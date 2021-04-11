Letters to the Editor Letters: Wind farm opponents, take care of vets, Klippert spreads falsehoods and thanks for vaccine shot | April 11

Not all wind farm opponents are new

I read all of Mr. Wiley’s commentary in (the) March 28 paper. He has some valid points when it comes to his land and how some people have abused and torn it up. For this, I am sorry people have done this to his family farm. But he needs to realize that some of us who oppose the wind farm are not newcomers to the Tri-Cities. Some of our family has been here longer than his.

I personally object to the wind farm due to the blight on our views as I do not like them in the Blue Mountains in Dayton where my family has hunted for generations and I do not want to see them on our hillsides. Hillsides that I have had the pleasure to grow up looking at for over 60 years, for the benefit of another city or state that is not having to look at them.

Sandy Faulds, Kennewick

Let’s take better care of veterans

While I am a person who is willing to help anyone in need if I can, I am amazed that our Congress and this new president are so much more concerned with the influx of immigrants getting care and what have you than our forgotten veterans who fought for our freedom and the freedom for these people who are trying to get into this country.

What gives here, when are you going to take care of our veterans?

Marilyn Weldon, Kennewick

Grateful for kind folks at pharmacy

I am writing to say, “Thank you,” to the folks at the Walmart Pharmacy in Kennewick, where I got my COVID-19 vaccination.

My family calls me an old scaredy-cat when it comes to needles. I used to refuse Novocaine from my dentist, white-knuckling my way through procedures rather than get a shot in the gums. It made sense at the time. But my wife said if I didn’t get vaccinated, I should plan to be a shut-in for the foreseeable future while she was out enjoying life among people.

I was not keen on getting doctored with people shopping all around, but that’s what was available, so off we went to Walmart. The people helping us couldn’t have been nicer, and the shot didn’t hurt at all. Either they improved the needles since my childhood, or possibly my fear was overblown even if based on a reasonable childhood dislike of being stabbed in any way, shape or form.

We got candy bars afterward. Yes, we bought those ourselves, but now I see the beauty of getting injections, if one must, in a place with a well-stocked candy aisle. I urge my fellow trypanophobes to get on board the vaccination train.

Christopher Jones, Kennewick

Klippert spreads voting falsehoods

Brad Klippert’s online biography states he is a licensed minister, a current patrol office for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and a school resource officer for Kiona-Benton schools. He refers to himself as “passionate about his faith, family, and his country and state.” But, in reality, what he appears to be passionate about is spreading untruths and misinformation about voting in Washington.

I am unable to reconcile his “religious background” with his “current vocation” of spreading falsehoods about voting by mail in Washington. Brad says, “From everything I’ve seen, my belief is that fraud in our voting system is widespread. The voters deserve to have an elections system that is without fraud. We must have fairness. We must have honesty, and we must have transparency.”

We deserve honesty from Brad but what we get are baseless conspiracy theories and unfounded accusations. I am not the only one who finds it unacceptable that a Benton County patrol officer, licensed minister and elected representative is on a crusade to undermine our current voting system, which is highly secure and easy to use. How low have we fallen to have someone as deceptive as Brad Klippert in office? Pretty low.