Letters to the Editor Letters: Fairgrounds well organized, driverless cars, Klippert vote plan and more | March 11

Fairgrounds shots well organized

My wife and I would like to extend a hearty thank you to the expertly managed vaccination program at the Benton-Franklin Fairgrounds. We got our second shots today, which was a liberating experience. Our first shots were during a driving snowstorm, but that didn’t stop the assembled personnel from the National Guard, local fire departments and other organizations from doing their job and doing it in an orderly, polite, and expeditious manner.

I have had experience organizing events on a much smaller scale and was very impressed and gratified to see these committed people serving the public so unselfishly and smoothly. Hats off to local and state government!

Kenneth Ames, Pasco

.......

Black windows driverless cars?

I believe that Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon have been driverless car test sites without our knowledge. Have you noticed the vehicles with the windows tinted so darkly that you can’t tell whether there’s a human inside? Some of them drive like there’s certainly no driver.

Many years ago, I was taught to look at the face of every driver at an intersection before moving forward. That’s kind of hard to do now with driverless cars. Maybe those cars that actually have a driver could fly a flag from the antenna or other handy spot so that we can identify them.

Asking for a friend.

Mike Mehren, Hermiston

.......

Trump must be held accountable

We need to support Rep (Dan) Newhouse’s vote to impeach Donald Trump. The GOP leadership is not accurate in claiming that the impeachment vote was counter to voters’ wishes. While this may be true for some voters, two-thirds of U.S. voters, including Eastern Washington, support the impeachment of Trump. The former president violated some of the most sacred principles of the Republic: these principles are not Republican or Democrat, they are the foundation of the United States of America.

Trump must be held accountable.

John Landefeld, Kennewick

.......

Fact checking letter well worth it

It’s about time that someone like Mr. Swanson comes forth to call into question the letter of Mr. Grando on Feb. 26.

I was disappointed in Grando’s list and found it to be disconcerting. As I started to do some fact checking on the internet, I began to see what Mr. Swanson has stated.

Thank you Herald for printing his rebuttal to Mr. Grando.

Speak up, folks.

James Schueler, Kennewick

.......

Take close look at Klippert vote plan

Rep. Brad Klippert, R-Kennewick, wants to rob you blind.

He probably won’t admit it, but if you read the Tri-City Herald article on Klippert’s effort to do away with mail-in ballots in Washington, you find near the end this statement:

“Recruiting poll workers was incredibly difficult,” said Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton, a Republican. “To operate 20 polling places, we would need recruit 500 poll workers ... an expensive proposition ... costs would filter down ... to taxpayers.”

Now we operate one polling place for people like Klippert, afraid of newfangled ideas like the U.S. Mail.

Note too, that Klippert’s bill to outlaw mail-in voting was only supported by old white guys like Klippert, even though we have around nine Republican women in the state Legislature (out of 41 Republicans).

Klippert is thinking of leaning on Donald Trump’s promise of free money to anyone who will primary Republicans who voted to impeach him. In preparation, he is practicing whoppers like the Donald, whose 61 lawsuits on voting fraud were all tossed in the garbage, even by Republican judges he appointed.

Donald loves liars, and Klippert fits the bill.