Letters: Voting reform needed, impeach Pelosi, oppose wind farm and more | March 18

Dangerous protesters still exist

Did I ever think that I would view on television a mob of pro-Trump protesters storming the congressional chambers of our government while in session to certify the electoral votes confirming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the 46th president and vice president of the United States? No.

Did it happen? Yes. A blatant act of terrorism that endangered the lives of everyone in the capitol building occurred, and those actions were fueled by none other than the president of the United States.

This attack on the very seat of our government is the result of a long series of events in which many Republican members of Congress, especially in the Senate, supported and condoned the radical and reckless actions of Donald Trump. The culmination being an insurrection.

Our country is left with an awareness that these very dangerous protesters still exist and are now emboldened to plan further damage to our country. These individuals need to be prosecuted, monitored and condemned.

Our country was spared what could have been a horrific blow to democracy, but we do have a hope for change in a new president who aspires to unity and integrity in our government.

Lee G. Walmsley, Richland

Reform for voting is necessary

I need to comment on (Rep.) Brad Klippert’s desire to reform the election process.

If you had been paying attention last November, you would have learned at least a dozen practical ways to compromise the mail-in ballot counts. I can’t definitively say if those methods were used in November. However, given the current double standards and lack of moral fiber shown by many of our leaders, I can all but guarantee you they will be used in the next.

If you prefer living in a constitutional republic, as opposed to a dictatorship, election reform will be needed. Yes, polling places and in-person voting cost more than mail-in balloting. But they are far cheaper than single party rule, where the government can raise your taxes indiscriminately, with impunity.

David W. Langford, Richland

Time to impeach Nancy Pelosi

The real cause of all the current hate and discontent in this country: Nancy Pelosi and her grandiose play of ripping her copy of the State of The Union Speech on national television, photos published by CNN and other media outlets, currently still available on YouTube.

She set the tone of her agenda and has done nothing but fan the flames of obstructionism since Mr. Trump was elected president, so instead of focusing on Trump, continuing the attempt of removing him from office with less than 3 weeks left in office.

Now that Mr Trump is no longer in office it is time to impeach Pelosi for failure to perform the duties as Speaker of The House, working for the American people and not her personal vendetta.

Bob Page, Kennewick

Signup to oppose windmill project

For those of you who oppose the construction and operation of the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm proposed by Scout Clean Energy based in Colorado (which, by the way, has no Scout Clean Energy projects in operation or in progress), I urge you to sign the on-line petition at https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/just-say-no-to-the-horse-heaven-wind-farm.html.

This project will be located along the ridges overlooking the Tri-Cities from Finley to Benton City and will include up to 244 turbines ranging from about 470’ - 671’ tall. The siting map included with the petition shows the layout of the turbines.