Letters to the Editor Letters: Carbon dividend approach, fact check all news, vote claims credible and more | April 18

Finances under Trump a disaster

Republicans have been expressing alarm about debt and deficits since President Joe Biden took office on January 20th of this year; this, in spite of shrugging off the big spending that happened under former President Donald Trump. Washington Post Reporters Sloan and Podkul stated that during Trump’s time in office the national debt rose almost $7.8 trillion to $23,500 for each person in the United States. It is true that massive spending was justified in the spring of 2020 to ward off an economic disaster. However, federal finances had become dire before the pandemic because of Trump’s 2017 tax cuts which mainly benefited huge corporations and the very rich. This burden now threatens future generations. It is one of Trump’s most “profoundly damaging legacies”.

It is time for the Republicans to step up and do something for COVID-19 ravaged communities across the country and the average American tax payer. President Biden has worked non-stop for the American people since taking office. He deserves cooperation from the Republicans as he moves forward to deal with the many challenges facing our nation.

Jeanette Coats, Othello

.......

Carbon dividend a positive approach

President Biden is unveiling his climate plan on Earth Day. It’s expected to include the executive orders he’s already issued, as well as The American Jobs Plan, which uses regulations and massive spending to drive down carbon emissions.

While some of the obstacles to reducing carbon dioxide emissions can most effectively be overcome with some of Biden’s climate plan, many can be removed at much lower federal cost with a price on carbon that returns all net revenue back to the people as equal carbon dividends for all. A predictably increasing carbon price sends a strong market signal that businesses, utilities and consumers can base short- and long-term decisions on. The carbon dividend compensates consumers, with 99% of the poorest quintile breaking even or getting more from their dividend than they spend on carbon fees. People spend their dividends, stimulating the economy.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute and many businesses prefer market-based climate solutions. The market-based Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would complement many elements of Biden’s climate plan, and could replace key parts of it. Please ask President Biden and your representatives in Congress to include it in our climate plan.

Steve Ghan, Richland

.......

What’s wrong with American flag?

In Richland, a police car led a small parade of policemen down the path along the river, passing in front of my condominium. I support the police and am glad to have them, but I don’t know why they think something is so wrong with the American flag that they won’t fly it. Instead they fly a blue and white version. Is it that expensive to put three colors, red, white and blue on a flag? Or is something else going on?

To me, it suggests that the police think they are their own country. Either that or they think it is fine to deface the American flag. At best it is divisive. Next garbage collectors will parade with black and white versions of the American flag — colors mostly used on garbage bags.

Law enforcement that uses green uniforms instead of blue will need green flags, a problem because it could appear that they are environmentalists instead of law enforcement.

There are millions of colors, enough for anyone to pick a color for their group. But what’s wrong with everyone using the American Flag to show patriotism and unity with all Americans?

James Thielman, Richland

.......

Tax-Aide service extended as well

The IRS has extended the federal tax filing period through May 17. Consequently, the Tax-Aide site at the Richland Community Center will also remain open preparing tax returns throughout the IRS filing period. The Tax-Aide site will be remain open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturday Morning. All tax preparation services require an appointment, which can be made by calling 509-542-7960. Tax-Aide volunteers have gone through a rigorous training program and passed the IRS certification test at the advanced level.

All tax returns are prepared by one volunteer and checked by a second volunteer. When visiting the site, bring a copy of last year’s tax return, if available, along with all current W-2’s, 1099’s, Social Security benefits statements, brokerage statements, and all other tax documents. You will also need Social Security cards and a picture ID’s for yourself, spouse and Social Security cards for dependents. Remember, all services are absolutely free, including e-filing your return. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a senior citizen to use this service.

Dennis H. Van Houdt, Richland

.......

What’s taken so long to wake up?

I note with interest your comment of March 26th as to being “rankled” by the comments of Derek Richards, president of the adolescent Democrats of Washington. Why now? For too long your newspaper has appeared to genuflect before the opinions and mores of the west side of the state.

Mr. Richards did nothing more than reveal himself to be the product of an education system that undereducates in lieu of overproselytizing our young people. His arrogant disdain for east side citizens is completely consistent with an attitude as defined by the west side “intelligentsia.” The time is long past due for the east side media and political class to stand up and shout “enough!”

Larry Zeigler, Kennewick

.......

Herald remains community asset

We appreciate the local Tri-City Herald writers and the in-depth articles by Annette Cary (possible new nuclear reactor, Tri-Cities Wind Farm, local vaccine response…), Kristin M. Kraemer (Pasco’s Miracle Mike, Easterday Ranch fraud scheme…), Allison Stormo ( waterfront Pasco apartments, Estela Rodriguez disappearance…) and Cameron Probert (Kennewick District Board Members fined, kidnapping arrest after 12 years, Columbia Park Campground…).

Without these writers and local Herald coverage, we would be largely uninformed of many local events. Survival of local newspapers is difficult, but the Herald continues to be a valuable community asset.

Polly and Fred Parton, West Richland

.......

Fact check all sources for news

Mark Smith’s column discussing political polarization quoted Dr. Seth Masket’s reasons (for it) as being, economic inequality, distribution of voters’ political opinions and lack of political reporting. We’ve introduced a troubling element — straightforward lying. If you want someone to listen to you, make something up and tell them.

Hey! By the way, you enjoying that donut I gave you to eat while you read this?

While the old adage, “You can tell when an elected official is lying; his lips move,” we were talking about him “spinning” something from a factual statement. We now just tell the voter whatever comes to mind completely dismissive of data.

If we don’t institute verifiable fact checking to all forms of news, we won’t be just polarized: … you won’t be able to enjoy that South American blend of coffee I gave to to go with the donut — I grew it myself in my Pasco backyard!

Ron Buckland, Pasco

.......

Vote fraud claims credible, he thinks

I feel compelled to challenge a statement made by your editor in the March 25 Tri-City Herald, concerning voter fraud: “None of these claims were judged credible.”

I watched the investigations closely for as long as possible. Evidence for voter fraud was rampant and convincing. Examples; hundreds of affidavits from poll watchers. At least one case had more votes counted than voters voting. Several statistical analyses clearly indicated a problem, and I am well enough trained to understand the math.

One reported (low entropy) configuration of vote counts was so improbable that your hand is far more likely to quantum tunnel through a wall the next time you lean against it, even with the most generous of assumptions. A number of cases of election officials changing procedures without legislative approval; try that with a lab procedure, and it goes to court, and you will be (figuratively) crucified. And these are just a few of many.

My understanding is that most of the rulings to date were based on procedural grounds, not on the merits of the evidence. This is a far cry from “not judged credible.”

David W. Langford, Richland

Editor’s note: Courts from many states and from many federal districts could find no grounds to allow the suits to proceed, and even some of Trump’s lawyers have admitted their claims were deceitful.