Letters to the Editor Letters: NCAA coverage lacking, stupid questions for stupid laws and more | May 16

NCAA governors lacking coverage

I am disappointed in the lack of coverage that the Tri-City Herald has provided regarding the NCAA governing board decision to allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports. I wonder how many of those on the board have college-age daughters who play sports? It’s hard to imagine any pride or satisfaction for winning a game or match when the other competitors are female.

Athletes who choose this route certainly couldn’t excel in male sports. What happened to “May the best woman or man win?”

Mike Mehren, Hermiston

Trump, Russians still up to mischief

Our former president was, and is, a tool in a long-running Russian campaign to weaken the United States. Documented first in Republican-led investigative reports, it has been updated with new evidence, by the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment of the 2020 election. The report, drafted by the CIA, the FBI and several other agencies, was released in unclassified form on March 16.

Promoted by Trump and his lawyers, the report discredits their conspiracy theories, that hackers in other countries robbed him of victory. The report leaves no doubt that in 2020, as in 2016, “President Putin authorized, and a range of Russian government organizations conducted, influence operations” to help Trump and hurt his stronger, more focused Republican and Democrat opponents.

The Russians got their money’s worth for the little effort they expended.

While in office, “The Donald” alienated our U.S. intelligence community and military establishment, called the mainstream news media fake news, mishandled the COVID-19 epidemic, broke treaties, alienated allies, insulted countries, people and individuals, promoted the hatred of Moslems, Asians, Latinos, Black Americans, LGBTs, etc.

Out of office, he continues to be a Russian asset by his lies, creating fear, hate and dissension among the more gullible American voters.

William Petrie, Richland

He fears his mask will take him out

Our lawmakers make stupid laws. Such as in Washington, D.C., you cannot stand or dance at a wedding. Plus many more too numerous to list.

If our Lawmakers can make stupid laws, then we can ask stupid questions.

Question 1. When I get out of my pool to get refreshments at the store, how far from the pool do I need to go before I can take my life vest off?

Question 2. When I reach the store, how far from my car do I need to go before I can unbuckle my seat belt?

Question 3. After reaching the store and putting on my mask and buying my refreshment and walking back to my car and passing out and falling in(to) a coma, how long must I remain in the coma before I can take my mask off?

Please answer my questions, oh great ones!

My personal comment! If Black Lives Matter and Antifa. succeed in defunding the police and there are no police, who will they call if they need help? My guess would be us law abiding, gun toting, citizens. Hoo-rah!

Rudy Tomich, West Richland

Columbia clearer than writer’s view

After reading the article “Journalist unravels gory Whitman massacre myth” in the April 25 Tri-City Herald, I could not let the statement about the Columbia River be ignored. I have not read “A River Lost” by Blaine Harden, but I intend to. Saying the once-mighty Columbia is just a series of mud holes is totally false. We who live by the Columbia River know better.

The Columbia is clear. One can easily see the rocks at the bottom of the river. We swim, boat, water ski and fish in the Columbia. We drink its water after chlorination. It is one of the cleanest rivers in the United States.

If Mr. Harden can be so mistaken about the Columbia, one wonders what else he can be so mistaken about.