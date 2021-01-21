Letters to the Editor Letters: Newhouse or democracy, Capitol riots, wishes for 2021 and more | Jan. 21

Ultra-right GOP has lost the middle

Congratulations to all you Trumpian, ultra-right wing, conservative Republicans! You finally did it! You fired up your base of supporters, using propaganda, conspiracy theories and flat-out lies. You called for a rally in D.C. to protest, on behalf of President Trump, the results of a free and fair election. You lit a fuse with inflammatory speeches and incited a riot that extended to the House and Senate chambers, with the express purpose of disrupting the democratic process.

This attack on our Democracy was accomplished not by the radical left or Black Lives Matter, but by Trumpians who have forever stained the Republican Party. I can think of no action that will do more to drive Independent, Democratic, and even moderate Republican voters away from conservative Republican candidates, in the 2022 midterm elections. The last time I checked, 90+% of self-identified Republicans, supported President Trump and 75% of them thought the election results were somehow unfair. Did you see and hear President Trump today (Jan. 6)? If not, I urge you to do so. What would a poll taken today show?

Stephen Allen, Richland

.......

Pack up, get out, Mr. President

Dear President Trump:

You lost. Pack up. Get out. Goodbye.

James Crosslin, Richland

.......

Pick Newhouse or democracy in ‘22

No presidential candidate ever campaigned harder or longer than Trump. He started his campaign the week after he took office, held hundreds of rallies, sought help from foreign governments, downplayed the deadly threat of the coronavirus and cheated whenever it was possible. Despite all of those advantages, Trump still lost the popular vote by over 7 million, the largest loss in history.

But like Trump, (Rep.) Dan Newhouse wouldn’t accept the election results. Newhouse signed on to a Texas lawsuit that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the ballots of millions of American voters. Fortunately, the court rejected the lawsuit, but Newhouse’s support of the lawsuit should not be forgotten.

Newhouse also signed a letter that criticized the “reckless adoption of mail-in ballots,” even though Washington has had successful mail-in ballot elections for 30 years. Newhouse is a disgrace to Washington and democracy. Newhouse doesn’t believe in mail-in ballots, and he doesn’t believe in democracy. Newhouse believes legislators, like himself, not the American voters, are the ones who should decide who will be the president.

In 2022, our choice will be not be Republican or Democrat, but Newhouse or democracy.

Jack Edwards, Richland

.......

Afterward, what are they thinking?

With Wednesday’s (1/6) events in Washington, D.C., some thoughts come to mind.

In the 1980s a disregard for our fellow became tolerable. Minorities, the poor and homeless were put in charge of their own fates. When layoffs occurred in many companies, stock (prices) increased. Somehow, many became convinced there was more to fear from the poor and minorities than from the super-wealthy, who disproportionately prospered in a time of want and woe.

After Bill Clinton was elected, the conservative media skyrocketed. It didn’t seem to matter what was said or “reported” as long as ratings went up. Much of what happened at the Capitol was due to the misinformation disseminated on many platforms.

In 2016, a huckster and entertainer was elected president by the Electoral College, not the popular vote, (and) was woefully unqualified to be president. Trump was elected because people bought the image; he appealed to their fears and frustrations.

An angry mob invaded our nation’s Capitol having the gall to carry a Confederate flag through its halls. The members of Congress who thought they were some sort of “revolutionaries” when they wanted to dispute a legitimate and certified election, what were they thinking? What are they thinking now?

John Garcia, Pasco

.......

Wishes for 2021

My wish for 2021

May we treasure health and wellbeing. May we fight to keep families, friends, and strangers safe from harm.

May we place self-evident principles—empathy, peace, and love—over arrogance, tribalism, and greed. May we be servant leaders, not mindless acolytes.

May we travel without fear, reconnect with friends, embrace new companions, and absorb the language and culture of those who live across the street or around the world. May we comprehend that all people—regardless of color, religion, or creed—are sacred and merit respect.

May we treasure all earthly inhabitants—from minute to mammoth. May we protect the beauty of coral, the majesty of rainforests, the nobility of wildlife. May we have the wisdom to cleanse the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the thoughts we harbor.

May we think . . . beyond ourselves.

Allen Johnson, Richland

.......

Inequality is our greatest threat

The stock market recently set new highs — 80% of the U.S. stock market is owned by the wealthiest 10% of our population.

The Institute for Policy Studies reports that the accumulated wealth of America’s 651 billionaires increased by $1 trillion (1,000 billion dollars) since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, over 40 million Americans are facing food insecurity and 40% of American households cannot raise $400 for an emergency.

Our economic inequality is a most serious problem that threatens the very fabric of our society.

Ed Frost, Kennewick

.......

Thanks for the help

Your article in December about a local emergency room doctor explained the strain put on staff and hospitals, and that all the hospital beds are full and there is no place for ICU patients to be moved.

My wife, daughter and I all tested positive for COVID. We complied with the common sense, stay-at-home policy. Thank God and others we are feeling better now.

There is a good side to what we’re experiencing. The compassion and the help we’ve received from neighbors and friends has been overwhelming. People coming together more than outweighs the COVID.

The help from others will have a long lasting effect on me and my family. We thank everyone.

Larry Wise, Kennewick

.......

SARC can always use volunteers

Do you want to get involved with the community but (are) not sure how? Volunteering with the Support Advocacy & Resource Center is a wonderful opportunity to help make a difference in people’s lives. SARC relies on volunteer advocates to help with our 24/7 crisis line and hospital calls; providing crisis intervention and support either on the phone or at the hospital. Volunteer advocates can also respond to hospital calls for medical exams, answer questions and assist with support.

SARC assists adults and children 24 hours a day by providing support and advocacy to them and their non-offending family members, friends, secondary victims and witnesses to crime. SARC services are free and confidential.

To become a SARC volunteer advocate, 32 hours of training are required. The training is designed to give volunteers the tools they need to work with victims and their families. New volunteers will complete eight hours of webinars with the remaining 24 virtually. Check our Facebook page or website for the dates and times for the virtual training starting Feb. 22.

Rosanna Herrera, Richland

.......

Letter was good, but needed 1 add

The truth for once.

On Dec. 27, I read a letter to the editor titled “Demos deserve what they voted for,” by Lisa Davis. It was the honest truth for a change. There is one item of truth that needs to be added to it. It is that the Demo that voted for the Demo Biden (Socialist) into office.... How are you going to answer children and grandchildren when they look at you and ask “What happened to all the freedoms you used to enjoy?”