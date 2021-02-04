Letters to the Editor Letters: Newhouse’s choice, virus in check, Biden predictions and more | Feb. 4

Newhouse made the right choice

Congratulations Dan, you made the right choice this time!

It took a lot of courage for Dan Newhouse to buck his party and vote to impeach the president. I’m proud of him for doing that!

I fully understand why Congressman Newhouse joined league with the Texas folks in the amicus brief, but it did not make a lot of his constituents happy. Both the editorials and the Letters To The Editor were stinging, in their rebuke. Rightfully so.

Dan has done good things for our district, and I hope that he will be given the opportunity to continue in that endeavor.

Richard Olsen, Prosser

.......

Washington has kept virus in check

Washington state, under the leadership of Gov. Jay Inslee, recently received national recognition for adopting the pandemic protocol established by scientists and health care professionals: “Against all odds, some states have managed to keep the virus under control. Washington state, which recorded 37 of the nation’s first 50 coronavirus deaths, has kept in place a steadily adjusting suite of mitigation measures and now ranks 44th in deaths per capita. If the nation had achieved a rate comparable to Washington’s, about 220,000 fewer people would be dead.” (The New York Times, p. A7, Jan. 18)

Until vaccines are universally available, please follow the protocol: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, limit contact with others and wash hands frequently. It works!

Gretchen de Grasse, Walla Walla

.......

Predictions for Biden’s 4 years

Here are mine for Biden’s first term, unless there is a revolution.

1. Iran will test a nuclear bomb.

2. America will be on cusp of single-payer heath care.

3. Israel’s status will change from favored to ignored.

4. All 20 million illegal immigrants will become legal and the borders thrown open.

5. A national carbon tax will be passed. World CO2 levels will increase.

6. Personnel and industry income taxes will increase 25% for all but poverty-level persons.

7. Unemployment will increase and surpass Obama levels.

8. Any manufacturing jobs created during Trump’s tenure will be lost times two.

9. China will take over Hong Kong and make increasing threats to Taiwan and anyone with a claim to South China Sea.

10. Hunter’s former laptop and its copies will disappear or Hunter will OD.

11. Biden won’t complete his term.

12. Biden will claim he, alone, conquered the Wuhan virus. China will “release” another virus.

13. Both D.C. and Puerto Rico will become states (Democrat). Supreme Court will be packed (Democrat).

14. No 2020 voting fraud investigation will ever be done. Democrats will rarely lose any other election.

Steve Sontag, Richland

.......

Comparing Trump with Washington

“Any great leader that we have be it George Washington or Donald Trump ….” These are recent words from Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier.

As the story goes, George Washington could not tell a lie when confronted by his father about damaging a cherry tree. Had that been Trump, he most likely would have blamed the damage on a Mexican immigrant, a Muslim, or maybe Nancy Pelosi. One thing is certain: he would have lied, and he would not have taken responsibility.

George Washington was a gifted and educated orator and writer. Trump can barely spell, has never written anything of consequence without the help of a ghostwriter and often spoke so unintelligibly it was laughable.

Imagine, if you will, George Washington telling his troops he doesn’t want to cross the Delaware River because his fake bone spurs are bothering him.

No surprise. Mr. Didier has little experience as to what makes a leader great. Where’s his outrage about the events of Jan. 6? Where are the voices of Didier’s pals Will McKay, Brad Klippert, Loren Culp and Tim Eyman regarding that criminal insurrection? Their silence is both deafening and incriminating, not patriotic.

Mark Domarotsky, Richland

.......

Don’t blame D.C. on Kaepernik

I watched the riot at the Capitol intently.

Colin Kaepernick was a no-show.

Craig D. King, Richland

.......

Reasoning better by 5th District rep

I’m disappointed you haven’t printed Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers’ reasons for not voting yes on the impeachment. Her reasoning was much more acceptable than Rep. (Dan) Newhouse. I have lost my respect for Rep. Newhouse.

Fen Simmons, Kennewick

Editor’s note: As of Jan. 20, Rep. McMorris Rodgers has turned down several interview requests from the Spokesman Review and Seattle Times and a number of other news organizations. In a statement, she has said, “President Trump showed a complete lack of leadership in the face of an attack on the U.S. government,” but added she believes his words were constitutionally protected

........

Vaccine clinic was very well done

I and my friends and family participated in the Tri-Cities Community Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week. The experience made me proud to be a Tri-Citian and American. During these times of trouble and need, I saw my fellow Tri-Citians and Americans do what we have always done — provide help and services with thoughtfulness and grace.

Well done, Tri-Cities Community Health!

Julie Mercer, Kennewick

.......

More own stocks than letter stated

In response to Ed Frost’s letter of Jan. 21: Actually 55% of Americans own stock (and bonds), mostly adults where over 100 million have IRAs (58 million in 2018) or 401Ks (46.4 million in 2019). I’m not counting the smaller number with, say, 403 SEPs and others. Or parents funding 529 education accounts. Now many are in mutual funds, since employer-administered programs generally offer choices of funds — which are composed of individual stock and bond holdings like treasuries. But rollover IRAs allow owners to manage their money and use mutual funds and/or stocks.

And most are definitely not millionaires.

Better would be higher FMW immediately, eliminate currently excluded labor categories. Scrap Social Security salary cap completely and focus pandemic aid on ordinary workers and families not big corporations. And, offer state-sponsored pensions that must be kept fully funded and make sure companies offering employee pensions fully fund every year before dividends or executive bonuses can be paid. No more Immelt, of GE infamy, squandering $40-plus billion in cash on stock buybacks (out of $50 billion raised by extraordinary means) and leaving their pension underfunded by $32 Billion.

Think about it.

Kathryn Tominey, Benton City

.......

More than dams harm salmon runs

Environmental groups have decided that the Snake River dams are the cause of poor salmon runs. There are so many other factors, such as birds of prey, which have increased in number due to improved environment, which is great. However, pelicans and cormorants take an enormous number of fish, not to mention sea lions. Nobody wants to confront reductions in their numbers due to the Migratory Bird Act. An easy solution would be destruction of nesting sites and eggs.

The sea lions need to be eliminated. If Bonneville Dam were not there, the sea lions would not be able to swim up the Columbia that far.

Before we point fingers at the dams look at some of the causes looking us in the face.

D. Thompson, Kennewick

.......

Snap impeachment lacked evidence

Rep. Dan Newhouse, you supported a Democratic Party-led snap impeachment of President Trump without evidence and due process of the law. Are we not in this country still presumed innocent until proven guilty? The FBI is still investigating the cause of the Washington, D.C., riots.

Nancy Pelosi and her Democratic Party colleagues have made a mockery of the U.S. Constitution/impeachment process, and you supported her in that endeavor. How do we ever trust you again? Shame on you, Dan Newhouse!