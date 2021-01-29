Letters to the Editor Letters: Wishes for Biden, Didier should read Bible, new police rules coming and more | Jan. 29

Time for someone new in 5th District

It’s been a week since the insurrection and failed coup. Our Fifth District Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers signed up for the ploy to overturn a lawful, certified presidential election. This wasn’t terribly surprising, given her unwavering support of Trump’s incessant lies, misogyny, thinly-veiled calls to violence and racism over the years. As well, she’s questioned the integrity of the November election frequently since then.

Along with 139 of her colleagues and 14 senators, she conspired to overthrow the government through an extralegal process, thereby encouraging Trump devotees to assault the Capitol, potentially kidnapping and/or murdering a lot of our electeds, including Vice President Mike Pence.

It wasn’t until her own hide was in the sights of the mob that she changed her tune. This Joannie-come-lately about-face does not qualify her for a “red badge of courage.” It is a profile in opportunism.

This is a sedition conspiracy and fomenting violent insurrection against the Constitution and government she swore an oath to protect and defend. That is unacceptable in any sitting government employee. She, along with all her colleagues, merits expulsion from Congress and an opportunity to face justice before the law.

Paul Franzmann, Walla Walla

COVID recalls old TV, movies

During the coronavirus, I made some (neutral) observations.

In the retail stores, when the shelves were empty, it reminded me of the show “MASH” when the supply line was cut.

The coronavirus is similar to the movie “Outbreak”.

Suzanne Speer, Richland

He’d like to be paid back by legislator

I watched just enough of the impeachment dog and pony recently to confirm my opinion there’s no limits on stupidity. I want my money back my legislator was paid!

Dan Deckert, Benton City

History won’t be kind to Newhouse

Imagine Rep. Dan Newhouse appearing in the list of Republicans impeaching President Trump. Newhouse says that Trump’s actions and words reached the level requiring impeachment. Newhouse was not responsive during the Democrat-approved riots last summer in Seattle, Portland, Kenosha and Minneapolis. Looks like Newhouse is in the wrong party if he condones the summer riots, but does not allow President Trump First Amendment rights for his speech on Jan. 6.

I would suspect that Newhouse will be “primaried” at the first available election. I don’t think that signing on to impeachment is a notion that is popular with his constituents in the Fourth District. As a lifelong Republican (voted in 15 presidential cycles) I will be looking to vote for anyone but Newhouse in the next election. His action against President Trump does not even rise to the category of a RINO, he should join the political party of the west-side group.

History will be very kind to the great accomplishments from President Trump, while Rep. Newhouse will be remembered as a small-time farmer from Sunnyside who cast an impeachment vote that was meaningless.

Robert Brown, Pasco

Didier should read Matthew’s verses

The Jan. 14 Tri-City Herald reports that Clint Didier wants to start meetings with a prayer. He needs to read Matthew 6:1-8 about public prayer and similar displays. In particular, verses 5 and 6 say: (5) And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites; for they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by men. Truly I say to you, they have their reward. (6) But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.

That is not the only way in which religious-right “Christians” disobey the teachings of Jesus. Another is the making of oaths. In Matthew 5: 34-37, Jesus says, (34) But I say to you, Do not swear at all, either by heaven, for it is the throne of God, (35) or by earth, for it is his footstool, or by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. (36) And do not swear by your head, for you cannot make one hair white or black. (37) Let what you say be simply ‘yes’ or ‘no’; anything more than this comes from evil.

Eugene Walker, Richland

New rules coming for police conduct

Sadly, two Seattle police officers have been placed on leave and are being investigated for alleged involvement at the Capitol. Question is, is just being present in itself a violation of Seattle Police Department policy? Regardless, their political affiliation has been expressed simply by being there. Even more sadly, right-wing extremism among police has increased over the past four years under Trump as evidenced by police shootings of Floyd, Taylor, Brooks, Brown and many, many others.

Four years of Trump have emboldened not only right-wing extremists like Proud Boys, QAnon and others, but can also embolden “problematic police behavior” to the extent that police sacrifice their oath of office and their commitment to public service as a way of expressing their frustration with the very tough job they have.

Recently some prosecutors in the Northwest have established “Brady Lists” to keep track of emboldened, dishonest police. In January, our Washington Legislature is expected to complete its work on police reforms to include new protocols for reporting police misconduct and decertifying problematic police to prohibit them from being rehired in other jurisdictions. New data bases to track misconduct cases and disclose police activity are, hopefully, to be authorized.

Carl Grando, West Richland

Making several wishes for Biden

Adios President Trump! May President Biden follow suit and build upon the following examples of some of your accomplishments:

White House brokered four Middle East Peace Accords, something that 71 years of political intervention and endless war failed to produce.

Be another president who has not engaged us in a foreign war since Eisenhower.

Continue to improve the economy and lowering unemployment to the Black and Latino population more than any other president.

Require NATO to continue to pay their dues.

Assure that the hundreds of businesses brought back to the U.S. from China are maintained and the numbers grow.

Maintain the standard deduction on IRS returns from $12,500 to $24,400 for married couples

Keep protecting the public with the previously developed fast-tracked, multiple COVID vaccines.

Continue championing the right to life for the unborn and protect health care professionals from attempts to make them violate their consciences and participate in abortions.

May President Biden recognize that you carried 25 states and were voted for by 70 plus million voters who love this country and should not be besmirched by the rabble who assaulted our Capitol.

God Bless America.

Don Curet, Richland

Media helped set stage for D.C. riot

An article about ... Congress being also responsible for actions in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 is late, to say the least. As with news channels and your reporting, while being presented as unbiased reporting, (it) has been culpable in setting the stage for actions from refusing to comply with state restrictions, the 15 minutes of fame for those who would spread and validate conspiracies, and encouraging a mindset of ignorance as an answer to the pandemic.

Will any of the media not step up with intelligence and good will for the public to emphasize what is right and liimit such articles if you can’t bring yourselves to condemn the wrongdoing in our area and state? There is no “that is not what was meant” or “taken out of context” any longer. People are looking for any excuse to be stupid, and that fact should be taken into account when you decide what and how to cover stories. Culpability starts at ground level.