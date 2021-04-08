Letters to the Editor Letters: Wind farm, focus on facts, stop child abuse and more | April 8

Wind farm another energy boondoggle

My problem with the proposed new wind farm on top of Horse Heaven Hills isn’t that it will be an eyesore (and it will be), but that they just don’t work.

The cost of manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and, most importantly, disposal after 25-30 years, is greater than the value of the electricity they generate. Without enormous government subsidies, wind energy is a losing proposition. The towers and blades are made of fiberglass and steel, with a million pounds of concrete thrown in for good measure. They effectively will be around forever. They can’t decompose, they can’t be chopped up, they can only be sent to an enormous landfill to sit for the next several tens of thousands of years.

The electricity generated is unreliable, expensive and nowhere near as abundant as the proposal implies.

In short, these tall wind turbines are another energy boondoggle being foisted upon the American taxpayer.

Brian R. Smith, Benton City

Am I confused or is president?

Being in my 70s, there are times I get confused; perhaps the president intended to say there would be 100,000,000 illegal immigrants crossing the border instead of 100,000,000 Americans vaccinated. I strongly support immigrants who legally enter the country.

Kenneth Brown, Kennewick

Letter needed to focus on facts

Dear Donnie Dean: Responding to your opinion that BLM and “antifa” were involved with the Jan. 6 insurrection. I stated that it was a lie and not an opinion, and I stand firm by that.

“There is no evidence of BLM or ‘antifa’ involvement at the capital insurrection,” Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, (said) at a hearing before Congress. There is your fact.

Mr. Dean also states, “I never said There were not others from the right,” Sorry, Mr. Dean. They were all from the right.

We all need to accept what happened on Jan. 6 and focus on facts instead of talk show opinions.

Brandon Cruzen, Pasco

Solar farms, not wind turbines

We support transitions to green energy. However, after reading opinion and news stories in recent issues of the Tri-City Herald, we do not support the Horse Heaven Wind Farm proposed by Scout Clean Energy that would stretch from Finley to Benton City.

We feel that the proposed land is better left to dryland wheat and grazing. Scout Clean Energy feels the proposed land is outside the urban growth area. But urban growth is expected to move in that direction in the future.

Because the Tri-City area does not need the proposed energy now or in the foreseeable future, the power will probably go to California. We would propose locating wind farms in areas not adjacent to population centers. There are many prospective areas in Washington and Oregon.

If someone really wants to build an alternative power installation here, we suggest solar farms that would not affect the skyline or generate unusual noise and visual problems.

Jan Nilsson and Gerald Martin, West Richland

Courts failed to protect woman

You can rape a woman and found not guilty as long as she got intoxicated voluntarily beforehand? This is outrageous.

The Minnesota Supreme Court just ruled that Francois Monolu Khalil, 24, can’t be found guilty because the Legislature defined “mentality incapacitated“ and incapable of consenting to sex if they are intoxicated on substances “administered to that person without the person’s agreement.” The man invited the woman and her friend to a party knowing full well that she was intoxicated.

Although the woman immediately fell asleep on a couch, she woke up to him allegedly raping her, and she told him she didn’t want sex. She lost consciousness and woke up with her pants around her ankles. I don’t care if it’s first, second or third degree, having sex with a female without her permission is rape. This has been going on for too long when society allows women to be assaulted because they drank alcohol. They can’t agree to consensual sex because they’re incapacitated. She passed out, and he assaulted her as she lay there. This happens to young women in high school, college and many social situations all the time. When females are vulnerable, aren’t we worth protecting?

Cynthia Fish, Pasco

Learn ways to stop child abuse

April is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It is important to raise awareness of child abuse within our community. Last calendar year in Benton and Franklin counties, there were 307 interviews conducted of alleged child abuse. This does not include cases that go unreported.

Community members can show support. One way to become involved is to simply talk about the issue of child abuse in our community. Bringing this issue to light can help others be aware and protect the children around them. If you suspect a child is being abused, report it! Reporting does not necessarily constitute a proven fact — it is raising a question about the condition or state of a child.

Another way to get involved is to attend our Community Education Night happening in April. This will be a virtual zoom event this year, and will include different presentations for all ages. This will be held on April 29 from 5:30-7:00pm. All are welcome to attend! For updated information, please follow us on social media pages.

For information, call SARC at 509-374-5391.

Denise Martin, Pasco

Wind farm won’t benefit most of us

The Horse Heaven Hills wind farm negatively impacts Southeast Washington. This area was dependent on Hanford for 80 years. Recently, due to the hard work of many, our economy has begun to diversify.

The wine industry has achieved national recognition. The Red Mountain American Viticultural Area is renowned for its reds and the views of the Yakima River Valley. Which would be marred by the giant windmills and 224 synchronized flashing red lights.

There has been no local control in the permitting process for this project. We enjoy abundant and cost-effective electricity generated by river hydro projects and the Columbia Generating Station.

This project does nothing to bring diversity to Southeast Washington farm land, as claimed by a local farmer. Landowners (mostly farmers) will receive a windfall of cash for leasing their land.

I have read “Apollo’s Fire.” Gov. Jay Inslee was a one-term congressman from Southeast Washington’s Fourth District. His views of the future of this area were in direct conflict with the constituents then and now.

This wind power project is not needed, not wanted and will not be used for the benefit of those who live and work here.

It is a bad idea and should not be permitted.