Letters: GOP believes Big Lie, ninjas in Arizona, view on Biden's first 100 days and more | June 3

GOP continues to believe ‘Big Lie’

The Republican Party would amuse me if the issues were not so serious. A significant number still believe Trump’s “Big Lie.” Election results in states where the margin of victory was slim have been recounted, recounted and recounted again! The result is the same, Biden won. A majority of American voters preferred Biden over Trump. Many feel Trump is the worst president we’ve ever had. I certainly do.

Brady Layman III, Kennewick

Are last-name customs an issue?

RE: Latino voters - Perhaps some of the rejected ballots are due to confusion about last names being sometimes the maternal and sometimes paternal and vice versa. Just a thought...

Christine Hawley, Burbank

Shut off social media for teens

I am writing to you to share my concern about the bullying that is happening in our schools. People are using social media to bully other students. They take bad pictures (and) send them everyone in the whole school. People write things on social media about other people. Some people are hacking into other people’s accounts. I think social media should be shut down because it is not good for teenagers.

Maggie Soriano, Pasco

What are Ninjas up to in Arizona?

How about those Arizonans? The hiring of a weird bunch calling themselves “Cyber Ninjas” sounds like something from the Nickelodeon channel. What next, if the Ninja warriors can’t find phony ballots with their cyber UV flashlights and this bizarre “Kinematic Artifact Detection” (checking the suspect ballot folds)? Maybe SpongeBob SquarePants & Friends can secure a like contract with the state GOP before they light up the night sky over Phoenix with the Batman Signal.

Has anyone noticed how secretive this Arizona audit is? Professional auditors are not welcome, no journalists, and no election officials.

When the Ninja avengers finish, the GOP can get back to the business of what’s truly important: the confusion over Mr. Potato’s genitals.

Bink Owen, Walla Walla

Human trafficking victims often young

I am writing to share my concerns about human trafficking. As a young girl, it’s a very scary thing.

The types of human trafficking seen in the Tri-Cities are prostitution. More than 50% of victims are under 18. To stop human trafficking, we need to know the warning signs.

Thank you.

Alexis Brown, Pasco

A reader’s view of first 100 days

Joe Biden has been president for less than 100 days. We have a complete meltdown of control at our southern border with the tragedy of little kids being trafficked as if they were boxes of fruit — suffering abuse and deprivation. Gasoline will soon be double the cost it was a year ago. Biden shut down the XL pipeline costing thousands of jobs and millions to states. Employers can’t find help because people are living off government giveaways and unemployment. The Middle East is being burned down by terrorists. Biden has given money to Gaza and Palestinians to build schools, streets, medical care and jobs, but they have used our taxpayer money to buy bullets, bombs and rockets to kill Jews in Israel. This is what 50 years in government gets you.

Trump, on the other hand, never held any political office. Sure he was rough around the edges, but when you’re stuck in a long line to get gas that is costing you twice what it did a year ago while listening to the news about the violence in the Middle East and the downturn of our economy, you might want to remember that it’s not the personality of a president that gives our nation its strength, but his policies. And the ones we’re seeing right now just aren’t working out well.