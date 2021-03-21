Letters to the Editor Letters: In-person voting, face masks work, enabling illegal immigrants and more | March 21

Audi employees were a great help

I would like to thank a couple of people at the Audi dealership on Aaron Way. I had just walked from Lee Boulevard looking for a particular building. I reached Aaron Way only to discover I had walked the wrong way on Goethels. The receptionist at the dealership found out where I should be and had the courtesy driver drive me to my destination. My regret is I don’t remember their names.

Pamela Scherpf, Kennewick

.......

Has Rep. Klippert ever voted here?

Rep. Brad Klippert says he believes voting fraud is “widespread” but provides no evidence and wants to go backward to in-person voting with all its problems and hassles. Has Klippert ever voted in Washington before?

Anyone who has sent in a ballot has seen that mail-in ballots are secure with signatures for the auditors to match and barcodes to prevent duplicate entries. It is also a convenient, easy and safe way for everyone to participate in democracy. Perhaps that’s the problem for Klippert. Someone with such poor judgment is right to fear being voted out.

John Gahbauer, Walla Walla

.......

GOP ‘leaders’ are merely followers

Regarding the article identified on the front page of the Jan. 27 paper as “Republican leaders want Newhouse’s resignation:” these people are not leaders. They are merely followers, followers of the big lie perpetrated by a lame-duck president as he attempted to overturn a fair election.

(Rep. Dan) Newhouse finally recognized that lie for what it was and realized that a president who would incite a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol and then do nothing while that attack was carried out should be held accountable. His vote to impeach was an act of courage and conscience — qualities that his detractors either deem unimportant or lack entirely.

They are the ones who ought to resign, and then we can elect people who will truly lead.

Lee Semsen, Richland

.......

How to reach fair representation

Regarding the Feb. 22 article: “Latino voters being silenced in Franklin County.” We live in a country with a representative form of government, meaning we elect others to represent us on the local, state and federal level. So, is a woman able to represent men? Can an Asian American represent the Hispanic population? Can a Native American represent Black Americans? Can someone of African descent represent those who are Irish? Or do our representatives have to look exactly like “me?” Do we have to subdivide everything down to the individual ethnic group?

Thus, every elected official needs to be sensitive to the people of his or her district or be voted out of office. Which then brings up the second part: historically this country has been made from many nationalities- Native Americans, European, African, Asian and Pacific Islanders, to name a few. They wanted to be Americans and have combined their efforts to build a great country. But what happens when there’s a large group living and working here who have no intention of becoming citizens? We know we need to be concerned about them, yet what kind of representation are they to have?

Bill Williams, Prosser

.......

An opinion is just that: an opinion

In response to Brandon Cruzen’s letter to the editor of Feb. 25: Brandon said my opinion was not an opinion but a “bold-faced lie.” My opinion is just that, “my opinion.” “Come on man.”

Amongst any group you can pretty much assume there is a percentage of troublemakers and the left-leaning groups have more than proved they’re capable of violence and mayhem. Portland, still going on by the way. Seattle, Baltimore, etc., etc. I never said there were not others from the right. I just stated my opinion. I don’t even like “the Proud Boys.” I appreciate Mr. Cruzen’s right to his opinion.

Mr. Cruzen doesn’t give any facts to back up his “opinion.” So, I guess we are even.

Donnie Dean, Kennewick

.......

U.S. now enabling illegal immigrants

Heartbreaking — that’s what it is, watching as our present federal government enables illegal immigrants to break our not-perfect, but all we have, immigration laws. Even though most of them are well-intentioned and seeking a better life, there is a way to achieve that, including respecting our laws, which should be our guiding light.

We have so much to get in order in our own ‘house.’ We are busy spending our children’s’ future, passing huge legislation that enables our big cities to mismanage and destroy our accomplishments and then get an even bigger allowance! Current U.S. citizens are not required to have any accountability for their bad actions, showing our government is like a bad parent, slowly and surely rocking the foundations of our history.

There is no desire to acknowledge either greatness or mistakes of our past. How can we hope to welcome more people into our great country and have them appreciate what makes America great if we aren’t allowed to appreciate its greatness ourselves? We need to go back to America/USA 101, respecting and feeling pride in what our forefathers laid out for us, planning a country that would survive the test of all time.

Bonnie Hallett, Kennewick

.......

Keep perspective on police issues

In 2020, 354 police officers died in the line of duty, (with) 45 ... shot and killed protecting our citizens, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

There were no riots/marches or national news lasting weeks condemning the shooters.

Of 300,000,000 national calls for police assistance, five made national news with riots/looting/burning and death.

The media and many elected officials cry about police brutality. Really?

How many of these incidents would not have happened if the suspect would have obeyed the police officer instructions?

Lawmakers should not have the power to enact policing laws until they’ve suited up with bulletproof vest, 15 pounds of gear, ridden along with an officer for a minimum of two weeks; then suited up with full riot gear and been pelted with rocks, bottles and a little bear spray.

If you over-restrict police on how they perform the duties while in a crisis situation; a split- second hesitation fearing loss of their job or worse, police officer death numbers double. Think of the two slain FBI officers this year who knocked on the door instead of a no-knock warrant.

This isn’t a perfect world, but considering the 300,000,000 service calls versus five major riots, our police are doing an outstanding job.

Paul Parish, Kennewick

.......

Mask wearing is a public courtesy

I have noticed that many people in our community are not wearing masks in public. This is concerning as wearing masks is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In order to protect our community, everyone needs to wear a face covering in public.

According to the CDC: “The main protection individuals gain from masking occurs when others in their communities also wear face coverings.” This means that even if you are not at risk for severe illness from COVID-19, wearing a mask is still important to protect others (especially senior citizens, and people with medical conditions).

I am asking my fellow citizens to re-evaluate their views on masks. The choice to wear a mask is not a sign of compliance, political affiliation, lack-of intelligence or fear. Instead, it is a sign of kindness and maturity that we as a community can take on social responsibilities to protect the most vulnerable. We will get through these difficult times together, if we are kind enough to protect each other.

Avery McCulloch-Hutton, Benton City

.......

Newhouse redeemed

Honorable Rep. Dan Newhouse – Sir, by your vote on January 13, you have redeemed yourself.

Andy Andringa, Prosser

.......

Do masks work? Here’s evidence

Do masks help in the fight against COVID-19? Point: Swim lesson teacher at gym has bronchitis at least once a year. Since resumption of lessons, and wearing face shield .... she has had no bronchitis! And she remarked about the phlegm/snot on her shield during/after lessons with the children!

Dorothy Rawson, Pasco

.......

Do your research on energy sources

Thoughts on the massive wind and solar farm? Benton County wants to hear them.

Baby Boomers have a sacred and longstanding tradition of despising electrical infrastructure. The Physicians for Social Recklessness want to shut down the Columbia Generating Station, despite a 35-year track record of safe operation and a literal mountain of NRC regulations met and exceeded.

Others want to tear out the dams, although to do so would churn sediment that would eviscerate the river fish populations. Wind farms are out of the question because they’re ugly and can cause cancer (???). Solar is out because they don’t like it.

Whenever one engages in a conversation with these anti-infrastructure extremists, they’ll gladly refer you to studies that don’t exist, pepper you with quotes from “experts” who have no experience or education in the field, and insist that you “do your own research” -- which is apparently code for looking at memes on Facebook.

No matter what is proposed, they’ll oppose. With the BPA warning that brownouts will be likely within the next few years, we need to disregard the frenetics and conspiracy theorists and start addressing our power issues — before we’re forced to.

Bengt Freepons, Richland

.......

Do something about Richland house

City of Richland: It’s been over seven years of calling code enforcement to have them do something about a house on Torbett Street. The house was also on the local news because of the garbage. Code enforcement can only do so much like fine them $100 a month. They can’t even park in their driveway now because of the junk. I feel this is a health and safety concern — like mold, stray cats , fire and more.

If this was in the mayor’s or (a) city council member’s area, it would be cleaned up. There is also a house on Thayer that burned over 8 months ago. The high winds come up (and) there was stuff flying all over. When is the city going to take care of that? Please City of Richland, help get these messes cleaned up.

Marvin E. Raymond Jr., Richland

.......

Let’s go back to in-person voting

I agree with several of our state legislators. We need to go back to where you are required to vote in person. You show who you are and that you are registered to vote in our state. This would help clear up a lot of the issues raised in the last election. I personally do not believe we will ever have a fair election again unless we take steps now.

Ira Johnson, Kennewick

Newhouse: Work with Democrats

I would encourage your readers to sign up for Congressman Dan Newhouse’s newsletter. In these letters he describes the things he is doing in Washington to make our lives better here at home.

The Congress is working on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. This crisis has impacted us all; some have been hurt more than others. People have lost family members. Some have lost their jobs or their businesses. This legislation which the Republicans are calling pork will bring some relief to people who are struggling and will help get us back to some sense of normalcy.

What was Congressman Newhouse’s March 9 letter concerned about during this debate? Our Second Amendment rights. Are Second Amendment rights important? You bet they are, but do you think that the Mom or Dad who has lost their job and is worried about paying the bills is concerned about some boogieman coming to take their guns? Congressman Newhouse voted against this bill to help our community. Why would he do that? He is suppose to stand up for us, not the Republican Party. I would encourage Congressman Newhouse to work with Democrats whereever possible to make our lives better.