Letters to the Editor Letters: Richland plow crews, Biden rescue plan, protest wind farm and more | March 4

Thanks to plow crews in Richland

The Westcliffe neighborhood near Badger Mountain Trailhead truly appreciates Richland road crews who recently snow plowed our streets. Our development is in a microclimate where even light winds quickly swirl two inches into two feet of snowdrifts blocking our streets, making it impossible to leave our homes.

The snow plows made short work of the snowdrifts, allowing the many professionals and families to travel safely to and from our homes. Again, thanks!

Rose Pielstick, Richland

Contradictory sign from high court

Recently, the State Supreme Court decision declaring unconstitutional state law prohibiting possession of drugs because it must be proven that the person “intended” to possess the drugs. This stands in stark contrast to the Supreme Court’s decision that police had “probable cause” to stop and make a DUI arrest of a driver who made a left turn but didn’t put his left turn signal on even though he was in a left turn only lane.

So in the State of Washington, having drugs in your possession doesn’t mean you intended to have them in your possession, but turning from a left turn only lane, without your blinker on doesn’t mean you intended to turn left.

Stanley J. Bensussen, Richland

Biden rescue plan has broad support

Nearly a year into the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the United States, it’s time for our leaders in Washington to put aside partisan bickering and do something to help. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to stop coronavirus and deal with the pandemic’s impact on our nation does just that. And the American people agree.

Real American unity is more than about politicians agreeing on a piece of legislation — it’s about getting vaccines in arms, safely reopening schools for in-person instruction, giving every American a chance to survive the crises facing our nation and preserving critical jobs and services in our states, cities and towns.

And President Biden’s American Rescue Plan meets this moment. According to major polls, there is more bipartisan support for the American Rescue Plan than virtually anything in the last few years

Even West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Jim Justice said, “We need to go big, and if we waste some money now, well, we waste some money. But absolutely, we’ve got too many people hurting, and the economy is going to sputter, and we’ve got to get ourselves out of this mess.”

We need unity to get out of the coronavirus crisis. We need the American Rescue Plan.

Stephen Pacios, Kennewick

Let’s protest plan for big wind farm

Having followed the development of wind power in the Northwest, I’ve seen the beautiful hills and mountains that Lewis and Clark passed over become eyesores of unbelievable magnitude. Wind- and solar-generated electricity is not reliable and fail to meet peak demands and need to be backed up by reliable sources, i.e. dams, nuclear, etc. The wind and solar corporations like Scout Clean Energy, which was bought out by an overseas corporation, will be applying through the state and not through the county, as Mr. Brown pointed out in his letter to the Editor in the Feb. 21 paper.

We pay twice for our electrical energy with the tax subsidies and benefits paid to the corporations and land owners and our local PUD’s who have to charge for the increased cost of wind energy.

May I recommend to all Central Washington communities and residents to write to joan.owens@utc.wa.gov and let them know your feelings about the huge wind farm being constructed in Benton County by Scout Energy? Your comments against will be entered into the application evaluation comments when and if Scout Energy applies to construct the farm. Save our beauty and reasonable rates.

Richard Yrjanson, Kennewick

For the People Act needs to pass

The 2020 presidential election revealed the many cruel and unnecessary barriers that far too many Americans still face in order to vote. From confusing voter registration instructions to long lines outside of too few polling places, there are still so many hurdles to participating in our democracy.

It doesn’t have to be this way -- not if Congress can pass the For the People Act.

The For the People Act is an expansive bill that would greatly strengthen our democracy and level the playing field for all Americans in the political process. The act is so comprehensive that it would take on the numerous barriers to voting and representation, like stopping partisan gerrymandering, overturning racist voter ID laws and ending felony disenfranchisement. It would also register millions of new voters. Many of these barriers are Jim Crow relics that continue to disproportionately impact Black and Brown Americans across the country.

Prioritizing this bold democracy reform would send the strong signal that our new Congress and administration are serious about ending America’s racist voter suppression laws, which is why I’m urging Congress to pass the For the People Act.

Gerald Hayes, Richland

Let private firm handle vaccination

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Tri-Cities has many people struggling to get their injection, due to the incompetency of the Washington State Department of Health. No state agency has a more important job of saving lives than they do.

The DOH has experienced inaccurate data counts since Aug. 1. They continue to have errors with de-duplicating processes to ensure they are not over-reporting the number of negative tests. Their website has lagged behind and has experienced problems with updates. Now that life-saving vaccines are available, the DOH has bungled the rollout. The elderly are made to wait for hours in their cars. Without transportation, they are ignored and many are given appointments that are eventually cancelled.

This agency had almost a year to develop an effective strategy to save lives, but fell short. Their distribution plan is a failure. For a state agency that pledges to “provide information to help people make good health decisions and ensure our state is prepared for emergencies,” they’ve done neither. They lack leadership, proficiency and direction. Our governor should place all COVID-19 responsibilities in the hands of a private agency that could do a much better job.

Gary L. Somdahl, Richland

Washington kids need your help

I am a pediatrician at a large community health center locally. It is increasingly difficult for kids across Washington to access basic primary care. Our state’s Medicaid program, Apple Health, serves 50% of the children in Washington, but many families struggle to find a provider that will take their insurance.

Apple Health does not reimburse pediatric providers equally to the rate for adult patients. Currently, Apple Health pays just over 60% of the amount Medicare pays for adults. As that amount does not even cover the cost to provide care, pediatric health care providers are finding it challenging to keep their doors open at a time when care is needed most. Some counties in Washington don’t have a single pediatric provider available.

Many kids are behind on vaccines and routine well child care due to the pandemic.

Now more than ever, Washington kids deserve equitable access to care whether they have Apple Health coverage or commercial insurance. Please urge your senator to support Senate Bill 5246 to bring pediatric reimbursement rates to parity with that of adults. After all, the well-being of our youngest population should be valued equally with that of our adult population.

Thatcher Felt, DO, FAAP, West Richland

Letter violated stated policies

I cannot understand why you printed the very outrageous and hateful (letter) by Carl Grando, “A List of Trump Accomplishments,” on Feb. 26. In regard to letters submitted, you state, “Letters that defame individuals, contain factual errors or that are in poor taste, will not be printed.” In printing this letter by Grando, you have violated your own editorial policy! Please give an accounting for yourself.