Letters to the Editor Letters: Dam removal, Newhouse has support, vaccine priorities and more | Feb. 12

Try hatcheries, not dam removal

In reference to Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s theoretical costs for removing the Snake River dams:

He missed the cost big time. The price tag of $33 billion does not take into account that all of the mitigation efforts would involve various government entities, so that triples the price to $99 billion, say $100 billion. Since nothing goes as planned, double that price to $200 billion and irreparable damage to the Inland Northwest economy.

How about spending a paltry few million dollars and building about 10 hatcheries around the Northwest and having more fish than at any time in history?

Bob Cummings, West Richland

.......

Newhouse earned support from all

Rep. Dan Newhouse was elected by the Fourth District of Washington state. He deserves respect for his courage to put country before party and uphold the U.S. Constitution.

Newhouse was elected to represent the Fourth District, all of it, not just Republicans, but all of us who want to retain our right to vote for representatives, all of us who want to maintain our democratic republic, not give it over to violent extremists wanting anarchy or a ruler, rather than a leader. He should not have to resign or endure threats or bullying, he was, and is, doing his job to certify the Electoral College votes, when he was violently interrupted by an angry mob.

Capitol Police were able to protect him and the others working for us that day, but at least one gave his life for it, for them and us. Dan Newhouse did his job that day, and on the day he voted for impeachment, thereby backing up those who “had his back” on Jan. 6.

Dan Newhouse deserves the respect and support of all of Washington state’s Fourth District.

Christine King, Kennewick

.......

Trump ignored U.S. Constitution

I write in support of Congressman (Dan) Newhouse’s vote to impeach Trump. His vote was an act of courage. My old Republican Party used to stand for honor, truth and duty, among other values. Sadly, many core principles seem to have been forgotten in today’s Republican Party. The murderous mob that Trump called up, aimed and then unleashed at the Capitol was intent upon subverting the U.S. Constitution itself.

All because Trump wanted to stay in power, even though he lost the election and even at the expense of our democracy. Republicans who still somehow support Trump after this insurrection outrage have lost their way. They have somehow squared the circle, believing that Trump’s insurrection and the U.S. Constitution are compatible. They are not. Trump and his fellow insurrectionists must all be held accountable.

John Torrey, West Richland

.......

Report addresses learning issues

Our students, families and educators have been struggling with the challenges of remote learning since COVID-19 hit. This week the Technology Alliance released a report that highlights the impact of the pandemic on learning and offers solutions to address current challenges while preparing for the future.

The Task Force that delivered this report are respected community leaders who work every day to keep our education systems afloat.

We all agree our students need comprehensive access to the technology required to participate in school, including one-to-one devices and reliable wi-fi. Additionally, families need to have regular, trusted communication with their schools. Engagement is really important to ensure students’ needs are met, no matter where they live, their family income or background.

Across the Tri-Cities, families speak dozens of languages, work non-standard hours or live far from the city center and require individualized engagement from schools. When crisis hits and families need trusted information quickly, schools should have the resources and staff to effectively engage our community. This report recommends dedicated Family Engagement Coordinators in every school.

Read the report and join me in supporting its recommendations to support our students, families and educators through the challenges today and in the future.

Brian Moreno, Commission on Hispanic Affairs Commissioner, Pasco

.......

GOP is confusing, not Newhouse

I’m confused. I thought our congressional representatives were elected to serve all of their constituents not just the members of their political party. I also thought they took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, not the party platform. So when a representative casts a vote consistent with both of these, we need that person to resign?

Is truth ever a consideration in politics or is it a requirement to maintain the party line at all costs?

Why are compromise and respect dirty words?

One thing I am not confused about is my continued support for Rep. (Dan) Newhouse.

Randolph Stemp, Kennewick

.......

Trump was the best for USA

Our country is doing stronger now than before President Donald Trump. There used to be a lot of ships at anchor in the mouth of the Columbia River. Traffic on I-5 was primarily noncommercial and lite before he was elected. The days, weeks, months after his election saw dramatic increases in all traffic on all highways, especially commercial. Yes, he did do some head scratchers, but the masks are ridiculous and ineffective, the virus is so small it travels right through. The wall will eliminate deaths from exposure on our southern border. I think he did really great on some issues and not so great on others but I believe history will regard him the USA’s first president. That’s all right with me.

Bill Jesernig, Walla Walla

.......

2nd Amendment second thoughts

The riot at the Capitol Building caused me to think again regarding firearms, their ownership and their use. Our country has proceeded down a slippery slope from firearms for hunting or true self-defense to something more sinister. We see possession of more devastating firearms, facilitation of open carry policies and general refusal to compromise for the safety of others. People who wear their weapons in open sight are doing so more to intimidate others than to protect themselves. Those who stormed the Capitol carrying arms were doing so to intimidate or cause harm, not to protect themselves. A number of our citizens still think this was okay.

People bearing arms do so with reference to their rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment. I have searched with difficulty the Constitution and its Amendments to find anything regarding the safety of individuals and their protection from firearms bearers, perhaps because it is so obvious or too specific. But the preamble to the Constitution includes these assurances behind why it was written: “… to… insure domestic Tranquility... and ... promote the general Welfare….” I argue that these guarantees are being violated under current allowances to bearing arms and threatens the safety of our populace.

David King, Richland

.......

Our priorities for COVID vaccine

My husband and I are in our 80s living in our home. We will continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Our leaders, health care workers, essential support personnel, nursing home, assisted living and retirement communities should be up front for vaccinations. And our educators. If they are protected, our future generation of leaders and workers can get back to taking up the task of learning. We can wait! We can choose when and where we shop and choose to “mingle.” We “choose” the gym as a safe place. We also choose retail stores that are serious about mask wearing and social distancing. The restaurants we chose, before the last “shutdown,” did a great job cleaning and protecting patrons. Miss them and look forward to more normal.

Dorothy Rawson, Pasco

.......

Are ads a form of jury tampering?

In response to the (Feb. 8) column titled, “GOP senators hit with impeachment ads” page 3A: “The Republican Accountability Project is spending a half-million dollars on television advisements ..... aimed at 22 senators the group views as potential votes for conviction.

It appears from this action the “lawmakers” have no qualms about breaking the intent of the law when engaged in political shenanigans. The law of the land clearly makes jury tampering illegal. In the case of the attempt to impeach Trump, the senators being pressured by these ads are in fact the jury of the impeachment trial. Our sacred right of Free Speech does not include jury tampering.