learning styles.

Equity is the guarantee of fair treatment, access, opportunity and advancement for all while striving to identify and eliminate barriers that have prevented the full participation of some groups.

Inclusive practices support all individuals and/or groups to feel welcome, respected, supported, valued and able to fully participate.

Curriculum for K-12 has not been chosen and will not be implemented in schools until they are approved by the school boards. Stay informed with the facts.