Letters to the Editor Letters: Recall vote change, electoral collage thought, Trump thanks and more | May 27

Deputies’ claim changed his mind

Well, I was going to vote in favor of recalling the Benton County sheriff.

But now that we (see) a bunch of greedy sheriff’s deputies trying to cash in by suing the county for their alleged grievances, I’ve changed my mind and will vote in favor of keeping the sheriff.

Mike Doenges, Kennewick

.......

Fellow GOP: get over 2020 loss

We Republicans, myself included, need to get over Donald Trump. Don’t get me wrong, I voted for him the last two elections — lesser of two evils kind of thing, but the party is headed in the wrong direction.

To waste effort and resources on a vendetta against Rep. (Dan) Newhouse and the other House members who voted for impeachment is ridiculous. That vote was a symbolic, no harm, no foul statement, and to continue to stay all fanny hurt about it is childish and stupid.

The retaliation effort is counterproductive and will divide the party, when what we need is to focus on winning elections in 2022. If we truly want to make America first, we need to bring our government back toward the center. The target here has to be the Socialist Democrats, not our established, experienced and respected representatives.

As we told the Clinton supporters after 2016, “Get over it.” We need to do the same thing, get over The Donald and take America back!

Bob Cummings, West Richland

.......

Allocate votes proportionally

The winner of the presidential elections is determined by votes cast by the electoral college. The difference between the popular vote and electoral vote is that, with the exception of two states (Maine and Nebraska), the state electoral vote is winner-take-all.

The electoral college is established by the Constitution, but the apportionment of electoral votes was left to the states to decide. In 1832, only the state of South Carolina used this method of apportionment. Such an electoral apportionment was apparently not anticipated by the majority of the founding fathers.

However, “winner-take-all” subsequently increased as a result of partisan political actions until we reached our current status. I submit that mandating all electoral college votes be determined on a proportional rather than winner-take-all basis would have important positive consequences for our nation. A proportional electoral vote would force both parties to develop platforms that they believe could capture the majority of the popular vote. Each state would command attention of the candidates, because their votes truly counted, rather than elections being determined primarily by “battleground states.”

Such a change, which would not require a constitutional amendment, might help ease the schism underlying our country’s current political and social separation.

David King, Richland

.......

Getting back to normal at last

Summer is almost upon us, school is close to year’s end, vacations are being planned. The general public is dealing with getting a vaccine or not, looks like the vaccine is doing its job and herd immunity could be having a part in this. Life may be back to normal sooner than later.

Thank You, President Trump!

Ross Carpenter, Pasco

.......

We all need to address our litter

I’m writing to express my interest about littering around town.

I’m concerned about this because it’s ruining the environment. Littering is killing animals. It is also making water dirty so that people can’t swim in lakes or animals can’t live in water. It’s also affecting the land.

We can solve this issue by working all together. If we see some garbage, pick it up and throw it in the garbage.