Letters to the Editor Letters: Capitol riots, Newhouse showed integrity, new school concern, and more | Jan. 24

Rep. Newhouse comment laughable

Your (the Tri-City Herald’s) front page of Jan. 8 brings a cynical laugh (“Rep. Newhouse condemns violence at U.S. Capitol). Gee, aren’t these the very steps you stood on, Rep. Newhouse and Rep. McMorris-Rodgers, in an amicus with a Texas attorney general to sue some states and overturn the fairly-elected Biden — your Republican principles taking two knees each at the feet of President Trump, with the Constitution misplaced? Forgotten? Shredded? Irrelevant to the wishes of the GOP and this wannabe autocrat?

Not only is Trump undeserving of the Oval Office, I have no faith in either of you to, as Spike Lee would say, “do the right thing.” Having said that, I am sure your district’s supporters will put you both back in office again and again as sure as “some fruit is orange.”

Now that I’ve spilled some rant over hypocrisy, I’ll finish looking up “fair-weathered.”

Bink Owen, Walla Walla

.......

Sinclair Lewis right on Fascism

Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rogers should resign or face a recall election. By signing onto the ridiculous Texas amicus brief, they committed a seditious act that not only violated their oath of office but also has contributed to distrust of our great country’s election processes. This heinous act should not be forgiven.

Their blind allegiance to the fascist Trump regime’s steady attack on democratic norms, and the fact that neither has had a town hall meeting open to all constituents in years, shows they are cowards unworthy of the office they hold. Unwilling to face questions from constituents and unwilling to stand up for America against a dictator wanna be, Newhouse and McMorris Rogers are undeserving of respect, and, indeed, should be publicly scorned. Every other Republican congressman and senator who has, over the last four years, actively abetted Trump and his minions’ mission to destroy the fabric of an American democracy that has survived for over 200 years deserve similar fates.

As Sinclair Lewis so succinctly stated, “When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross,” a fitting description of Newhouse and McMorris Rogers and today’s Republican Party.

Michael S. Christianson, Kennewick

.......

Time for making world we imagined

My generation, the hippies, we put flowers in our hair and danced in sun. We imagined a world better than this one. But when the cold winter wind began to blow, we realized the world does not readily change. So we rode it out, and then retired.

Perhaps making this world for ourselves wasn’t enough. Perhaps the world heard our wishes and has been making itself ready.

My friends, my generation, this is our time. Our time to make the world we imagined. Not for ourselves, but for forever.

Peace and Love.

Michael Rastovich, College Place

.......

All elected officials should retake oath

I do not want to be targeted, but here is a topic or call to action the Tri-City Herald could consider writing an editorial about immediately. I’m sickened that this whole fiasco has gotten so far. Thank you.

I urge readers of this newspaper to contact their elected officials at the local, state and federal level to request that all elected officials, law enforcement and military retake their Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution immediately. Those who are unwilling can be singled out as a threat to the country. We know that there are winners and losers in a democracy. And no one likes to loose. But if 50 states certified their electoral votes, we have to say enough is enough. The mob that attacked our Capitol, our elected leaders must be brought to justice. They crossed the line in a civil democracy. I’m saddened like many of you who are watching this anarchy play out.

Patricia Heasler, Richland

.......

New school lacks classroom space

It has come to my attention that a new state-of-the-art school just opened in Pasco. According to a news article from (a) KNDU August 2019 groundbreaking ceremoney, the new Stevens Middle School is to have “106,000 square feet and 44 classrooms constructed.” Pasco patrons approved a nearly $100 million bond package in 2017 for the project.

My concern is that that with all the district’s detailed building plans, it appears that the school is now upward of 10 classrooms short. several teachers are being asked to zoom from the school’s designated wrestling room and cafeteria or given the choice to zoom from home. Each of these teachers has been allotted makeshift temporary walls and given a small amount of shelving. When face-to-face learning is resumed, this is what classes will look like. This is unacceptable for experienced and dedicated teachers. The school board regularly plans for each school year from projected enrollment numbers. Was there a gap in the planning numbers for this newest school? Having to teach in inadequate spaces is distressing and unaccepatable to start a brand new year in a brand new school.

Concerned senior citizen,

Sunny Almeida, Kennewick

.......

Page 1 article was short on facts

I’m disappointed that the Tri-City Herald printed an editorial on the front page of the Jan. 10 edition. I expected to read news, but instead was confronted by an article of opinion carefully disguised as news by New York Times “reporter” Peter Baker. Considering the source, I’m not at all surprised by the tone of the article but I am surprised by the willingness of the Herald not to put it in the Opinion section.

My definition of news is the laying out of facts without taking sides. Here’s an example: “Emotions were raw. The White House was in meltdown. The military was on edge. The Republican Party was in civil war. And the president was in hiding, stripped of his social media.” Long on rhetoric, short on facts. Walter Cronkite would be appalled.

Bob Dowle, Kennewick

.......

Case numbers high, send vaccine

To Gov. Inslee: Yes, we rubes east of the Cascades can comprehend that sitting without a mask in a restaurant is a higher risk than shopping with a mask in stores at 25% capacity. But most national retail chains make no apparent attempt to comply with the latter requirement. This is what is driving resentment among small independent restaurant owners.

What is a little bit surprising to me is why you cannot figure out on your own that the majority of the food on your table comes from east of the Cascades; this is why food industry workers have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Furthermore, virtually all the flow of electrons that enables the learned denizens of the Puget Sound area to work from the safety of their own homes is produced in this region; carbon free, I might add, hydropower, nuclear, and yes, a paltry bit from wind. So please spare us your condescending remarks.

Finally, since the COVID-19 numbers in this region are the highest in the state, why isn’t all the available vaccine coming here until our numbers come down and are more in line with the Puget Sound region?

Gregg Lumetta, Pasco

.......

Back to fact, law, common sense

The column by Tyler Cowen, “The Silver Lining of Past Year,” extolled the scientific accomplishments of 2020. Good piece. Perhaps he omitted one factor. In switching leaders of our government, in November of said year, we, as citizens will be allowed to consider science again. By making a change at the top, we no longer have to be told that “all science is fake.”

Water, which, influenced by gravity, will flow in its order and make filling our swimming pools possible again!

Thank you for reminding people of the science accomplishments. Let’s get back to the U.S. being governed by facts, laws and common sense. Children of the U.S. being taught science again may already be Mr. Cowen’s top achievement of 2021!

Ron Buckland, Pasco

.......

Newhouse action showed integrity

I want to publicly express my appreciation for Rep. Dan Newhouse’s willingness to vote for impeachment of President Trump. Trump’s actions encouraged and emotionally charged up his supporters who then became a mob in attacking the Capitol and endangering members of Congress. This behavior, especially in our highest national leadership, cannot be allowed to happen.

Rep. Newhouse will most likely pay a price from Republicans at least in the near term. His bravery in showing integrity to moral principles over political expediency should be recognized and appreciated. Even if I don’t always agree with the positions of my elected representatives, I will always prefer one who acts according to ethical behavior and moral principles over one that votes for all my positions but acts in unethical ways.

David Larkin, Richland

.......

Protect business from rioters too

The rioters in our nation’s Capitol this (past) week should be held responsible for their actions and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Look how swiftly the agencies of the federal government were able to identify and round up the alleged perpetrators.

What a stark contrast to the responses in Portland and Seattle where the perpetrators targeted businesses and law enforcement officials day in and day out (or should I say night after night) with prosecutors failing in their responsibilities (and condoning such behavior) by letting the rioters go unpunished.

Sure, there is a difference between Antifa, BLM, Qanon and all the others involved in the mayhem across our nation. But the law is the law and failure to treat rioting equally aggressive cannot be condoned.

As I see it, a business owner whose property and livelihood are at stake is just as important to protect as the occupants of the Capitol.

Lester Sousley, Kennewick

.......

Unregulated net open to misguided

The difference between factual and nonfactual reporting in the media is worth noting. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been regulating television and radio broadcasts since 1934. But, the regulation of internet content is in its infancy.

Large corporations broadcasting over the airwaves or on cable have learned how to report news within the FCC regulations. They have learned not to misinform the public or they will face severe fines, or lose their broadcasting license. News reports can be exaggerated, but they are almost always factual.

As viewers, we have learned that news is sometimes a little more dramatic to help boost ratings. But the corporations who broadcast these messages are interested in maintaining an honorable reputation.

In contrast, the Internet has fewer regulations, and the authors can be individuals or small groups rather than corporations. Those who believe internet news, especially when that news conflicts with standard more regulated newscasts, are misinformed.

Most internet content is useful, but some is not and all of it is essentially uncontrolled. Some of the thoughts being broadcast have suggested Democrats were criminals, communists, or worse. These are simply not factual and are driven by desperate and misguided individuals.