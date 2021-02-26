Letters to the Editor Letters: Capitol riot gun link, Trump accomplishments, people flout rules | Feb. 26

Pets need to travel in safety, not laps

Lately I have seen several people either driving or as a passenger in the front seat having a dog on their lap. This is not safe for you or your pet. If you get into an accident, your pet will be killed by the airbag deployment, and it increases your chance of serious injury. Do you really want your pet to lose its life by being forcefully projected into your body? There have also been several dogs lost after a car accident when either the animal is thrown from the car in a violent wreck or it escapes in all of the confusion in the aftermath.

When traveling, a carrier that is secured down is the safest place for your pet to ride. And please always keep current identification on your pet and have it micro-chipped. If you love your pets, protect them.

Susan Bailey, Kennewick

What linked guns to Capitol riot?

On Feb. 11, David King of Richland wrote of his concerns about private gun ownership based on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Exactly what is the connection here? How many people were threatened or shot by guns during this riot? I recall only one. And she was shot by the police, not a privately owned gun.

If the millions of guns in lawful private ownership in the U.S.A. are such a dire threat, why were they not actually used at all for the assault on the Capitol? This is so like the leftists who want to conflate everything to their mission to change the Constitution. David, you present yet another red herring related to the Second Amendment.

Robert Spencer, West Richland

COVID-19 shot was fast, efficient

To use an old Navy expression, “Bravo Zulu” to the Richand, Wash., office. They gave me my COVID-19 shot today (2/12). Fast efficient, right on time, friendly courteous and just about painless.

Not at all like Governor (Jay) Inslee’s ridiculous bureaucratic rules that change three times a week. Normally I am not a fan of big government, but it seems like small government — state, local — have made a mess of it.

Anyway, I am now protected, just need to get a shot for my wife.

Steve Sandlin, Richland

Rep. Newhouse did the right thing

In defense of Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse:

I am not a fan of Rep. Newhouse. I was disgusted to learn that he had signed onto a fraudulent brief supporting a Texas lawsuit contesting the election results in four states. I expect (or should I say hope) that our elected officials have a moral compass and sufficient backbone to do the right thing.

Rep. Newhouse did reverse course and vote for impeachment of former President Trump. I don’t know whether it was courage or self preservation, and I do not care. He finally stepped up and did the right thing. Former President Trump is guilty of insurrection and treason, as well as general incompetence.

The six Republican leaders in Rep. Newhouse’s district owe him and the state of Washington an apology. Former President Trump is certainly guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, as well as corruption and must be held accountable.

History will be the ultimate judge of this disgraceful four years that our nation barely endured.

Amy Small, Richland

A list of Trump accomplishments

Trump’s accomplishments:

1) Squandered his father’s billion-dollar empire into a billion-dollar debt.

2) Bankrupted at least six of his own companies.

3) Lost a majority of public vote two times.

4) Lost House of Representatives to Democrats in 2018.

5) Lost Senate to Democrats in 2020.

6) Increased national debt from Obama’s six trillion dollars to 26 trillion.

7) Increased unemployment from Obama’s 4.8% to over 10%.

8) Initiated the nation’s worst economic slump since the Great Depression.

9) His “Covid Hoax Disease” (better known as Trump’s Disease) killed some 450,000 Americans.

10) He has accumulated more lawsuits against himself that any other ex-president.

11) Failed attempt to overthrow American Democracy.

Why is anyone worried about his political comeback? He is a “has been.” Besides, it’s tough for anyone to run a campaign operating from a jail cell. Aside from Proud Boys and QANON, who would want him?

Carl Grando, West Richland

Newhouse won’t get his vote again

Apparently the Tri-City Herald comments re: Republican responsibility for the nut cases that invaded our U.S. Capitol has worked. (Rep. Dan) Newhouse, along with several other Republicans, have voted to bring forth another impeachment on a president who leaves office in a few days. I’m not a fan of Trump’s behavior; he has only hurt himself and the party with his childish behavior, yet he has done many good things for our country as well including the economy pre-COVID-19 and reining in the many countries who have for so many years taken advantage of the U.S.

The obsession of the U.S. legislature with political posturing is as equally disgusting as Trump’s behavior. Unemployment is higher than ever, kids aren’t in school, and businesses are closing for good. An example most recently is the longtime establishment Brew Hub in Kennewick.

Mr. Newhouse and his colleagues have failed us completely. They all still get paid, have the best health insurance in the country and have been first in line for vaccinations.

I can’t wait to cast my ballot to vote Mr. Newhouse out of office! He does not represent us. He’s an elitist just like his colleagues in Congress.

Larry Clark, Kennewick

Why do people flout posted rules?

Thankfully, my favorite coffee shop is now open for limited indoor seating. It has room for only 5 or 6 small tables 6 feet apart with two chairs at each table and signs specifying that only two people may sit at each table.

There are also signs that say no outside food or drink is allowed. Today, as I was having my coffee, three people came in, carrying food and drink that had obviously been purchased elsewhere.

They sat down at one of the tables and pulled a chair over from another table so that the three of them could sit and eat and drink. When one of the staff went over to politely point out that they were in violation of house regulations, they took umbrage -- one of them saying in effect, “You mean I have to stand up to eat and drink?” Do they think that they could walk into a restaurant carrying burgers and beers bought at a fast-food joint and occupy a table?

Similarly, I’ve seen people sitting at a table reading newspapers or a magazine that they have not purchased. Do they think these shops are libraries?

Brenda Sartoris, Richland

Veterans in mob forsake their oath

Fellow veterans, do you remember taking this enlistment oath: “I .... do solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and I will obey orders of the President of the United States and the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.” That oath has no expiration date.

How many vets were in that mob that attacked our Capitol building, our democracy? One Air Force veteran was shot and killed, another seen on video in the Senate Chamber was a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel.

Their criminal behavior was an attack on our democratic government and our Constitution. Their actions contributed to the deaths of five people; one was a Capitol policeman who was also a military veteran, doing his duty to defend our senators and congressmen who were debating and executing their constitutional duty to certify results of a free and fair election. Those people in that mob fall under the definitions of domestic enemies, and domestic terrorists. They should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.