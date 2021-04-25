Letters to the Editor Letters: Vaccination bureaucracy, put turbines in Walla Walla, socialist Richland and more | April 25

Bureaucracy stalls vaccinations

It sure looks as though we have a huge coronavirus vaccination crisis here in the Tri-Cities. Ever since I first became eligible to receive the vaccine, I have been trying to secure an appointment at my neighborhood Wal-Mart Pharmacy. Every time I have made an attempt there are either no appointments available or the pharmacy is out of vaccine.

I suppose part of the problem is attributable to Wal-Mart because their vaccination scheduler doesn’t allow one to book an appointment several weeks in advance, the way you normally do for a health checkup from your physician or nurse practitioner. However, the incredibly inept distribution program set up here in our state is also at fault.

While all the bureaucracy and/or red tape is being dealt with, I and probably many others like me are stuck with no way to get vaccinated. Of course, the best part is that in the meantime we are continuing to be at risk while no one else seems to care.

Elizabeth Lawson, Richland

Are there ways to regulate guns?

According to a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court (District of Columbia vs. Heller, 2008), individual gun ownership is a right protected by the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Although ownership is a right, it is also a privilege and should be treated accordingly.

Consider an analogy with the automobile. Although not protected by any amendment, car ownership is a privilege. Its use is associated with annual auto registration fees; obtaining a driver’s license by written and behind-the-wheel tests (along with periodic license renewal), proof of insurance, and different class categories based on the size or weight of the vehicle.

Should we not consider ownership of guns analogously? Individuals would be required to register their guns annually and pay a fee based on the firearm’s potential to cause harm; be certified in the use of each class of weapon, and purchase insurance (for theft, loss, accident).

Such an approach would allow a better accounting of who owns what type and how many firearms, generate revenue to support this and other gun-related programs, and perhaps even discourage the accumulation of large quantities of firearms.

David King, Richland

Thanks to Kadlec for kidney care

Once in a while I think that it is nice to reflect on what a wonderful resource we have now in the Tri-Cities. I speak fondly of the Kadlec Hospital (Regional Medical Center). Such was not always the case, but things have certainly changed for the better. I don’t know whether the change was due to the Providence Health group or some other factor, but for whatever, I am truly grateful.

My kidneys were failing. My wonderful daughter Sheryl had the common sense to rush me to Kadlec emergency. They quickly tested and diagnosed the problem and then went about using injections and medicine to stabilize me.

Then I was moved to a large room on the sixth flour. I had a wonderful view of the western part of the city and the hills where I once hiked. I was monitored several times day and night by a wonderful staff of nurses, doctors and staff. I slowly got better and my kidneys showed a dramatic improvement of approximately 200%. I was discharged and have continued to improve.

I will always be grateful to Kadlec and staff. Another big plus is they publish all schedules and test results on their website for all to see.

Jim Watkins, Pasco

Thanks for senior expo goodie bags

I would Iike to thank all the sponsors for the contents of the goodie bags, and the staff that handed them out at the recent Senior Times Drive-thru expo.

Dana Ertel, Kennewick

Dust storm advice hard to accept

Just read your article about what to do if you are driving in a windstorm. Really? Turn off your lights? Take your foot off the brake so you don’t get hit from behind? So, sit off the side of the road, in the raging dust, invisible to all who are around you and you won’t get hit from behind? I’m having a hard time with with that advice.

Kathleen Lawrence, Kennewick

Put more turbines above Walla Walla

In response to the letter from Robert J. Carson of Walla Walla (April 15) regarding wind turbines, here is my reply: Robert, if you like wind turbines so much, then I suggest you lobby for more in your county and leave our county alone.

We can and will speak for ourselves and so far the general feeling in Benton County regarding the huge project Scout is attempting to locate on our ridge line as well as skyline has been they are not welcome here. So, Robert, maybe you can entice them to add more to your vista.

Mike Cochrane, Kennewick

West Side siting would be win win

Wonder why Energy Northwest did not propose the wind farm; could the answer be that Energy Northwest has a wind farm here already that produces less than 30% of the capacity power?

Will Scout Energy be here in 10 years to remove the towers at the end of their lifetime? I bet not. The wind towers have a huge carbon footprint, manufacture, transportation and installation all leave an impact.

Solar is a better solution for Eastern Washington, but solar also has a large carbon footprint in manufacturing. The wind tower lifetime does not offset the carbon footprint.

When I was looking at the energy site committee website, I was surprised to discover that all but one power source for Washington state is on the east side of the state. Western Washington has one power source, a fossil fuel plant that will close in 2025. The west side of the state has the westerly winds from the Pacific, a constant wind source.

West side installation would diversify location of power sources, save money on transmission costs, reduce power loss in transmission and give Seattle green power in their backyard. Win win!

Myra Oakes, Richland

City’s ‘socialism’ troubles resident

Socialism on demand by Richland Mayor Ryan Lukson:

I have written three emails asking Richland City Council members what they think the role of government is. The only one to reply directly to the emails was Bob Thompson. I found a phone number for Mayor Ryan Lukson.

Sadly, the answers I got had to do with the government being our provider. We the people are actually providing our own utilities via our taxes.

The purpose of government is to protect our natural, God-given, individual rights. This is stated in the Washington State Constitution, Article 1: SECTION 1, and echoes what was written in our Declaration of Independence.

The socialist proclamation signed by Mayor Ryan Lukson, sided with the United Nations’ World Health Organization to tie infertility treatments to basic human rights that “all people … should have access.”

(See the proclamation here: https://bit.ly/3tQuB5K)

Tonight (4/20) is the second time I addressed the council during open comments to ask that they please answer the question I sent in three emails. I am dismayed that our local government representatives are not filled with enough conviction about their philosophy on the role of government to answer that question to a constituent. This is a very big problem.

Mark Laun, Richland

Headline was misleading opinion

The headline “Snake River is listed as nation’s most endangered” is an opinion by American Rivers and misleading because it appears as fact, based on the premise of the need to get salmon upriver to Idaho. The lower four dams are federal and the target of being removed, yet they have had significant improvements and fish ladders. While the next four dams have no fish ladders or bypasses for salmon. Salmon is the only … (endangered) species consumed on the list.

Let’s stop fishing for a while, solve the predator and pollutions issues before we “break something,” which is not a proven solutions and would be detrimental to the whole Columbia Basin agriculture, livelihoods and associated industries.

In fact a federal biologist said to me that if the dams were removed, it might be 50 or 100 years for salmon recovery. He then said the silt from behind the dams would snuff out all life and until the ecosystem is restored, it will take that long.

Dams offer electrical power to the Northwest coast states, especially during the heat of summer and cold of winter when power has highest demand. Save our Dams.

Suzanne Sullivan, Burbank

Too many still not wearing masks

RE COVID-19: Well good people of Benton and Franklin counties (April 10 Tri-City Herald), they want us to go back to Phase 2 because of high numbers of positive COVID-19 tests. We will never get back to a normal life if people don’t start wearing masks. I was in Target on Queensgate on April 10, and more than half the people didn’t have masks on. Some had them hanging off there ears. So please start wearing masks and social distance so we can get out of this crap.

When you wear a mask, please wear it correctly over your nose and mouth. Also, why doesn’t store management enforce people to wear them. They shouldn’t allow anyone in their stores without a mask. So please, start wearing your mask. Thank you.