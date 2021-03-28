Letters to the Editor Letters: Wind farm, protect Columbia Park, Hanford safety and more | March 28

Benton County no friend to horses

What does Benton County have against horses? First, they deny use of the back arena to the Tri-City Barrel Racing Club. The back arena used to be open to 4-Her’s to practice in, now they have to find private arenas. Playdays were held there for full family enjoyment. Then they put six inches of rock on the cross overs on the Race Track. Races were held there in 2019, COVID-19 cancelled them in 2020, now the final straw has been placed.

Walla Walla sponsored the Indian Relay Race Finals. The stands were packed. I can only imagine the revenue spent that weekend in Walla Walla. Why would the (Benton) County hinder a large money spending industry in our area? These industries support, gas, hotel rooms, restaurants, hay and feed stores and other ancillary businesses. Another slap in the face to Rural America.

Thanks a lot, Benton County.

Rae A. Schubert, Kennewick

.......

Safety need not harm efficiency

I read and reread the Feb. 28 Letter to the Editor by Gary Schrimsher in an attempt understanding the point of his apparent grievance with safety at Hanford.

After much perusal, it seems to me that he is upset that safety has become too much a “priority,” thus causing loss of efficiency and productivity at Hanford.

As a former Hanford worker, I have been witness and participant in demonstrating that a safe work place is an efficient work place. Where safety is a value, (not just a “priority”), causing accident rates to fall, productivity and efficiency rise significantly. From an employer’s perspective, another benefit is a reduction in lost time and reduced insurance rates. Employees go get to go home each day from the workplace uninjured.

Hanford cleanup, which involves some of the nastiest stuff on the planet, does not lend itself to scoop shovel and wheelbarrow work. It requires (a) cautious approach and often involves re-planning the job when surprises crop up as work begins. That’s why a robust stop-work principle exists at Hanford. It’s way more efficient than plowing ahead with a job that may turn tragic or impossible if not stopped and replanned.

Keith Smith, Kennewick

.......

Democracy or dictatorship?

Removing the modifiers from party leaders, Democrat, Republican, church or communist, reveals truths.

When party leaders explain removal or censure of their member for expressing their position as a matter of conscience as, “We did not expect you to vote your conscience, we expect you to follow the party line.”

In a democracy, we should hope to elect representatives having a conscience and ethics to do the right thing. Otherwise, we have an autocratic dictatorship. A dictator is willing to destroy a representative government to “save it” with voter suppression and election misinformation. When a party leader enforces his stay in power by violence, bullying and shunning, that equals a dictatorship.

Nancy L. Hulse, Kennewick

.......

Thiokol engineer offers us a lesson

Thanks for publishing the article on the the passing of Mr. Allan McDonald. Mr. McDonald was the senior representative of Morton Thiokol at the Kennedy Space Center when the space shuttle Challenger was scheduled to launch on an unusually cold morning in 1986. Based on analysis by the Morton Thiokol staff, Mr. McDonald insisted that the launch be delayed until the weather warmed. But NASA management improperly placed pressure on Mr. McDonald’s management, who overruled Mr. McDonald. We know what happened; a Challenger booster rocket exploded. Seven brave astronauts died unnecessarily.

Why is this relevant to residents of the Tri-Cities? The U.S. Department of Energy’s efforts to clean up the nuclear and chemical waste at Hanford involves many engineering decisions. DOE must carefully evaluate the designs and make decisions that are safe. If they cannot ensure the effort will be safe, DOE needs more testing and evaluation that supports their design decision. Or they must find a different yet safe approach.

Just like the Morton Thiokol managers who overruled Mr. McDonald’s recommendation, there are many outside influences on DOE management. But we need DOE to continue making decisions that guarantee the safety of the public, the workers and the environment.

Robert Quirk, Richland

.......

Op-ed was biased about wind energy

I support all energy sources – including wind, solar and nuclear – that do not seriously damage our environment.

Jim Conca’s article (March 14) was unduly biased against wind and contained a number of misleading concepts. The worst was that local wind energy will somehow displace total hydro production. While it is true that when the wind blows, hydro production is reduced, total hydro energy is limited by available water resources, either in the river system, snowpack, or future rainfall. The use of these reserves is tightly regulated for energy production, irrigation and salmon.

Wind energy allows the dams to conserve water for future uses, a relationship that becomes increasingly important in times of drought. Any excess wind electricity is available through the national power grid to reduce carbon-based energy generation throughout this and other states.

In Washington state, coal and natural gas account for about a quarter of our electricity production and could be replaced by wind. The state likely will continue growing, meaning that the state’s energy demands will only increase in the future. Why would anyone oppose the development of wind energy when we could benefit from any source of clean energy?

Rick Zangar, Richland

.......

Rep. Newhouse is now the problem

Once again, (Rep.) Dan Newhouse continues to amaze me with his lack of compassion for low- and middle- income families. In 2017, he jumped on the bandwagon saying that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was “real relief for families.” Instead it was a huge windfall for big business and the wealthy. When these tax cuts added to the national debt and the average American saw little or no relief, he didn’t talk about the importance of being fiscally conservative at that time.

Now Newhouse attacks the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides relief to public health, individuals, families, small businesses and education, with the goals of eliminating COVID-19 and restoring the economy.

By voting against this legislation, he essentially voted AGAINST the following, to name a few:

• $55.5 billion to fight COVID-19.

• $1,400 per person in direct support.

• $300 per week extending federal unemployment benefits.

• $3,000 to $3,600 increase on child tax credit.

• $7.25 billion for small business loan program, Paycheck Protection Program.

• $25 billion for the Small Business Administration grant program for the restaurant industry.

• $182 billion to support education.

At this time, government is the solution, and Republicans, like Newhouse, are the problem.

Suzanne Feeney, Kennewick

.......

Wind farm a threat to scenic vistas

I live in Benton County and am opposed to the Horse Heaven Wind Farm being proposed by Scout Energy. The wind farm, as proposed, would be located on the ridges overlooking the Tri-Cities and extend for 24 miles. The windmills would be on average taller than 2 football fields vertically extended or taller than the Space Needle in Seattle. I don’t think this is what we want for our legacy for future generations.

Most of us that have hiked Badger Mountain and the ridges appreciate the wide sweeping views we have of the Columbia River, Mount Adams, Mount. St. Helens, Steptoe Butte and Frenchmen Hills. The majestic open spaces we enjoy would be diminished by this very visible project. Our area is already exploring small nuclear reactors, solar and other green energy generating solutions. Please voice your opposition by sending an email to commissioners@co.benton.wa.us

Patricia Heasler, Richland

.......

If not wind power, give us an answer

If Benton REA wants me to oppose plans for a wind farm on the Horse Heavens, I’ll need better arguments than I’ve seen so far. I type this while enjoying a beautiful view of the Horse Heavens from my kitchen window, but know there will be more people, using more electricity, every day, and that we may not be able to save the salmon. What’s the REA solution; mandatory birth control, tearing down dams, or what?

Ray Warner, Benton City

.......

Protect our most versatile park

Columbia Park has reduced physical anxiety amidst this health crisis!

Our unique drive-through park allows those limited physically or limited for time to enjoy the park. Many visitors find enjoyment from this. And with four miles of shoreline, wildlife viewing, picnicking, park benches, walking and biking, no other park matches up. Unique also is the amount of designated and roadside parking. Often visitors will simply find a private spot to park and read for hours.

I worry we’ll soon forget the importance of this special park, simple in many ways, though uniquely different than others. If short memories aren’t enough, I believe we’ll be under constant pressure from commercial interests pushing for development.

I recall a summer article with Rep. Dan Newhouse in the park, COVID-19 going strong, appearing to support development. So disturbing!

COVID-19 has reintroduced us to the true meaning and benefits of parks, and that parks are meant for our physical wellbeing. This park does this like no other. We need to protect everything unique about this park and encourage maintaining and improving what we have. Improvements that lend to physical health and spirit are most important.

Mark Fisk, Kennewick

.......

Group cleaned up below Ice Harbor

A couple weeks ago, I drove down to Martindale, which is below Ice Harbor Dam on the Franklin County side on the river. I came across a group of younger fellas in three dune buggy-like vehicles that were stacked full of trash. These guys had driven down what I would call the sportsmen access roads along the river and cleaned up. They had picked up numerous old tires, dumped piles of old shingles, other trash and even a discarded TV. I would like to acknowledge my appreciation of their efforts to keep our local recreational areas enjoyable to visit.

Dave Griffith, Kennewick

.......

Klippert wrong on voting by mail

I read about yet another position taken by Rep. Brad Klippert that I strongly disagree with. Why he continues to be elected is beyond my comprehension.

He cosponsored a bill to split Washington into two states so that like-minded people would rule with his type of conservative agenda. That is wrong on so many levels. A saner solution to Rep. Klippert’s dilemma is to consider relocation to a very red state such as Wyoming, Idaho, Utah or North Dakota. He may want to ask like-minded Clint Didier to be his new neighbor.

Rep. Klippert also did not think the COVID-19 pandemic qualified as an emergency because not enough people died. It is not up to him to make public health decisions.

Now he wants to end mail-in voting, citing widespread voter fraud. That is false. He should not be spreading disinformation (a fancy term for lies) because former President Trump cannot accept rejection. I haven’t heard Rep. Klippert complain about his own vote by mail re-election results.

Research shows that availability of postal voting increases voter turnout and that voter fraud is very rare.

May only the best people win in future elections.

Amy Small, Richland

.......

Newhouse earned his vote in 2022

Thumbs-up for my Republican Congressman (Dan Newhouse), representing the Fourth District! He stood up for the truth, for our democracy, and our Constitution when he cast, undoubtedly, his most difficult vote in favor of impeachment of President Trump. Eastern Washington is quite conservative, and it took guts to cast that vote of conscience. Mr. Newhouse earned my respect and my vote in 2022.