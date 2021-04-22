Letters to the Editor Letters: Rejected at local hotel, enforce firearms laws, KID water and more | April 22

Why reject local resident at motel?

I recently booked a room with the Red Lion on Columbia Center Boulevard on the evening of Easter Sunday, … planning to stay there and enjoy our anniversary eve. I was refused service by the employee working the check-in desk because I was a local resident of the Tri-Cities.

I couldn’t believe my what I was hearing. The lady behind the counter proceeded to tell me that “a bunch of hotels in the area are adapting the same procedure.” It’s not (a) written rule and is breakable by discretion, according to the Comfort Inn in Pasco, which said the same thing until my girl said it was just our way to get away from the house.

This is pure discrimination, either way you look at it. Unbelievable if you ask me or anybody I’ve told about my terrible experience.

Is this a real rule? Have I had my anniversary eve ruined by the Red Lion of Kennewick for a lame bull---- rule? Sad days when these businesses can do this.

Please let me know if I’m in the wrong. Can’t find any literature on this situation.

Brian Buxton, Kennewick

.......

Benton No. 4 has help for wildfires

My day job is working for Benton County Fire District No. 4 as its finance officer. In my spare time, I volunteer for wildland fire incident management teams as a finance section chief trainee.

During large-scale wildland fires, I’m responsible for documenting crew time reports and equipment shift tickets, forecasting the costs of the fire and reviewing contacts and cooperative agreements. I’ve witnessed first-hand how devastating these fires are for the communities and exhausting for the firefighters on the front lines who deploy to save homes and other structures.

Homeowners can improve the chances their property will survive a wildland fire by following some simple guidelines. Benton No. 4 has resources on its website that we hope you will review: www.bcfd4.org/fire-prevention-and-safety/.

You are also welcome to call our fire station at (509) 967-2945 and ask questions of our wildland fire prevention experts. Thank you in advance for partnering with us to save lives and property.

Slita Bradley, West Richland

.......

Enforce existing firearms laws

“A mugger can only make a successful living in a society where the state has granted him a force monopoly:” Maj. L. Caudill USMC (Ret.)

So why do our leaders in Washington, D.C., want to disarm American citizens while protecting the freedom of muggers to carry out their violence against us? Of all the dozens of laws now in the legal code that address gun ownership, few are enforced and those that are enforced see the criminals quickly released from arrest without bail. Despite our current gun laws, is anyone surprised to learn that criminals do not obey them? If the current laws were actually enforced, we most likely would not have the shooting epidemic we now are seeing, and Congress would not need to busy themselves with the senseless work of disarming those they have sworn an oath to serve.

Lisa Davis, Kennewick

.......

KID water isn’t a bargain for him

Why must we be forced to buy Kennewick Irrigation District (KID) water?

It’s expensive for such an inferior product! I have data to show that I could water my lawn with Richland city water and pay no more than I pay the KID.

It’s dirty! I have to clean my filters frequently.

It’s unreliable! Every now and then during the summer, KID water gets shut off for a while.

Plus, it takes KID forever to get the water flowing in the spring, and then they shut it off in the fall when the lawns still need water. During those times, I have to use Richland city water. Could I send KID the bill?

If I and other KID customers were allowed to opt out and use other sources to water their lawns, maybe KID would be forced to compete and become a better provider.