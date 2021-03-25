Letters to the Editor Letters: Listen to protesters, school details lacking and mask education | March 25

She’s missing Richland’s ‘C’

In Richland, I want the “C” to return to Carmichael Hill.

Suzanne Speer, Richland

We need to listen to protesters

We hear a lot of condemning, caterwauling and complaining about the protesters attacking the Capitol, but I don’t hear anybody listening to the reasons for the protests. I think this is dangerous. These people have legitimate concerns that the election was rigged. We had a president who for four years did everything he could for us and our country. When compared to previous administrations, this was awesome. It seems like the American people would have recognized this and they did, but because of fraudulent election practices his opponent won. The people and their elected representatives knew all this but nothing was being done about it. Nobody listened. They are frustrated and tired. So the protesters said we didn’t know what else we could do but take to the streets.

We must remember that gun ownership has been increasing and is now at an all-time high. We also must remember how the police were maligned and defunded while the leftist goons wrecked our cities and tore down our statues. What if next time they bring their weapons and the police support them?

Dangerous huh!

Jim Watkins, Pasco

Editor’s note: Many credible news organizations, public officials in the six contested states — both Republicans and Democrats — and dozens of federal and state judges have investigated and reviewed the claims of election fraud. None of those claims were judged credible.

Report more detail about our schools

This letter is in regard to the reporting on schools opening up and how it affects the COVID-19 cases around the Tri-Cities. Simply put, I think that it is very important for you, as pretty much the only source of local paper news, to do more reporting on how local schools are opening. News on how the schools are opening and what precautions they are taking as well as the number of COVID-19 cases in the school would allow us to:

1. Know how to protect our children and families from COVID-19, especially those that are younger who are required to go to in-person learning.

2. It would allow us to be better informed on how many COVID-19 cases there are in people who have gone back to school, which would allow us to know whether or not to keep our families going to school.

3. It would inform and help our small businesses on how they to can open up, if they haven’t already, as safely if not more safely than our local schools. Preventing spikes in the COVID-19 case should be our No. 1 priority and the best way to do that would be to report on our schools.

Anthony Martinez, Pasco

Mask education needed for some

People need to start taking COVID-19 a lot more seriously than they have been. Each time I go out to the store to buy something, 15% of the people that I see are not wearing any masks. That 15% seems like a small number, but it is a lot higher than it should be. For example, COVID has a 2% death rate and that doesn’t seem like it’s that bad, but that 2% is equivalent to 530,693 deaths.

Recently the numbers for COVID-19 have been decreasing, which is great because it means that we are closer and closer to having life go back to normal. But for the cases to stay on a decline, we have to be cautious of the virus and wear masks whenever we go out to keep both ourselves and others safe. I myself didn’t take the virus very seriously until a healthy family member of mine was diagnosed with COVID-19, and he had to go to the ICU. Once this happened I realized how dangerous the virus was .... I think the best way to increase the amount of people wearing masks is to educate them.