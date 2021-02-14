Letters to the Editor Letters: Snake River dam removal, inept Trump, recall Hatcher and more | Feb. 14

We need to look at silt behind dams

I am responding to the article about breaching the dams, I was told that an environmental impact study was done many years ago that if the dams where breached that all the built-up silt and debris behind the dams would kill every fish, spawning grounds and every living thing in the river, besides all the jobs and revenue lost, it is the best renewable energy we have. Would you do an article on this so that people are educated and see both sides.

David Melgren, Othello

.......

Time has come to back Newhouse

It is time for residents in the Fourth Congressional District to rally behind Rep. Dan Newhouse. Rep. Newhouse took a courageous stand to defend the integrity of the legislative branch of the U.S. government from disruption by hooligans inflamed by former President Trump and his proxies.

Rep. Newhouse stood up to intense political pressure from his Republican peers and the Washington State Republican Party. It is increasingly rare to see a politician stand up for the U.S. Constitution at the peril of censure by his party. Our country needs more senators and representatives dedicated to upholding rather than working around or ignoring the Constitution and laws of the land.

James D. Ternes, Pasco

.......

Maybe Trump lost because he’s inept

Those of you who believe that the election was stolen from former President Trump despite evidence to the contrary, please consider a more credible explanation. Trump threw away his election when he ignored the serious threat to public health, economy and national security that the pandemic presented. He made no effort to contain the virus when it arrived, as a result, we have a damaged economy, half million dead, thousands seriously ill and hospitals in crisis mode. Voters believed that he was responsible! Had he made a valiant effort to contain the virus, helped the states with resources and educated the public, he would be in the oval office today.

Ten brave Republican congressmen voted to impeach President Trump for his inciting a group of his supporters to march on Congress and stop the counting of electoral votes. This was nothing less than an insurrection! These Republican congressmen are being sanctioned by their own party for not supporting Trump. Is it okay to encourage the overthrow the government if you did not win? I have this warning for those who think that this is okay: “All that is required for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing.”

Don Sebelien, Pasco

.......

Voters not GOP will get to decide

The editorial authored by the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin (Jan. 31 Tri-City Herald) regarding U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse’s decision to vote for impeachment of Donald Trump is correct to put the final arbiter of this matter in the hands of the voters in 2022.

A joint letter by several county Republican Party chairmen calling for Newhouse to resign due to his vote is proper, yet while these county chairmen may speak for many of their respective Republican Party constituency, they do not speak for all the voters, and should not speak for all the voters. Allow the voters to speak for themselves at election time.

While I personally believe Newhouse’s vote was ill-advised and directly condones an unconstitutional Senate trial of an ex-president, the voters will ultimately decide whether he should be held accountable for his decision and subsequent vote. Calling for his resignation may be the party thing to do, but he broke no law and voted his conscience fully knowing the possible repercussions of his decision on election day.

Had he voted against impeachment, he would have betrayed his convictions and conscience. Sometimes a man must vote his conscience even if it may potentially cost him his political position. The voters will decide.

Rodney Nelson, Richland

.......

Vaccine letter was misinformation

I believe it is totally irresponsible for you to print the letter from Judith and Harland Schultz, Richland.

The spreading of misinformation is not opinion. This furthers the distrust in vaccination.

The Covid-19 vaccine is not experimental gene therapy or filled with heavy metals.

Printing false information is bad journalism.

Please issue a note or retraction.

Dori Luzzo Gilmour, Richland

.......

Let’s take broad view of ‘pro-life’

Sara Gentzler reports the formation of a “freedom caucus” by four Republican state senators. During their virtual press conference, the caucus mentioned “traditionally conservative causes such as pro-life policy ....” I wonder if they will include the whole spectrum of pro-life policy, such as living wage, universal health care, care for our elderly with dignity and respect, jobs training and school lunches. Let’s hope they do. We need more legislators addressing these important issues.

Jeffrey Markillie, Richland

.......

Recall Hatcher, says ex-supporter

While I was watching NBC Right Now on Jan. 29, an interview with Sheriff Jerry Hatcher was aired. It seems there is an effort in the community to have the sheriff recalled. The aired interview was fairly short but referred to the complete interview on their website. I watched the entire interview where the sheriff defended himself from the allegations being made. Very interesting to watch.

While watching NBC Right Now again on Feb. 5 an interview with the president of the recall movement was aired. This interview was of the same format asking basically the same questions and referring one to their website for the full interview. To be fair in forming an opinion on the issue, I watched this entire interview as well. A very different story was presented here. They referenced a website with all of the legal documents to back up their claims.

Based on the information on the website, a very compelling case was made for recalling the sheriff. I was upset since I actually campaigned for Sheriff Hatcher, but now have a very different opinion. I encourage everyone to investigate the issue fully, then find and sign the petition to place the recall on the ballot.

Lee Roberts, Kennewick

.......

Why not stop salmon fishing?

I read the piece about the congressman who wants to remover the four lower Snake River dams and I’m wondering how much this marvelous study cost. That wasn’t mentioned. I’m also wondering why nobody mentioned the 800-pound gorilla in the room as a possible solution: Stopping the fishing seasons for a few years of salmon in the ocean and the Columbia River and Snake River. Except for the tribal people who worship the salmon.

Those numbers are so large even Google didn’t know the answer. Those huge numbers don’t even include the salmon that are caught in the ocean by sport and commercial fishing.

Here is a solution to building salmon runs. If nobody is allowed to catch the salmon, that means there will be more salmon returning to spawn.

If we did that, we wouldn’t have to tear down the dams. Farmers would be happy, power would be plentiful, barge shippers would be happy.

Oh, one thing I’ve never quite figured out. I can go into Anthony’s and dine on a fresh-caught salmon and it’s great. But I can’t go there and dine on a fileted breast of Spotted Owl.

Wassup with that?

Mike Lauman, Pasco

.......

Missing out on COVID-19 news

In answer to the lack of conservative letters and commentary, it probably is due to conservatives that do not take the Tri-City Herald. They miss out on the late breaking stories and local updates on where the Covid vaccination clinics have new appointments available.