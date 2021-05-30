Letters to the Editor Letters: Klippert confused, vaccine side effects, distracted drivers and more | May 30

Klippert confuses equity, equality

It is sad but not surprising that Brad Klippert cannot articulate the difference between equity and equality. If two children injure themselves while playing, giving each a bandage would be equal treatment. However, if one has a small cut and the other has a broken arm, the equal solution does not provide the proper care that each requires. An equitable solution factors in a broader set of circumstances that would allow for a more intensive treatment for the child with the broken arm.

One does not have to look far to notice that Klippert has a history of attempting to deny citizens of his state the equality that he claims to stand for. He proposed legislation to ban the use of gay pride flags on Washington’s ferry boats, filed a bill to stop transgender athletes from participating in school sports and supports ending the vote-by-mail system that has safely and effectively allowed Washingtonians the right to vote for years.

Perhaps only in Klippert’s definition of the word “equality” in his recent column will his followers see that he does stand for equality. But when one of them finally falls off his bandwagon of rhetoric, what kind of support will he offer? A bandage, or something more equitable?

Nicholas White, Richland

Side effects are truly minimal

To Robert Garrison about his May 23 letter and other hesitators, I’d like to say, “Don’t live in fear.” Inform yourself. If you have allergy problems or other questions, talk to your trusted medical provider about the facts and your risks.

In data from December, there were 11.1 severe allergic reactions reported per million first shots of the Pfizer vaccine from almost 1.9 million shots. Some 71% of them happened in the first 15 minutes, which is the standard monitoring time. That’s slightly more than .001%. The risks are very, very low compared to the “side effect” of getting COVID-19. The same for any possible “long-term” effects from the vaccines. I don’t believe there is any evidence for that.

In almost all people who get the vaccine, any “side effects” last only a few days, if that. COVID-19, on the other hand, is known to damage organs and linger or recur. I understand some of the hesitance. I am generally pro-vaccine, but I was skeptical about what seemed like a rushed timetable. But the large ... studies and lack of serious or lasting side effects convinced me.

Also, comparing a public health “choice” to Jim Crow is false equivalency and kind of offensive.

Jerry Lewis, Kennewick

Distracted drivers concern reader

I’m writing to share my concern about the distracted drivers on Pasco’s roads. Distracted drivers are dangerous to the community of Pasco. Every day about eight people in the U.S. are killed in crashes that are reported to involve distracted drivers. People should not be on their phones when they are driving or looking at animals.

Ashton Mohlin, Pasco

Let’s hear from our legislators

The April 30 edition of the Tri-City Herald reported the successes/challenges of the recent Washington legislative session. Most quotes in that report were from west-side Democrats.

I and am sure other Tri-Citians, would like to hear from our contingent of state representatives and senators reporting on what they accomplished to make our lives in the Tri-Cities better.

Maybe they could collectively provide a story to the Herald outlining and detailing what they accomplished. I’m sure we all would like to know how effective they have been as our elected representation.